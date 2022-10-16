Updated daily: Here are the 10 best Amazon deals you can get today

Jon Winkler, Elsie Boskamp and Daniel Donabedian, Reviewed
·6 min read
Shop the best Amazon deals available today for major savings on tech, home and kitchen essentials.
Shop the best Amazon deals available today for major savings on tech, home and kitchen essentials.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Every day, we scour Amazon to find the best deals available. Whether it’s a new kitchen tool or top-rated tech to give your smart home an upgrade, the online shopping giant offers some of the best prices on a very wide range of items. Whatever you need, Amazon has you covered.

There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep ‘em coming every Sunday through Friday.

Below, you’ll find the best Amazon deals today, including incredible markdowns on Apple earbuds, a powerful cordless vacuum and the best air purifier we've ever tested, all of which have been vetted by our team of deals experts to ensure they’re "best of web" prices.

►Weekend deals: 10 best sales you can shop right now at Sam's Club, Madewell and more

►Black Friday 2022: Top early Black Friday deals at Walmart, Target and Samsung

If you’re not already an Amazon Prime subscriber, you can sign up for a 30-day membership for free. An Amazon Prime subscription gets you free two-day shipping and tons of other benefits for $14.99 a month ($7.49 for students and $6.99 for those receiving qualifying government assistance). Better still, right now, shoppers can receive a $5 discount on their first $10-or-more Amazon app purchase.

Sign up for Amazon Prime

The 10 best Amazon deals to shop right now

  1. Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) for $89.99 (Save $69.01)

  2. ZokerLife Cordless Vacuum for $149.99 (Save $449.99)

  3. Crockpot Electric Lunch Box from $29.99 (Save $2.06 to $15)

  4. Winix 5500-2 Air Purifier for $131.92 (Save $118.07)

  5. JBL Clip 4 for $49.95 (Save $30)

  6. PetSafe Pet Water Station from $17.95 (Save $7.04 to $13.04)

  7. BOB Gear Revolution Flex 3.0 Double Stroller from $519.99 (Save $280)

  8. Calphalon 10-Piece Nonstick Pots and Pans Set for $117.30 (Save $132.69)

  9. Toshiba 50-Inch Class C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV for $249.99 (Save $80)

  10. Skullcandy Sesh Evo for $29.99 (Save $20)

The best Amazon deals of the day

1. $69 down: These wireless earbuds 

Looking for a pair of wireless earbuds? Check out the Apple AirPods (2nd generation). Usually priced at $159, you can get these sleek headphones for just $89.99 today. Apple AirPods products are some of our all-time favorites, and this model comes equipped with a lightning charging case and up to 24 hours of battery life. Great for work or play, the wireless headphones are designed to be easy to setup and can even be synched with your favorite Apple devices.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) for $89.99 (Save $69.01)

2. Save $450: This must-have cordless vacuum

Get this cordless vacuum for more than 70% off today.
Get this cordless vacuum for more than 70% off today.

Cleaning might not be at the top of your mind, but a reliable vacuum will make the task of housework that much easier (especially with the holidays approaching). Opt for the ZokerLife cordless vacuum and breeze through your weekly chores for 75% off. Usually priced at $599.89, you can snag the powerful stick vacuum cleaner for just $149.99 when you click the on-page coupon. Lightweight and quiet, the 4-in-1 vacuum can run for up to 30 minutes and comes with a variety of accessories to help you tackle all your cleaning projects.

ZokerLife Cordless Vacuum for $149.99 (Save $449.99)

3. $15 off: This portable Crockpot 

Elevate your weekday lunches with the Crockpot electric lunch box. The customer-favorite device allows you to heat up your food on the go and is currently down from $44.99 to as little as $29.99—a tasty $15 markdown at Amazon. Available in several colors, the 20-ounce portable food warmer is dishwasher safe and features a detachable cord and tight-sealing lid. Crockpot makes several of our favorite slow cookers, so we're sure this compact version will please.

Crockpot Electric Lunch Box from $29.99 (Save $2.06 to $15) 

4. Save 47%: Our favorite air purifier 

Today's selection of Amazon deals includes an impressive markdown on our favorite air purifier.
Today's selection of Amazon deals includes an impressive markdown on our favorite air purifier.

Keep your home fresh and germ-free ahead of Thanksgiving by picking up the Winix 5500-2 air purifier, down from $249.99 to just $131.92 today at Amazon—a stunning 47% price cut. Named the best air purifier we've ever tested, the Winix 5500-2 is portable and features easy-to-change HEPA and carbon filters. The device can clean spaces up to 360 square feet and is designed to filter and capture particles, pet hair and chemical pollutants in the air.

