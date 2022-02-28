Updated daily: Here are the 10 best Amazon deals you can get today

Get major savings on rice cookers, headphones and smartphones with these Amazon deals available right now.
Every day, we scour Amazon to find the best deals available. Whether it’s something for your kitchen or top-rated tech to upgrade your smart home collection, the online shopping giant offers some of the best prices on a very wide range of items. Whatever you need, Amazon has you covered.

Below, you’ll find our top Amazon deals today, including one of our favorite headphones, a compact rice cooker and the latest Samsung smartphone, all of which have been vetted by our team of deals experts to make sure they’re "best of web" prices. If you’re looking for N95 and KN95 masks right now, Amazon also has plenty of choices on sale today, too.

If you’re not already an Amazon Prime subscriber, you can sign up for a 30-day membership for free. An Amazon Prime subscription gets you free two-day shipping and tons of other benefits for $14.99 a month ($7.49 for students and $6.99 for those receiving qualifying government assistance).

Better still, right now, shoppers can receive a $5 discount on their first $10-or-more Amazon app purchase.

The best Amazon deals of the day

1. Up to 38% off: These comfortable clothes

Stay cozy at home with these clothing picks from brands like David Archy and more on sale at Amazon today.
If you're spending some more time at home and want to really relax, there are select loungewear clothes on sale at Amazon right now. You can stay warm and cozy in the David Archy Winter Warm fleece men's long johns, typically listed from $33.99 but available right now for as low as $23.79. The brand says the stretchy threads are made with premium cotton and fleece lined for extra comfort and warmth. You can get more comfortable support no matter where the day takes you with the Separatec Breathable Cotton boxer briefs, available in a seven-pack at 30% off for $41.99. The brand says the briefs are designed for comfort and protection courtesy of its stretch cotton material.

Save up to 38% on select loungewear clothing

2. Save $100: This upgraded smartphone

Get Samsung&#39;s latest Galaxy smartphone for $100 off at Amazon right now.
Samsung is no stranger to quality technology and right now, its latest innovation in the world of smartphones is available for a neat price cut. The Samsung Galaxy S22 is currently listed for $799.99, but Amazon is offering a $100 on-page coupon that lets you get this 128-gigabyte device for 13% off. The recently-released device captures sharp photos and 8K video with its built-in cameras and a 6.6-inch display. Though elegant in design, it also feels very durable with an armor aluminum frame and Gorilla Glass to prevent breaking.

Get the Samsung Galaxy S22 for $699.99 with on-page coupon (Save $100)

3. 15% off: Our favorite noise canceling headphones

The Bose QuietComfort 45 have the best noise canceling technology in any headphone we&#39;ve tested.
Enjoy your favorite tunes without all the chatter and blather surrounding you by grabbing the Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones. Normally priced at $329, you can get these wireless ear cups for 15% off at $279. We named the QuietComfort 45 the best noise canceling headphones we've ever tried for how effectively it drowned out annoying surrounding noises (in our tester's case, a very angry cat) while still having an Aware mode if you need to be a bit more alert to your surroundings. It may not have super specific controls over your sound like other headphones, but the QuietComfort 45 still has detailed sound to truly enjoy your most beloved albums.

Get the Bose QuietComfort 45 Wireless Headphones for $279 (Save $50)

4. Less than $80: This compact rice cooker

Toshiba&#39;s Mini Digital Rice Cooker can fit into the most crowded kitchen counters and it&#39;s super affordable at Amazon right now.
Achieve quality cooking without the bulky design of most kitchen appliances with the Toshiba Mini Digital Programmable rice cooker. Typically listed for $89.99, you can get this stainless steel cooking tool for 15% off at $76.27. Toshiba says the cooker comes with eight pre-programmed settings for white rice, brown rice, mixed grain and more in a device with a 1.4-quart capacity. It also has advanced fuzzy logic technology with a triple heating function for an even heating function.

