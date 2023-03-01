Updated daily: Here are the 10 best Amazon deals you can get on Ugg, iRobot and Ninja

Shop today's best Amazon deals on Ugg slippers, iRobot vacuums and more.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

It is always a good day when you find a great deal. Amazon's extensive collection of daily sales can help you find everything you need for your kitchen, closet, living room and beyond with budget-friendly prices. To help you shop smart, we've rounded up today's best Amazon deals.

Shop Amazon Daily Deals

Here's the deal: Subscribe to our Perks and Rec newsletter for daily savings on all the things you want and need.

Below, you’ll find some incredible Amazon deals to help you stay on budget, including markdowns on a compact air purifier, a cozy pair of shoes and some durable cookware, all of which have been vetted by our team of deals experts to ensure they're the "best of web" prices.

►Solo Stove sale: Shop hot deals on fire pits, color packs, pizza ovens and more

If you’re not already an Amazon Prime subscriber, you can sign up for a 30-day membership for free. An Amazon Prime subscription gets you free two-day shipping and tons of other benefits for $14.99 a month ($7.49 for students and $6.99 for those receiving qualifying government assistance). Better still, right now, shoppers can receive a $5 discount on their first $10-or-more Amazon app purchase.

Sign up for Amazon Prime

►Dog food deal: The Farmer's Dog is serving up 50% off fresh dog food right now

The 10 best Amazon deals to shop right now

Story continues

The best Amazon deals of the day

1. Less than $35: These cozy pillows

Save on these cozy down alternative pillows at Amazon today.

Get a better night's sleep with the help of these Viewstar down alternative pillows. Typically listed for $40.93, you can get the queen-sized 20-by-30-inch bed essentials for $30.99 thanks to a $9.94 price cut. Viewstar says the pillows are made with lightweight microfibers and premium down alternative clusters for a soft feeling and solid support for your head and neck. Their airy polyester fibers inside help them retain their shape overtime, so you can sleep well for longer.

$30.99 at Amazon (Save $9.94)

2. 47% off: This compact air purifier

One of today's best Amazon deals is on a top-rated Medify air purifier.

Keep the airflow fresh in your home during allergy season this year by grabbing a Medify MA-14 air purifier. Normally priced at $129, the 12.2-inch appliance is now on sale for 47% off at $68.06. Medify says the MA-14 removes 99.9% of allergens, odors, pollen, pet dander and more in up to 470 square feet of space in one hour. It can easily fit into your sleep routine as it has three fan speeds to choose from and its lowest setting is virtually silent.

$68.06 at Amazon (Save $60.94)

3. Less than $40: These lightweight sneakers

Save on New Balance women's sneakers by shopping today's best Amazon deals.

Step out in comfort with a pair of New Balance FuelCore Nergize V1 sneakers. Typically listed from $64.99, these women's shoes can be yours for as low as $35 thanks to a 46% discount. New Balance says the FuelCore Nergize V1 features a REVlite midsole that offers light cushioning and an NB Memory Sole Comfort insert for plushness in everyday use. The sneakers have a bootie upper construction that hugs each foot for a feeling that's extra snug while also feeling light on your feet.

From $35 at Amazon (Save up to $29.99)

4. Save $160: This durable cookware set

We found an unbelievable Amazon deal on a Ninja Foodi nonstick cookware set.

Update your cooking arsenal with the Ninja C39900 Foodi NeverStick Premium 16-piece cookware set. Normally priced at $529.99, this expansive collection of pots and pans can come to your kitchen at a $160 price cut for $369.99. Ninja says the NeverStick set includes multiple frying pans, saucepans, stock pots and a sauté pan all with glass lids included. Each piece of the set has a heavy-gauge 4.5-millimeter aluminum base for even heat distribution and ergonomically-designed stainless-steel handles for a comfortable grip.

$369.99 at Amazon (Save $160)

5. 23% off: This robot vacuum combo

Save over $250 on this powerful vacuum combo at Amazon.

Spring cleaning is right around the corner, so why not save big on an amazing robot vacuum? Right now, you can save $250.99 on the iRobot Roomba j7+ vacuum at Amazon, which will knock the item's $1,099.99 list price down to $849. Additionally, the iRobot product comes with a self-emptying charging dock, meaning the vacuum will clean up and recharge all on its own. When we tested the j7+ Combo, the vacuum's dual cleaning abilities were a major highlight. The vacuum function picked up an average of 9.85 grams of debris during testing, while its mop feature sits on top of its base to keep any stuck dirt from dragging across rugs while vacuuming. Save 23% on this incredible combo before the Amazon deal expires.

$849 at Amazon (Save $250.99)

The best Amazon deals from this week

1. Echo Dot (3rd Generation)

Shop today's best Amazon deals to score 50% off this compact smart speaker.

We're big fans of Amazon's line of Echo smart speakers and right now you can nab the Echo Dot (3rd Generation) smart speaker for just $19.99 thanks to an incredible 50% markdown. The compact and easy-to-use speaker has decent sound quality and impressive features including Alexa compatibility and Bluetooth connectivity. We especially love its size and affordability and think it's a great buy for most smart home beginners.

$19.99 at Amazon (Save $20)

2. Ugg Fluff Yeah Slipper

Get half-off these Ugg slippers today at Amazon.

Ugg makes some of the comfiest footwear around, and the brand's Fluff Yeah slippers are no exception. According to our experts, these slippers are as stylish as they are functional, and easily worth the typical $100 list price. Right now, you can get even more bang for your buck with these Ugg slippers, as they're 50% off at Amazon, ringing up for just $50. Step into comfort while you can and take advantage of this sweet Amazon deal.

$50 at Amazon (Save $50)

3. Roborock S7MaxV Ultra Robot Vacuum

Shopping for a new robot vacuum? Check out this Amazon deal we found on the Roborock S7.

Robot vacuums are a great piece of cleaning technology, but a lot of models have their limits. Fortunately, the Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra Robot Vacuum and Mop has everything you could need in one cleaning device for 24% off at $1,059.99. The developer says the S7 MaxV Ultra has advanced built-in technology that helps the vacuum not only avoid furniture while cleaning but also memorizes its cleaning path so it can map out rooms in your home for more effective jobs. On top of being both a vacuum and a mop, the cleaner comes with a fully-automated charging dock that self-empties the dirt in the S7, refills the mop's water tank and cleans its own filters.

$1,0599.99 at Amazon (Save $340)

4. GiveBest Portable Electric Space Heater

Stay warm with savings on portable heaters right now at Amazon.

Stay toasty this winter by picking up the GiveBest portable electric space heater. This top-rated ceramic heater is designed to warm ares as large as 200 square feet in just minutes. Perfect for your home office or bedroom, the gadget can be used as either a heater or a fan, so you can enjoy it all year round. Usually priced at $49.99, you can take home the heater today for as little as $29.99 for the silver version thanks to a $20 price cut.

From $29.99 at Amazon (Save $14 to 20)

5. Winix 5500-2 Air Purifier

The Winix 5500-2 is one of our favorite air purifiers and Amazon has it on sale now.

Whether it's allergens, dust or pet dander, the Winix 5500-2 air purifier can handle it. Our pick for the best value air purifier, the Winix impressed us with intuitive controls and thoughtful extras like a sleep mode, a timer and a light sensor, all while being easy to move despite its size. Right now you can grab one for $145, a $104.99 price cut, to bring some freshness into your home in 2023 and beyond.

$145 at Amazon (Save $104.99)

Other noteworthy Amazon deals we found

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Amazon deals: Shop today's best savings on iRobot, New Balance, Ninja