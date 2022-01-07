Updated daily: Here are the 10 best Amazon deals today in January 2022

Enter the weekend ready for a quick shave, a snowstorm and more with these Amazon deals.

Every day, we scour Amazon to find the best deals available. Whether it’s something for your kitchen or top-rated tech to give your smart home an upgrade, the online shopping giant offers some of the best prices on a very wide range of items. Whatever you need, Amazon has you covered.

Below, you’ll find our top 10 Amazon deals right now, including one of our favorite beard trimmers, some stylish planners and a far-reaching snow brush, all of which have been vetted by our team of deals experts to make sure they’re "best of web" prices.

The 10 best Amazon deals you can get today

1. 12% off: These KN95 face masks

These SupplyAID KN95 face masks come with an exhalation valve to help filter out pesky air elements.

Stay protected this winter with these SupplyAid KN95 face masks on sale at Amazon today. Typically listed for $15.99, you can get a five-pack of the masks for 12% off, or $14.01. SupplyAid says the masks come with an exhalation valve to offer better airflow and less humidity inside the facial cover. The developer recommends users store the masks in a dry and ventilated location.

Get the SupplyAid KN95 Face Mask with Exhalation Valve 5-Pack for $14.01 (Save $1.98)

2. Up to 40% off: These colorful planners

Various planners are on sale at Amazon today in compact and comprehensive sizes.

Keep an eye on your most important appointments this year by shopping these colorful 2022 planners on sale at Amazon today. There’s the Global Printed Products 2022 pocket planner on sale in four different colors for $8.97, down from a list price of $14.95. Measuring about 4 by 7 inches, the planner uses two pages to show each week. There’s also the brand’s Large Hardcover planner, on sale for $13.77 from its list price of $22.95. Global Printed Products says the planner measures at 8.5 by 11 inches, with monthly calendar spreads every two pages, along with a hardcover front and a pocket folder on its back inside cover.

Save up to 40% on 2022 planners

3. Save $20: This user-friendly tax software

This package deals lets you access TurboTax's easy tax preparation and a sweet gift for later shopping.

Get a head start on tax season by grabbing a TurboTax Deluxe download card for PC. Not only is the card marked down to $49.99, 28% off its list price of $69.99, but purchases come with a $10 Amazon gift card for free. TurboTax says the card lets you make five electronic filings of federal tax returns and one filing for state tax returns, and suggests that this specified package is best for homeowners who have made charitable donations and have high medical expenses.

Get the TurboTax Deluxe 2021 Download Card with Amazon Gift Card for $49.99 (Save $20)

4. 17% off: One of our favorite beard trimmers

It may be small, but the Philips Norelco MG3750/60 has sharp blades to give you a close shave.

Skip the barbershop this winter and keep your beard in line with Philips' Norelco MG3750/60, which is on sale at Amazon for just $17.50. (That's 17% off of its listing price of $20.99.) The MG3750/60 is one of our favorite beard trimmers for its sharp blades, which didn't catch on even the coarsest hair testing. (They were easy to clean, too!) We also appreciated the multiple accessories that come with this kit—think multiple trimmers for the nose and ear hairs, along with guards for beards and stubble.

Get the Philips Norelco MG3750/60 Multigroomer for $17.50 (Save $3.49)

5. Save $50: These soothing earbuds

The Bose Sleepbuds II are stored and charged in a compact circular case.

If you use relaxing sounds to help you fall asleep, you’ll be wowed by the technology of the Bose Sleepbuds II. Normally listed for $249, you can get these wireless headphones for $199 right now thanks to a 20% discount. When we tested the Sleepbuds II, we were impressed with how well the buds stayed put in our tester’s ears overnight, and the battery life of around nine hours. While we wished we could access other forms of relaxing audio like sleep stories and guided meditations, users can find 39 white noise sounds through the Bose mobile app

Get the Bose Sleepbuds II for $199 (Save $50)

6. 25% off: This compact pull-up bar

This Perfect Fitness pull-up bar can go anywhere.

Keep your fitness routine going wherever there’s a door frame with the Perfect Fitness Sport Multi-Gym pull-up bar. Typically listed for $34.99, this compact workout system is marked down 25% to 26.24. Perfect Fitness says the bar isn’t just for pull-ups, as it can be turned over and placed on the floor to help you do sit-ups, push-ups and dips. The brand says the bar fits door frames 27 to 35 inches wide and has a 300-pound weight limit.

Get the Perfect Fitness Sport Multi-Gym Pull-Up Bar for $26.24 (Save $8.75)

7. Less than $25: One of our favorite foam rollers

TriggerPoint's GRID foam roller is both comfy and compact.

Add more tools to your workout routine with the TriggerPoint GRID foam roller. Normally priced at $39.99, you can get this 13-inch muscle tool for as low as $22.72 with a 43% discount. The GRID is our favorite compact foam roller due to the lasting durability from its hard plastic and dense foam material. Its varied rolling surface allows for different levels of deep tissue massage while being both firm and cushioned enough for comfort.

Get the TriggerPoint GRID Original Foam Roller from $22.72 (Save $5 to $17.27)

8. 25% off: Our favorite adjustable dumbbell

This Bowflex dumbbell is easy to use no matter your fitness level.

