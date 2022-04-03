Updated daily: Here are the 10 best Amazon deals you can get today

Shop the best Amazon deals right now for huge savings on tech, home goods, kitchen essentials and more.

Every day, we scour Amazon to find the best deals available. Whether it's a new kitchen tool or top-rated tech to give your smart home an upgrade, the online shopping giant offers some of the best prices on a very wide range of items.

Below, you'll find our top Amazon deals today, including incredible markdowns on one of our favorite pairs of headphones, a top-rated hair dryer and a pack of space-saving storage bags. If you're looking for N95 and KN95 masks right now, Amazon also has plenty of choices on sale today, too.

The 10 best Amazon deals to shop right now

The best Amazon deals of the day

1. Save $75: These Reviewed-approved earbuds

Pick up the Apple AirPods Pro for one of the best prices we've seen this year right now at Amazon.

We think the Apple AirPods Pro are some of the best headphones available right now, and you can get the updated version for under $175 right now—one of the lowest prices we've seen this year. We love the Pros for the Active Noise Cancelation that dampened environmental noise and the customizable fit of the buds. This new version adds MagSafe, which means you can hold it near a MagSafe charger and it will snap firmly into place and start charging. Get them now for $174—a whopping $75 price cut from the $249 list price.

Get the Apple AirPods Pro for $174 (Save $75)

2. Save up to 43%: These popular kitchen essentials

Today's selection of Amazon deals includes huge markdowns on tons of most-wanted kitchen tools.

Planning on hosting family get togethers this spring? Make cooking for a crowd even easier by picking up a few new kitchen gadgets on a budget today. Amazon is offering discounts of up to 43% on customer-favorite brands including Dash, KitchenAid, Nutribullet, T-Fal and more. One great pick is the Dash mandoline slicer, down from $49.99 to just $29.99 right now. Perfect for slicing veggies for an easy salad or ratatouille, this kitchen slicer has more than 30 presents and a convenient thickness adjuster.

Save up to 43% on Kitchen Essentials from Dash, Nutribullet, T-Fal, KitchenAid and more

3. 15% off: This best-selling hair styling tool

Perfect your look with this customer-favorite hair tool, on sale for an epic price today at Amazon.

Make your locks photo-ready with the Omo Team professional blowout hair dryer brush, down from $74.95 to just $63.70 right now. Great for achieving salon-quality blowouts at home, this hot air brush features two speed settings, three temperature controls and an oval brush design. The tool is also outfitted with ionic technology and a ceramic coating to reduce frizz and improve volume, according to the brand.

Get the Omo Team Professional Blowout Hair Dryer Brush for $63.70 (Save $11.25)

4. Under $50: This tax filing software

File your taxes online by picking up this PC download card right now at Amazon.

Get your taxes sorted out by grabbing a TurboTax Deluxe download card for PC. Normally priced at $59.99, the software kit is now selling for 17% off, at $49.99. TurboTax says the card lets you make five electronic filings of federal tax returns and one filing for state tax returns, and suggests that this specified package is best for homeowners who have made charitable donations and have high medical expenses. You can also import W-2s as well as investment and mortgage information from companies you’re including in your filings.

Get the TurboTax Deluxe 2021 Tax Software PC Download for $49.99 (Save $10)

5. Under $31: These convenient storage bags

Snag these space-saving storage bags for an incredible price at Amazon.

If you're organizing your closet or packing for a spring vacation, a set of space saver bags can come in handy. To keep your linens and clothes tidy, pick up the Cozy Essential vacuum storage bags right now for just $30.59 at Amazon—15% off the full $35.99 list price. The 25-piece set includes five jumbo, five large, five medium, five small and five roll compression storage bags and a convenient hand-held pump. According to the brand, the bags are airtight and can help create 4 times more storage space in your home.

Get the Cozy Essential 25-Pack Vacuum Storage Bags for $30.59 (Save $5.40)

The best Amazon deals from this week

1. Pure Enrichment PureRelief XL Electric Heating Pad

Pure Enrichment's XL heating pad impressed us with its microplush fabric exterior and easy-to-use controls.

A heating pad is a helpful home health essential and for our money, the Pure Enrichment PureRelief XL heating pad is one of the best picks you can make. Typically priced at $39.99, this generously sized pad is only $34.99 thanks to a $5 discount. We ranked the PureRelief XL as one of our favorite heating pads for being a "great, no-frills heating pad" with cozy microplush fabric and easy-to-use controls. Its electric cord is also detachable, making the pad easy to store and throw into the washing machine.

Get the Pure Enrichment PureRelief XL Electric Heating Pad for $34.99 (Save $5)

2. Miracle-Gro Potting Mix

The Miracle-Gro potting mix promises bigger and more colorful plants growing for days to come.

Help your plants grow bigger this spring with this two-pack of Miracle-Gro eight-quart potting mix. Normally listed for $10.38, these bags are now 34% off at $6.89. The brand says its mix feeds growing plants for up to six months and creates more blooms for flowers meant to create more vibrant colors. The mix can be used for indoor and outdoor plant containers, helping your garden all year round.

Get the Miracle-Gro 8-Quart Potting Mix 2-Pack for $6.89 (Save $3.49)

3. Bodum Chambord French Press Coffee Maker

The Bodum French Press Coffee Maker captures the rich flavor of your favorite brews and keeps it flowing to your preferred coffee cup.

Save some cash and prepare a premium cup of coffee in your own home with the Bodum Chambord French press coffee maker. Typically priced at $55, this 34-ounce chrome pot can be yours for $26.24 thanks to its 38% discount and an additional $7.77 coupon applied at checkout. Bodum says the coffee maker can brew a fresh cup of joe in just under four minutes with its three-part stainless-steel plunger that has a mesh filter to help extract your coffee's aromatic oils and subtle flavors. It also comes with a safety lid to keep coffee from spilling and is safe for your dishwasher.

Get the Bodum 34-Ounce Chambord French Press Coffee Maker for $26.24 with on-page coupon (Save $28.76)

4. Cuisinart Power Advantage Plus 9-Speed Handheld Mixer

Cuisinart Power Advantage Plus

Whether you're preparing a batch of cookies or some deviled eggs, the Cuisinart Power Advantage Plus hand mixer can help you in the kitchen in a big way. Not only does the mixer have nine speeds to choose from, but it also features a built-in storage case to take its attachments with you wherever your cooking skills are needed. The Power Advantage is the best hand mixer we've ever tested for having intuitive controls and one of the most helpful instruction manuals we've ever read for any product. You can get this mixer for $71.95 thanks to a 5% discount from its list price of $79.95 and an additional $4.04 coupon applied at checkout.

Get the Cuisinart Power Advantage Plus 9-Speed Handheld Mixer with Storage Case for $71.95 with on-page coupon (Save $8)

5. Gigabyte 34-Inch G34WQC A Ultra-Wide Curved Gaming Monitor

This Gigabyte curved gaming monitor brings more vibrant imagery and faster response times while streaming.

Upgrade your next PC gaming experience with the 34-inch Gigabyte WQHD ultra-wide gaming monitor. Typically listed for $449.99, this curved screen can be yours for $398.35 thanks to an 1a% discount. Gigabyte says the monitor has an immersive aspect ratio of 21:9 and a response time of one millisecond. It also features AMD FreeSync Premium technology for a smoother visual experience during fast-paced action.

Get the Gigabyte 34-Inch G34WQC A Ultra-Wide Curved Gaming Monitor for $398.35 (Save $51.64)

Other noteworthy Amazon deals we found