Get the Toshiba Mini Digital Programmable Rice Cooker for $76.27 (Save $13.72)

5. Save $100: This powerful robot vacuum

The neabot Q11 robot vacuum promises strong suction power and smart technology to make cleaning all the easier.
Neabot's Q11 robot vacuum and mop promises to thoroughly clean your home floors with as little stress on you as possible. Normally priced at $599.99, this disc-shaped appliance with stylish charging dock is now available for $100 off at $499.99. The developer says the Q11 can capture dirt and pet hair from floors while also having a built-in electric mopping system that monitors and controls its water level according to the dryness and wetness of the floor it's on. Its charging station also has an auto-emptying function with a 2.5-liter bag that lets you avoid stopping the Q11's cleaning to get rid of the debris it trapped.

Get the neabot Q11 Robot Vacuum and Mop for $499.99 (Save $100)

The best Amazon deals from this week

1. Etekcity Food Kitchen Scale

One of our favorite digital kitchen scales is on sale at Amazon today. Get it for under $10 now.
If you want to perfect your cooking skills, a kitchen scale could be a great buy. Luckily, right now, you can get the Etekcity food kitchen scale for just $9.99, 29% off the full $13.99 list price. Ranking as one of our favorite digital kitchen scales, this kitchen gadget impressed us with its compact size and digital display. While the scale struggled to consistently weigh oddly shaped objects, we still found it to be an affordable scale with decent functionality.

Get the Etekcity Food Kitchen Scale for $9.99 (Save $4)

2. Staub Cast Iron 4-Quart Round Cocotte

Snag this Staub cast iron cocotte for as low as $99.95 in the cherry red color right now at Amazon.
If you’re looking for some reliable cookware to add to your kitchen, consider the Staub cast iron cocotte. Normally listed for $130.89, this 4-quart round Dutch oven with a glass lid can be yours for as low as $99.95 in cherry red, black and white. We named the larger Staub cast iron 5.5-quart round cocotte (from $324.95) the best Dutch oven we've ever tested, so this smaller model is sure to impress with the tempered glass lid for optimal heat control and a multi-coat enamel—which the brand claims is resistant to chips, scratches and discoloration. The pot is designed for searing, boiling, deep-frying, braising and more in the oven, and works on both induction and traditional stovetops.

Get the Staub Cast Iron 4-Quart Round Cocotte from $99.95 (Save $16.23 to $108.01)

3. Miracase Car Phone Mount

This sleek, hands-free device is currently available at a 36% discount at Amazon.
Keep your smartphone secure while you’re on the road with this Miracase car phone mount. Usually listed for $24.99, this hands-free device is now available at a 28% discount for $18. The brand says the universal mount can fit a variety of smartphones, including the iPhone 13 Pro Max, the Samsung Galaxy Note S21 Ultra 5G and more. The device fits snugly into your car’s vent and features a stable, shockproof structure, an adjustable mount and a 360-degree rotatable head for optimal viewing.

Get the Miracase Car Phone Mount for $18 (Save $6.99)

4. JBL Tune True Wireless Headphones

The JBL Tune true wireless earbuds can play your favorite songs and handle phone calls on the go.
Listen to your favorite tunes on the go with the JBL Tune true wireless earbuds, down from $99.95 to just $59.95 for the blue color—a $40 discount. These sleek earbuds can be easily used for both listening to music and making calls, making them a great option for both work and play. According to the brand, the buds deliver Pure Bass sound and have an impressive 25-hour battery life.

Get the JBL Tune True Wireless Earbud Headphones from $59.95 (Save $40)

5. Old Bay Hot Sauce

Add some flavor&#xa0;to your meals with this major container of Old Bay.
If you like a little zing to your favorite dishes, you can't go wrong with Old Bay hot sauce. You can get a 64-fluid-ounce container of this tasty seasoning for $10.74 thanks to a 20% coupon you can check off on the product page. Old Bay says its sauce is blended with paprika, celery salt, red and black pepper with no added MSG. Whether you want to give some heat to chicken wings or extra flavor to some mac and cheese, Old Bay makes your dishes all the tastier.