Winix 5500-2 Air Purifier for $131.92 (Save $118.07)

5. Under $50: This Reviewed-approved speaker 

Looking for a holiday gift for the music junkie in your life? Treat them to the JBL Clip 4 portable mini bluetooth speaker for the ultimate listening experience. This durable gadget is waterproof, dustproof and promises a whopping 10 hours of playtime. Best of all, you can pick it up for $30 off today at just $49.95. When we put the popular speaker to the test, we found its simple setup process and sound quality to be top notch.

JBL Clip 4 for $49.95 (Save $30)

The best Amazon deals from this week

1. PetSafe Pet Water Station 

Pick up this convenient pet water bowl for a wag-worthy price today at Amazon.
Pick up this convenient pet water bowl for a wag-worthy price today at Amazon.

Keep your pets happy and healthy with the PetSafe pet water station. Available in small, medium and large sizes, this gravity water dispenser keeps your fluffy friends hydrated and helps protect your floors from spills, too. Designed with dogs and cats in mind, the pet essential can be yours today for as little as $17.95—a savings of 36%.

PetSafe Pet Water Station from $17.95 (Save $7.04 to $13.04)

2. BOB Gear Revolution Flex 3.0 Double Stroller

Update your home essentials with these Amazon deals available now.
Update your home essentials with these Amazon deals available now.

Take your littlest loved ones on a fun walk (or even a run) with the BOB Gear Revolution Flex 3.0 double stroller. Normally priced at $799.99, you can get the adjustable jogger for as much as $280 off at $519.99. BOB Gear says the stroller is supported by a suspension system and air-filled tires to create a smooth ride for your toddlers over any terrain. You'll also get an adjustable handlebar so you can find your preferred height, plus 10 storage pockets and an extra-large cargo basket so you can have as much space as you need to carry essentials while out and about.

BOB Gear Revolution Flex 3.0 Double Stroller from $519.99 (Save $280)

BOB Gear Revolution Flex 3.0 Double Stroller from $519.99 (Save $280)

3. Calphalon 10-Piece Nonstick Pots and Pans Set

Prepare your main courses and more with ease by grabbing this Calphalon cookware set on sale at Amazon.
Prepare your main courses and more with ease by grabbing this Calphalon cookware set on sale at Amazon.

Update the essentials in your kitchen with this Calphalon 10-Piece nonstick pots and pans set. Typically listed for $249.99, you can get this collection of long-lasting cookware for a whopping 53% discount at $117.30. Calphalon says the set includes an eight-inch fry pan, a 10-inch fry pan, a one-quart saucepan with a cover, a two-quart saucepan with a cover, a three-quart saute pan with a cover and a six-quart stockpot with a cover. All of the pots and pans are made with hard-anodized aluminum to resist corrosion and warping over time.

Calphalon 10-Piece Nonstick Pots and Pans Set for $117.30 (Save $132.69)

4. Toshiba C350 LED 4K UHD Fire TV

10 best Amazon deals you can get today
10 best Amazon deals you can get today

Get a better view of your favorite shows and movies with the Toshiba C350 LED 4K UHD Fire TV. Normally priced at $329.99, you can get the 50-inch smart screen for $80 off at $249.99. Toshiba says the C350 uses its Fire TV interface to let users access streaming services, live and over-the-air TV all on its home screen. Its Regza Engine 4K engine has four times the resolution of a Full HD display for crisp, clear visuals of your favorite content.

Toshiba 50-Inch Class C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV for $249.99 (Save $80)

5. Skullcandy Sesh Evo Headphones

The Skullcandy Sesh Evo earbuds have eye-catching style in a travel-ready design, get them at Amazon today.
The Skullcandy Sesh Evo earbuds have eye-catching style in a travel-ready design, get them at Amazon today.

Play your favorite songs and podcasts anytime you want with the help of the Skullcandy Sesh Evo headphones. Typically listed for $49.99, these true wireless buds are available in five different chic colors for $29.99 thanks to a $20 price cut. Skullcandy says the Sesh Evo can hold up to five hours of power and can be fully recharged three times when placed in its case/battery pack. Each bud has Bluetooth technology and controls for playing or stopping music, plus answering and hanging up phone calls.

Skullcandy Sesh Evo for $29.99 (Save $20)

Other noteworthy Amazon deals we found

Make holiday shopping easy with help from our experts. Sign up for text message alerts to get deals, gift guides and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Amazon deals: Save on Apple, Crockpot, Winix and more

Latest Stories

  • NHL Tiers: Which teams rank among the league's elite?