Toughen up this year with the Bowflex SelectTech 552 adjustable dumbbell. Typically listed for $199, this 52.5-pound fitness tool can be yours for 25% off at $149. The SelectTech 552 can be set for weights from 5 to 52.5 pounds, with the ability to increase the load by 2.5-pound increments, and it’s the best adjustable dumbbell we've ever tried, mainly for how easy it was to re-rack thanks to a tray that separates the weight plates from each other.

Get the Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbell for $149 (Save $50)

9. Less than $900: This color-rich TV

This LG TV has NanoCell technology to offer better color in its visuals.

Enhance the looks of your favorite shows and movies by picking up the LG NanoCell 90 Series 4K Smart TV. Typically listed from $1,099.99, you can get this Alexa-friendly screen in its smallest, 55-inch size for $203 off at $896.99. LG says its NanoCell technology offers a technological advantage by employing “uniformly-sized particles approximately one nanometer in diameter to create more subtle, accurate colors” in the TV’s picture. On top of that is the TV’s Dolby Atmos sound and built-in access to Prime Video, Disney+ and other popular streaming services.

Get the LG NANO90UPA NanoCell 90 Series 4K Smart UHD TV from $896.99 (Save $203)

10. 12% off This extra-long snow brush

Stay ready for any snowstorm with this Mallory snow brush that can be stored in your car.

Clear up your vision before your morning drive to work with the Mallory 532 Cool-Force snow brush. Normally priced at $12.45, Amazon is offering the 26-inch accessory for $10.99. The two-foot-plus length of the brush offers a long reach while still being small enough to be stored in your car. It also features a foam grip for comfort and a four-inch-wide scraper blade to chip away shards of ice.

Get the Mallory 26-Inch 532 Cool-Force Snowbrush with Ice Scraper for $10.99 (Save $1.46)

Amazon deals you may have missed

1. Vicseed Car Phone Mount

This Vicseed phone mount promises a sturdy grip on even the biggest smartphones.

Keep even the biggest smartphones secure while you’re on the road with this Vicseed car phone mount. Usually listed for $24.95, this hands-free device is now available at a 15% discount for $21.20. The brand says the universal mount can fit a variety of smartphones, including the iPhone 13 Pro Max, the Samsung Galaxy Note S21 Ultra 5G and more. It also features a telescopic arm that can extend out to nine inches and a highly flexible ball joint that can move 360 degrees.

Get the Vicseed Universal Car Mount for $21.20 (Save $3.75)

2. Renpho ES-CS20M Smart Body Fat Scale

This Renpho smart scale calculates more than just your weight.

Keep a close eye on your fitness progress from the comfort of your bathroom with the Renpho Bluetooth Smart Scale, on sale for just $23.91, $13.08 off its list price of $36.99. The Renpho is our favorite bathroom scale thanks to its fast-acting technology, which provides accurate measurements to the Renpho mobile app. The scale can also calculate bone mass, body fat percentage, metabolic age and other statistics in a speedy fashion on the app and on the scale.

Get the Renpho ES-CS20M Smart Bluetooth Body Fat Scale for $23.91 with coupon (Save $13.08)

3. Blue Yeti Nano USB Microphone

The Blue Yeti Nano may be small, but it still promises quality sound.

Get grade-A audio on your next podcast or game stream with the Blue Yeti Nano USB microphone. Typically listed for $99.99, this wired device is on sale for $79.99 thanks to a 20% discount. Blue says the Yeti Nano features two built-in custom mic capsules to capture the presence and detail of any voice, along with onboard controls to find the right volume. At only 8.3 inches tall and 3.78 inches wide, it’s also sized to fit on any desktop.

Get the Blue Yeti Nano Premium Condenser USB Microphone for $79.99 (Save $20)

4. Renpho RF-FM059 Foot Massager

Give your feet a rest with this customizable foot massager on sale at Amazon.

Skip spending money at the masseuse and try this Renpho RF-FM059 foot massager. Normally priced at $139.99, you can get this relaxation accessory for $100.49 with its current $29.50 price cut and an additional $10 coupon on the product page. The FM059 is an alternate version of our favorite foot massager, the Renpho RF-FM059R ($124.99), the only difference being the FM059 comes without the remote. You’ll still get the massager’s easy-to-use control panel and customizable knead level for just the right feeling on your feet.

Get the Renpho RF-FM059 Foot Massager for $100.49 with coupon (Save $39.50)

5. Breville Juicers

Whether you want a juicer with features or something small for your crowded kitchen counter, Breville has you covered.

If you prefer your fruits and veggies mixed into a tasty smoothie, Amazon is offering a collection of Breville juicers on sale today. There’s the brand’s Juice Fountain Compact, typically listed for $89.89 but now on sale for $79.95. This particular model is one of the best juicers we’ve ever tested thanks to its ability to collect pulp around the exterior edge of the strainer basket and speedy juicing ability. There’s also the Breville Juice Fountain Plus, available at a 20% discount from $159.95 down to $127.95. The brand says its stainless steel juicer features an extra-wide three-inch chute so it can handle entire vegetables and fruits, plus an integrated froth separator in its juice jug to get the most juice out of whatever you’re making.

Save up to 20% on Breville juicers

Other noteworthy Amazon deals we found