Get the Old Bay 64-Fluid-Ounce Hot Sauce for $10.74 with coupon (Save $2.68)

Other noteworthy Amazon deals we found

  • Balkovec says support from players, staff has been great

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Rachel Balkovec is teaching at the New York Yankees minor league minicamp and is a student, too. Balkovec became the first woman hired to manage a minor league affiliate of a Major League Baseball team when she was promoted last month by the Yankees to dugout boss of the Low A Tampa Tarpons. The 34-year-old has smashed several barriers on her way to the position. She was the first woman to serve as a full-time minor league strength and conditioning coach, then the first to be

  • Discriminatory taunting nets Manitoba hockey player 18-game suspension from Manitoba hockey league

    A junior hockey player has been suspended for 18 games for making what appeared to be a racist gesture during a game on the weekend. The Manitoba Junior Hockey League issued a gross misconduct penalty to a 20-year-old Toronto defenceman on the Dauphin Kings team for violating Hockey Canada's discriminatory taunting rule. The player raised his stick and made what looked like a bow-and-arrow gesture toward some visiting team players from Waywayseecappo First Nation as they skated away from Dauphin

  • NBA Prospect Watch: Jaylin Williams on a roll for Arkansas

    There’s no other big man in the Southeastern Conference like Jaylin Williams. The 6-foot-10 Arkansas forward scores, rebounds, passes and makes 3-pointers. He is also one of the best post defenders in the league, evidenced by the team-high 44 charges he has taken to go along with 34 blocks and 39 steals. He plays with high energy and has an even higher ceiling. Although he’s rarely listed on NBA mock drafts, he surely has to be turning heads with his recent run that included SEC player of the we

  • Suzuki scores two, Montrembeault grabs first shutout; Canadiens crush Sabres

    MONTREAL — Confidence couldn’t possibly be higher in the Montreal Canadiens locker room. Seven games into Martin Louis' tenure as interim head coach, the Canadiens have found their first winning streak of the season. The team improved to four straight with a 4-0 win over the Buffalo Sabres Wednesday night at the Bell Centre. St. Louis was glad with the “buy-in” that he’s got from his players in little time and their willingness to fight for one another. “There are guys that take care of the team

  • Landeskog scores twice, NHL-leading Avs beat Red Wings 5-2

    DETROIT (AP) — Gabriel Landeskog opened the scoring 1:12 in and capped it with an empty-netter for his 25th goal of the season, helping the NHL-leading Colorado Avalanche beat the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Wednesday night. Tyson Jost, Nazem Kadri and Valeri Nichushkin also scored and Pavel Francouz stopped 31 shots. Colorado beat Detroit for the eighth consecutive time. Filip Zadina and Robby Fabbri scored for the Red Wings. Thomas Greiss made 26 saves. Darren Helm, facing his former team in Detr

  • Portland's Nurkic out at least 4 weeks because of foot issue

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Portland Trail Blazers announced Wednesday that center Jusuf Nurkic will be sidelined for at least four weeks because of left foot plantar fasciitis. The team said the condition has been bothering Nurkic since September. He will be reevaluated after four weeks. Nuckic has started 56 games this season, averaging 15 points and 11.1 rebounds. He has 30 double-doubles. His injury is the latest to befall the Blazers, who have been without guard Damian Lillard since the start

  • Miller puts up four points, Canucks snap Flames' 10-game win streak with lopsided win

    VANCOUVER — J.T. Miller believes he and his Vancouver Canucks teammates raised the bar for themselves on Thursday night. Not only did the Canucks extinguish the Calgary Flames' 10-game win streak, but they did so in dominant fashion, handing the visitors a lopsided 7-1 loss. “We just set a standard for ourselves for the rest of the year. And that’s not by winning by six goals, but it’s playing the right way, being sharp on the special teams, being ready to start the game," said Miller, who put u

  • Sports organizations need to be proactive and educate players on racism, says consultant

    A diversity consultant says sports organizations need to take proactive measures when it comes to fighting racism and encouraging inclusion among athletes. Bradley Sheppard, a Canadian Armed Forces veteran who's now dedicating his time to anti-racism training, will be speaking to Island coaches, athletes and sports officials Monday as part of a series of webinars hosted by Sport P.E.I. The organization said some of its members have shown interest in learning more about inclusion following some h

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, the Toronto Maple Leafs visit the Detroit Red Wings at 7 p.m. ET, while the Calgary Flames visit the Minnesota Wild at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the l

  • Nashville ready for NHL Stadium Series debut vs. Tampa Bay

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The NHL always knew it would hold an outdoor game in Music City. It was just a question of timing. The Nashville Predators are hosting the reigning Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday night at Nissan Stadium, home to the NFL's Tennessee Titans, as part of the NHL's Stadium Series. This is the second outdoor game for the Predators, who played in the 2020 Winter Classic in Dallas, and the first for the Lightning. Country stars Miranda Lambert and Dierks Ben