    Only five teams have been given "elite" status to start the season.

  • Argos rally for late win, Elks lose again at home

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have found a lot of ways to let games slip through their fingers during their CFL-record 16-game home losing streak. But Saturday’s 28-23 loss to the Toronto Argonauts might be most the heartbreaking of all. The Argos did not take the lead until 27 seconds were left on the game clock at Commonwealth Stadium. A.J. Ouellette’s 25-yard scamper into the end zone on a second-down-and-nine gave the Argos (10-6) the win and kept them two games ahead of the Montreal Alouette

  • Laurent Dubreuil blazes way to national title in men's 500m long track speedskating

    QUEBEC — Laurent Dubreuil blazed his way to being national champion in the men's 500-metre long track speedskating race on Thursday. The Lévis, Que., native, who holds the Canadian record in the event (33.77), crossed the finish line with a time of 34.379 to grab gold. Cédrick Brunet (35.500) and Christopher Fiola (35.541) earned silver and bronze, respectively. “Today’s race was exceptional," Dubreuil said. "I had a hard time believing my time when I crossed the finish line. It was quite possib

  • Susan Auch out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada

    Susan Auch was "shocked and deeply saddened" to learn that she was out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada, ending a long tenure with the organization for the Olympic medallist and member of Canada's Sports Hall of Fame. The decision was made Thursday by Speed Skating Canada's board of directors, the organization said in an email. The brief statement did not include a reason for her departure. Reached Friday in Oakbank, Man., Auch said the news took her "completely by surprise." "

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness tests positive for COVID-19

    WINNIPEG — Head coach Rick Bowness will have to wait a little longer to make his regular-season debut with the Winnipeg Jets. The team announced a few hours before Friday's season opener against the New York Rangers that the 67-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19. Associate coach Scott Arneil will run the bench until Bowness returns, the Jets added in a tweet. Bowness, a native of Moncton, N.B., was hired in the off-season as the eighth head coach in franchise history after Paul Maurice re

  • Konecny's late goal lifts Flyers over Canucks, 3-2

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Travis Konecny scored with just over six minutes to play in the third period as the Philadelphia Flyers rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Saturday. Tony D'Angelo added a goal and an assist while Scott Laughton recorded a short-handed tally for Philadelphia (2-0-0), who has opened the John Tortorella era with back-to-back home wins. Carter Hart stopped 27 shots in the win Kyle Burroughs and Conor Garland scored for the Canucks, who have lost

  • Kempe's second goal of game lifts Kings past Minnesota 7-6

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Adrian Kempe’s second goal of the night broke a tie in the third period as the Los Angeles Kings recovered after giving up a two-goal lead and beat the Minnesota Wild 7-6 Saturday night for their first win of the season. Kevin Fiala added a goal and two assists in his return to Minnesota. Gabriel Vilardi, Drew Doughty, Alex Iafallo and Matt Roy also scored for the Kings, starting a five-game road trip. Cal Petersen stopped 29 shots. Mats Zuccarello had a goal and two assis

  • World juniors starting to move forward after Hockey Canada shakeup, organizer says

    Change at the top of Hockey Canada this week doesn't end the uncertainty surrounding the world junior men's hockey championships set to be held in Moncton and Halifax. The event still awaits the green light from the City of Moncton and the province, but organizers need to "start moving some things forward on the expectation that the games will go ahead," said John Wishart, CEO of the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Moncton and a member of the local organizing committee for the tournament. The ch

  • Panarin, Rangers stay sharp with 7-3 win over Fleury, Wild

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Artemi Panarin had a goal and three assists and Chris Kreider scored twice for the New York Rangers in a 7-3 victory at Minnesota on Thursday night that spoiled the Wild's season opener. Kreider and Adam Fox had the first two goals as the Rangers took a 3-0 lead into the first intermission, and Filip Chytil scored in the second period to push the lead back to three. Vincent Trocheck and Kaapo Kakko tacked on goals in the third period to neutralize the pair for the Wild by

  • Where will the Raptors finish in the East?

