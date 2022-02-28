Updated daily: Here are the 10 best Amazon deals you can get today

Get major savings on rice cookers, headphones and smartphones with these Amazon deals available right now.

Below, you’ll find our top Amazon deals today, including one of our favorite headphones, a compact rice cooker and the latest Samsung smartphone, all of which have been vetted by our team of deals experts to make sure they’re "best of web" prices. If you’re looking for N95 and KN95 masks right now, Amazon also has plenty of choices on sale today, too.

The best Amazon deals of the day

1. Up to 38% off: These comfortable clothes

Stay cozy at home with these clothing picks from brands like David Archy and more on sale at Amazon today.

If you're spending some more time at home and want to really relax, there are select loungewear clothes on sale at Amazon right now. You can stay warm and cozy in the David Archy Winter Warm fleece men's long johns, typically listed from $33.99 but available right now for as low as $23.79. The brand says the stretchy threads are made with premium cotton and fleece lined for extra comfort and warmth. You can get more comfortable support no matter where the day takes you with the Separatec Breathable Cotton boxer briefs, available in a seven-pack at 30% off for $41.99. The brand says the briefs are designed for comfort and protection courtesy of its stretch cotton material.

Save up to 38% on select loungewear clothing

2. Save $100: This upgraded smartphone

Get Samsung's latest Galaxy smartphone for $100 off at Amazon right now.

Samsung is no stranger to quality technology and right now, its latest innovation in the world of smartphones is available for a neat price cut. The Samsung Galaxy S22 is currently listed for $799.99, but Amazon is offering a $100 on-page coupon that lets you get this 128-gigabyte device for 13% off. The recently-released device captures sharp photos and 8K video with its built-in cameras and a 6.6-inch display. Though elegant in design, it also feels very durable with an armor aluminum frame and Gorilla Glass to prevent breaking.

Get the Samsung Galaxy S22 for $699.99 with on-page coupon (Save $100)

3. 15% off: Our favorite noise canceling headphones

The Bose QuietComfort 45 have the best noise canceling technology in any headphone we've tested.

Enjoy your favorite tunes without all the chatter and blather surrounding you by grabbing the Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones. Normally priced at $329, you can get these wireless ear cups for 15% off at $279. We named the QuietComfort 45 the best noise canceling headphones we've ever tried for how effectively it drowned out annoying surrounding noises (in our tester's case, a very angry cat) while still having an Aware mode if you need to be a bit more alert to your surroundings. It may not have super specific controls over your sound like other headphones, but the QuietComfort 45 still has detailed sound to truly enjoy your most beloved albums.

Get the Bose QuietComfort 45 Wireless Headphones for $279 (Save $50)

4. Less than $80: This compact rice cooker

Toshiba's Mini Digital Rice Cooker can fit into the most crowded kitchen counters and it's super affordable at Amazon right now.

Achieve quality cooking without the bulky design of most kitchen appliances with the Toshiba Mini Digital Programmable rice cooker. Typically listed for $89.99, you can get this stainless steel cooking tool for 15% off at $76.27. Toshiba says the cooker comes with eight pre-programmed settings for white rice, brown rice, mixed grain and more in a device with a 1.4-quart capacity. It also has advanced fuzzy logic technology with a triple heating function for an even heating function.

Get the Toshiba Mini Digital Programmable Rice Cooker for $76.27 (Save $13.72)

5. Save $100: This powerful robot vacuum

The neabot Q11 robot vacuum promises strong suction power and smart technology to make cleaning all the easier.

Neabot's Q11 robot vacuum and mop promises to thoroughly clean your home floors with as little stress on you as possible. Normally priced at $599.99, this disc-shaped appliance with stylish charging dock is now available for $100 off at $499.99. The developer says the Q11 can capture dirt and pet hair from floors while also having a built-in electric mopping system that monitors and controls its water level according to the dryness and wetness of the floor it's on. Its charging station also has an auto-emptying function with a 2.5-liter bag that lets you avoid stopping the Q11's cleaning to get rid of the debris it trapped.

Get the neabot Q11 Robot Vacuum and Mop for $499.99 (Save $100)

The best Amazon deals from this week

1. Etekcity Food Kitchen Scale

One of our favorite digital kitchen scales is on sale at Amazon today. Get it for under $10 now.

If you want to perfect your cooking skills, a kitchen scale could be a great buy. Luckily, right now, you can get the Etekcity food kitchen scale for just $9.99, 29% off the full $13.99 list price. Ranking as one of our favorite digital kitchen scales, this kitchen gadget impressed us with its compact size and digital display. While the scale struggled to consistently weigh oddly shaped objects, we still found it to be an affordable scale with decent functionality.

Get the Etekcity Food Kitchen Scale for $9.99 (Save $4)

2. Staub Cast Iron 4-Quart Round Cocotte

Snag this Staub cast iron cocotte for as low as $99.95 in the cherry red color right now at Amazon.

If you’re looking for some reliable cookware to add to your kitchen, consider the Staub cast iron cocotte. Normally listed for $130.89, this 4-quart round Dutch oven with a glass lid can be yours for as low as $99.95 in cherry red, black and white. We named the larger Staub cast iron 5.5-quart round cocotte (from $324.95) the best Dutch oven we've ever tested, so this smaller model is sure to impress with the tempered glass lid for optimal heat control and a multi-coat enamel—which the brand claims is resistant to chips, scratches and discoloration. The pot is designed for searing, boiling, deep-frying, braising and more in the oven, and works on both induction and traditional stovetops.

Get the Staub Cast Iron 4-Quart Round Cocotte from $99.95 (Save $16.23 to $108.01)

3. Miracase Car Phone Mount

This sleek, hands-free device is currently available at a 36% discount at Amazon.

Keep your smartphone secure while you’re on the road with this Miracase car phone mount. Usually listed for $24.99, this hands-free device is now available at a 28% discount for $18. The brand says the universal mount can fit a variety of smartphones, including the iPhone 13 Pro Max, the Samsung Galaxy Note S21 Ultra 5G and more. The device fits snugly into your car’s vent and features a stable, shockproof structure, an adjustable mount and a 360-degree rotatable head for optimal viewing.

Get the Miracase Car Phone Mount for $18 (Save $6.99)

4. JBL Tune True Wireless Headphones

The JBL Tune true wireless earbuds can play your favorite songs and handle phone calls on the go.

Listen to your favorite tunes on the go with the JBL Tune true wireless earbuds, down from $99.95 to just $59.95 for the blue color—a $40 discount. These sleek earbuds can be easily used for both listening to music and making calls, making them a great option for both work and play. According to the brand, the buds deliver Pure Bass sound and have an impressive 25-hour battery life.

Get the JBL Tune True Wireless Earbud Headphones from $59.95 (Save $40)

5. Old Bay Hot Sauce

Add some flavor to your meals with this major container of Old Bay.

If you like a little zing to your favorite dishes, you can't go wrong with Old Bay hot sauce. You can get a 64-fluid-ounce container of this tasty seasoning for $10.74 thanks to a 20% coupon you can check off on the product page. Old Bay says its sauce is blended with paprika, celery salt, red and black pepper with no added MSG. Whether you want to give some heat to chicken wings or extra flavor to some mac and cheese, Old Bay makes your dishes all the tastier.

Get the Old Bay 64-Fluid-Ounce Hot Sauce for $10.74 with coupon (Save $2.68)

Other noteworthy Amazon deals we found