  • Canada's Georgia Ellenwood ruptures Achilles ahead of indoor track and field worlds

    Canadian Olympian Georgia Ellenwood ruptured her Achilles on Friday while attempting to qualify in women's pentathlon for the World Athletics indoor track and field championships in Belgrade, Serbia, next month. After setting an 8.35-second personal best in the 100-metre hurdles, the 26-year-old injured herself on a high jump attempt. The five-event pentathlon also includes long jump, shot put and 800m run. "I know this is a long recovery and I need to shift my priorities," the Langley, B.C., na

  • What OG Anunoby missing time means for the Raptors

    Imman and Yasmin discuss what changes with OG Anunoby out, the league-wide love DeMar DeRozan is receiving, LeBron James putting pressure on the Lakers front office and All-Star Weekend takeaways.

  • Coyotes sign defenseman Mayo to 3-year contract

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes have signed defenseman Dysin Mayo to a three-year contract. Terms of the deal announced Friday were not released. The 25-year-old Mayo has three goals and three assists in 42 games with Arizona this season. A fifth-round NHL draft pick in 2014, Mayo became the eighth defenseman in franchise history to score in his debut against Edmonton on Oct. 21. Mayo has been a key player on Arizona's penalty kill, leads the team with 83 blocked shots and the team's

  • Report: Finnish club leaving KHL ahead of playoffs amid Russian invasion of Ukraine

    A popular Finnish team is reportedly leaving the Russian-based KHL right before the Gagarin Cup Playoffs in response to the country's invasion of Ukraine.

  • IIHF suspends Andri Denyskin 1 year for racist gesture toward Black player

    Five months after he directed a brutally racist gesture at an opponent, the IIHF has banned Ukraine men’s national team player Andri Denyskin for a year.

  • Sillinger, Danforth score in 10 second-span, Columbus wins

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Cole Sillinger and Justin Danforth scored 10 seconds apart in the third period and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Florida Panthers 6-3 on Thursday night. Oliver Bjorkstrand, Gabriel Carlsson, Boone Jenner and Patrik Laine also scored to help Columbus beat the Panthers for the first time in nine games and extending their winning streak to a season-best four games. Jakub Voracek had two assists, and J-F Berube stopped 39 shots. Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and an assist f

  • Hawks hope to improve playoff standing in key 4-game stretch

    ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks are aiming for a top-six spot in the NBA playoffs, knowing a repeat of their pace before the All-Star break won’t be close to good enough. One year after advancing to the Eastern Conference finals, the Hawks feel a sense of urgency to improve their play in the final 24 games of the regular season. They visit Chicago on Thursday night to open a crucial stretch of four games against teams ahead of them in the conference playoff standings, including two against the

  • A moment of appreciation for DeMar DeRozan

    The former Toronto Raptor keeps outdoing himself and is getting the league-wide respect he deserves. Imman and Yasmin take a moment to appreciate the 32-year-old as he is seemingly in the prime of his career.

  • Matthews scores twice as Leafs beat Wild 3-1 to end losing streak

    TORONTO — Little has gone right for the Toronto Maple Leafs in the past week. The team was stuck in a slump with a three-game losing streak. Defenceman Jake Muzzin suffered his second concussion in five weeks, and then, on Wednesday, it was revealed prospect Rodion Amirov had been diagnosed with a brain tumour. With that heartbreaking news, Auston Matthews scored twice to take over the goal-scoring lead as the Maple Leafs turned in one of their best defensive efforts for a 3-1 win before 9,410 a

  • Toronto FC signs Kadin Chung amidst talk a more experienced fullback in on his way

    Toronto FC added former Pacific FC defender Kadin Chung to its first-team roster on Wednesday amidst speculation that a more experienced fullback signing is in the works. The MLS team has been linked to veteran Italian left back Domenico Criscito, currently with Genoa, with reports indicating a deal may be close. The 35-year-old Criscito, who has won 26 caps for Italy, has spent most of his career with Genoa and Russia's Zenit Saint Petersburg, although he also had a spell with Juventus early in