    Imman Adan and Asad Alvi look at the roles of several starters and break down how the Raptors can enter the next tier in the East. Full episode looking at the roles of Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam and more is available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Elks welcome Argonauts, still looking for first home victory of CFL season

    EDMONTON — Sooner or later, the Edmonton Elks are going to win a home game. The Toronto Argonauts would rather it be later. The Elks (4-12) enter Saturday’s game with the East-leading Argos (9-6) on a CFL-record 15-game home losing streak. Visiting teams don't want to be the squad that allows Edmonton to break its miserable run at Commonwealth Stadium. "It’s about not getting ahead of your toes," said Argos quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson, who threw for 352 yards in last week’s 23-20 win over

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness tests positive for COVID-19

    WINNIPEG — Head coach Rick Bowness will have to wait a little longer to make his regular-season debut with the Winnipeg Jets. The team announced a few hours before Friday's season opener against the New York Rangers that the 67-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19. Associate coach Scott Arneil will run the bench until Bowness returns, the Jets added in a tweet. Bowness, a native of Moncton, N.B., was hired in the off-season as the eighth head coach in franchise history after Paul Maurice re

  • Flames start fast, hang on to beat host Oilers 4-3

    EDMONTON — Michael Stone had a goal and two assists as the Calgary Flames got a bit of revenge for last season’s playoff ousting by Edmonton, defeating the Oilers 4-3 on Saturday. Mikael Backlund, Nazem Kadri and Andrew Mangiapan also scored for the Flames, who improved to 2-0. It was the first time since the 2009-2010 season that the Flames have won their first two games of the NHL regular season. Cody Ceci, Connor McDavid and Ryan McLeod scored for the Oilers (1-1). The Flames got off to a qui

  • Brown's 180 yards, defense carry No. 24 Illini past Gophers

    CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Canadian Chase Brown rushed for 180 yards on a career-high 41 carries and caught a 40-yard touchdown pass, Minnesota was limited to its fewest yards in five years, and No. 24 Illinois won its sixth straight game with a 26-14 victory Saturday. The Illini (6-1, 3-1) became bowl eligible for the first time since 2019 and will end the day tied for first in the Big Ten West. Mohamed Ibrahim rushed for 127 yards, his nation-leading 14th straight 100-yard game and the bulk of the

  • Longtime Vancouver defenceman Kevin Bieksa to sign one-day deal to retire as Canuck

    VANCOUVER — Defenceman Kevin Bieksa will sign a one-day contract with the Vancouver Canucks to mark his retirement from the NHL on Nov. 3, the team announced on Thursday. The move will also be celebrated by the team when the Canucks host the Anaheim Ducks that night. Bieksa spent his first 10 seasons in the NHL (2005-06 to 2014-15) with Vancouver, which drafted him in the fifth round (151st overall) in the 2001 draft. He spent the final three years of his career with the Ducks, having last playe

  • Zibanejad scores 2, Rangers open with 3-1 win over Lightning

    NEW YORK (AP) — Mika Zibanejad scored twice, including a tiebreaking power-play goal in the third period, and the New York Rangers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-1 in the season opener on Tuesday night. Barclay Goodrow also scored and reigning Vezina Trophy winner Igor Shesterkin stopped 26 shots to help the Rangers start the new season with a win against the Lightning team that eliminated them from Eastern Conference final in June. Steven Stamkos had a power-play goal for the Lightning and Andr

  • Pacius goal gives Forge FC a 1-1 tie at Cavalry FC in first leg of CPL semifinal

    CALGARY — Woobens Pacius' 47th-minute goal gave Forge FC a 1-1 tie with Cavalry FC on Saturday in the first leg of their Canadian Premier League playoff semifinal. Forge had 66 per cent possession in the first half but Cavalry had an 8-7 edge in shots (5-2 in shots on target) and went into the break up 1-0. The home side opened the scoring in the 42nd minute at ATCO Field with Dutch fullback Daan Klomp, on a late run into the penalty box, heading home Joe Mason's perfect cross to cap a rapid-fir

  • Flames start fast, hang on to beat host Oilers 4-3

    EDMONTON — It is already the best start for the Calgary Flames in a dozen years. Defenceman Michael Stone had a goal and two assists as the Flames got a bit of revenge for last season’s playoff ousting by Edmonton, defeating the Oilers 4-3 on Saturday. It was the first time since the 2009-2010 season that the Flames have won their first two games of the NHL regular season. “The first period was good, we came out with a lot of energy and did some good things,” said Stone, who recorded his first-e

  • Peña's 18th-inning HR sends Astros past Mariners for sweep

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jeremy Peña homered in the 18th inning, and the Houston Astros beat the Seattle Mariners 1-0 on Saturday to advance to the AL Championship Series for the sixth straight year. Peña drove a slider from Penn Murfee deep to left-center for the rookie shortstop's first playoff homer, proving the only run in an afternoon full of dominant pitching and empty trips to the plate. The 18 innings matched the longest game in playoff history. Spoiling Seattle's first home playoff appearance sin

  • What Nick Nurse, Raptors are looking for from last roster player

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses the play of Josh Jackson and Justin Champagnie and what need the team is hoping to address with the final roster spot.