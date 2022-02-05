Updated daily: Here are the 10 best Amazon deals today

Jon Winkler and Elsie Boskamp, Reviewed
·6 min read
Shop Amazon deals on TVs, robot vacuums, beauty products, fitness trackers and so much more.
Every day, we scour Amazon to find the best deals available. Whether it’s something for your kitchen or top-rated tech to give your smart home an upgrade, the online shopping giant offers some of the best prices on a very wide range of items. Whatever you need, Amazon has you covered.

Below, you’ll find our top Amazon deals right now, including some of our favorite fitness trackers, a powerful robot vacuum and a top-rated white noise machine, all of which have been vetted by our team of deals experts to make sure they’re "best of web" prices. If you’re looking for N95 and KN95 masks this winter, Amazon also has plenty of choices on sale right now, too.

The best Amazon deals of the day

1. Save up to 30%: This customer-favorite line of TVs

Shop today&#39;s lineup of epic Amazon deals for huge savings on this top-rated line of Amazon Fire TVs.
Give your home's media room a major visual upgrade with an Amazon Fire TV. Right now, you can shop the 4-series for as much as 30% off at Amazon. You can take home the 50-inch Amazon Fire 4-series 4K UHD smart TV for just $329.99—$140 off the full $469.99 list price. Better still, when you purchase the top-rated TV you can scoop an Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Gen (a $39.99 value) for free when you enter coupon code FTVDOT22 at checkout. If you're looking for the latest device to connect to your Alexa, this TV fits the bill.

Save up to 30% on Amazon Fire 4-Series TVs and get a free Amazon Echo Dot with your purchase

2. Save $200: This powerful robot vacuum

Pick up this top-tier Shark robot vacuum for a huge $200 price cut right now at Amazon.
Robot vacuums usually cost a good chunk of change, so it's a major occasion when they’re on sale for a whopping 40% off. The Shark AV911S EZ robot vacuum, usually priced at $499.99, is now available for $299.99—an impressive $200 off. Designed to to tackle small and large cleaning projects, this self-emptying vacuum can be used on carpets and hardwoods and is compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant. According to the brand, the Wi-Fi enabled device is especially great for cleaning up pet hair and can hold up to 30 days of dust and dirt in its base. Shark makes several of our favorite vacuums, so this cleaning essential is sure to please.

Get the Shark AV911S EZ Robot Vacuum for $299.99 (Save $200)

3. Up to 33% down: These Reviewed-approved fitness trackers

Pick up one of our favorite fitness trackers for under $100 during this incredible Amazon sale.
If you're looking to keep a closer eye on your health and fitness progress, a fitness tracker could be a great buy. Luckily, Amazon has a variety of Fitbit devices on sale today for as much as 33% off. For instance, the Fitbit Luxe, normally priced at $149.95, is now down to as little as $99.95 courtesy of a 33% discount. The Luxe ranked among our favorite fitness trackers for its sleek design that resembles a piece of jewelry more than a smartwatch. In testing, we found that the tracker had a great mix of health and wellness features, making it easy to record information like heart rate, workout time, calorie burn and more.

Save up to 33% on select Fitbit Devices

4. Under $17: These tooth whitening pens

Pick up these tooth whitening pens for under $17 right now at Amazon.
Give you smile a little extra sparkle with the Venus Visage teeth whitening pen. This customer-favorite tooth whitening kit includes two Carbamide Peroxide pens designed to deliver effective and painless tooth whitening. According to the brand, the dental pens can be used up to 20 times and provide tooth whitening results within as little as 30 seconds, brightening teeth by up to eight shades with consecutive use. Usually priced at $26.99, you can take home these popular pens for just $16.99 today.

Get the Venus Visage Teeth Whitening Pen for $16.99 (Save $10)

5. A 33% markdown: This popular white noise machine

Get this customer-favorite white noise machine for an incredible price when you shop today&#39;s roundup of dreamy Amazon deals.
If you have trouble falling asleep at night, consider picking up the Magicteam sound machines white noise machine, down from $29.99 to just $19.99—a 33% markdown. This top-notch sound machine features 20 non-looping southing tracks and 32 volume functions. Perfect for both adults and kids, the sound box has a programable timer and is can be easily transported thanks to its compact design. Pair this dreamy deal with a new mattress for the best night's sleep.

Get the Magicteam Sound Machines White Noise Machine for $19.99 (Save $10)

The best Amazon deals from this week

1. Snow Joe SJ-SHLV20 Snow Shovel

Get a little extra help with cleaning snow from your driveway with this Snow Joe telescoping shovel.
If you've got a storm headed your way, it's smart to add this telescoping shovel to your arsenal, on sale at Amazon today. Typically listed for $39.99, this 20-inch outdoor tool is available at 25% off for $29.99. Snow Joe says its shovel comes with an ergonomic D-ring handle with a spring assist that lets you simply fling heavy loads of snow from the shovel without throwing your back out. It also features an impact-resistant blade at its front to keep it lasting through the toughest conditions.

Get the Snow Joe SJ-SHLV20 20-Inch Back-Saving Telescoping Snow Shovel for $29.99 (Save $10)

2. Pure Enrichment PureRelief XL Electric Heating Pad

Pure Enrichment&#39;s XL heating pad impressed us with its microplush fabric exterior and easy-to-use controls.
Typically priced at $34.99, this PureRelief XL heating pad is only $27.99 after clipping the $7 on-page coupon. We named the PureRelief XL as one of the best heating pads for being a "great, no-frills heating pad" with cozy microplush fabric and easy-to-use controls. Its electric cord is also detachable, making the pad easy to store and throw into the washing machine.

Get the Pure Enrichment PureRelief XL Electric Heating Pad for $27.99 with coupon (Save $12)

3. Lodge Pan Scrapers

These pan scrapers can handle any leftover grime from dinnertime.
Get the toughest scraps off your cast iron cookware with this pair of Lodge pan scrapers. Normally priced at $4.50, this two-pack of polycarbonate cleaning tools can now be yours for 34% off at $2.99. Lodge says its scrapers have corners specifically designed to get the hardest crisps of post-cooking debris off pots and pans.

Get the Lodge Pan Scrapers Two-Pack for $2.99 (Save $1.51)

4. InfinitiPro By Conair 3-in-1 Ceramic Styler

The InfinitiPro styler has three different attachments to keep your hair smooth and sleek.
Reduce frizz and add shine to your hair with the InfinitiPro by Conair 3-in-1 ceramic styler. Normally priced at $34.99, this handy hair styling tool can be yours for $19.99, or 43% off. Conair says the styler has three heat settings and two speed settings for you to find the right mode to detangle, straighten and volumize your locks. It also comes with three attachments for different styling options.

Get the InfinitiPro by Conair 1875 Watt 3-in-1 Ceramic Styler from $19.99 (Save $5 to $15)

5. InvoSpa Shiatsu Electric Massager

This Shiatsu electric massager can help relax your back, neck, shoulders and more.
Relax anytime you want with the InvoSpa Shiatsu electric body massager, on sale for more than half off. Normally priced at $70, you can get the device in blue with a travel bag for $49.97. InvoSpa says the massager can be positioned on your neck, shoulders and upper and lower back to relieve sore muscles using infrared heat. It also comes with a wall power adapter and car charger to use at home or on the road.

Get the InvoSpa Shiatsu Electric Full Body Massager from $49.97 (Save $20.03)

Other noteworthy Amazon deals we found

