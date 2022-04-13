Updated daily: Here are the 10 best Amazon deals you can get today

Wednesday's Amazon deals feature great savings on food processors, electric toothbrushes and more.

Below, you’ll find our top Amazon deals today, including incredible markdowns on a sturdy yet stylish Dutch oven, a compact home computer and the best TV we've ever tested, all of which have been vetted by our team of deals experts to ensure they’re "best of web" prices. If you’re looking for N95 and KN95 masks right now, Amazon also has plenty of choices on sale today, too.

The 10 best Amazon deals to shop right now

The best Amazon deals of the day

1. 20% off: This durable pot

This Staub Dutch oven has optimal heat control in its lid and a durable design.

If you’re looking for some reliable cookware to add to your kitchen, consider the Staub cast iron cocotte. Normally listed for as much as $319.99, this 4-quart round Dutch oven with glass lid can be yours for as low as $100 in turquoise. We named the larger Staub cast iron 5.5-quart round cocotte (from $279) the best Dutch oven we've ever tested, so this smaller model is sure to impress with the tempered glass lid for optimal heat control and a multi-coat enamel—which the brand claims is resistant to chips, scratches and discoloration. The pot is designed for searing, boiling, deep-frying, braising and more in the oven, and works on both induction and traditional stovetops.

Get the Staub Cast Iron 4-Quart Round Cocotte with Glass Lid from $100 (Save $24.99 to $137.05)

2. Save $54: This rechargeable electric toothbrush

The Philips Sonicare ExpertClean toothbrush can clean thoroughly while protecting your teeth.

Keep your teeth sparkly and clean with the Philips Sonicare ExpertClean 7500 toothbrush. Typically priced at $186.96, you can get this Bluetooth-friendly oral hygiene tool for 28% off at $135.97. Philips says the ExpertClean removes up to 10 times more plaque than a manual toothbrush while also having a pressure sensor that alerts you when you're brushing too hard. The brush itself has three intensities and four cleaning modes (Clean, White Plus, Gum Health and DeepClean Plus) to give your pearly whites exactly what they need.

Get the Philips Sonicare ExpertClean 7500 Bluetooth Electric Toothbrush for $135.97 (Save $53.99)

3. 26% off: This user-friendly food processor

This Hamilton Beach food processor has plenty of space for food and stainless steel blades to chop up whatever you need.

Whether you need cheese shredded, veggies chopped or your own special salsa, the Hamilton Beach Stack and Snap food processor can make your next cooking segment easier. Normally listed for $64.99, this 12-cup bowl with a 450-watt motor is now available for $47.99 thanks to a 26% discount. Hamilton Beach says the processor's namesake comes from its easy assembly process and simple function guide. It also has a big mouth feed chute that handles entire food bits and stainless steel blades that can handle just about anything.

Get the Hamilton Beach 12-Cup Stack and Snap Food Processor for $47.99 (Save $17)

4. Less than $1,000: Our favorite TV

The LG C1 has a plethora of features and amazing colors in its display, which makes it the best TV we've ever tested.

We love the LG OLED C1 TV, and it’s now on sale in every size you could need. We loved the incredible contrast and picture quality this OLED panel delivers, the sheer number of features it offers (including Dolby Vision and a 120Hz refresh rate) and its eye-catching design. If you’re looking to invest in the best possible home theater experience, the LG C1 starts for as low as $996.99 in its 48-inch size, a $100 discount from its usual price of $1,096.99. Amazon also has its 55-, 65- and 77-inch sizes also on sale for as much as $1,103 off.

Get the LG OLED C1 Series Alexa Built-in 4K Smart TV from $996.99 (Save $100 to $1,103)

5. Save $99: This compact desktop computer

The Mac Mini may look small, but its processing chip makes for a great performance.

If your home computer is starting to slow down, now's the time to upgrade with this deal on the 2020 Apple Mac Mini. Normally priced at $669, you can get the 256-gigabyte desktop computer for $569.99 thanks to a $99.01 discount automatically applied at checkout. When we tested the Mac Mini, we praised the addition of the Apple Silicon M1 processor that loaded webpages instantly and delivered strong frame rates while playing video games. It may not have many ports and we weren't wowed by the built-in speakers, but it still has a strong processor for your daily office grind.

Get the Apple 2020 Mac Mini 256GB for $569.99 at checkout (Save $99.01)

The best Amazon deals from this week

1. Amazon Echo Show 8

Bring your video calls, home security cameras and to-do list all in one with the Amazon Echo Show 8.

From keeping track of calendars and to-do lists to checking the traffic and weather before heading out, the Amazon Echo Show 8 can be a helpful home assistant. Typically listed for $109.99, this digital display can be yours for $59.99 today—a 45% price cut. We're fans of the second generation model ($99.99) and while the older model doesn't have the Zoom support and upgraded camera, it still offers video call support for devices that have the Alexa app and can control other compatible smart home devices. Whether you have smart home security cameras or a smart home thermostat, the Echo Show 8 can help you manage them both.

Get the Amazon Echo Show 8 for $59.99 (Save $50)

2. AquaOasis 2.2-Liter Cool Mist Humidifier

This 2.2-liter humidifier has the capacity to keep your baby's tiny nursery or your large living room from getting too dry.

Keep your home free of dry air with the AquaOasis Cool Mist humidifier. Normally priced at $49.99, this home appliance is now available for $36.97 thanks to a 22% discount and an additional $2 coupon. AquaOasis says the humidifier has a 2.2-liter water tank and runs quietly without humming or whistling, making it great for your bedroom or nursery. Its control dial and 360-degree rotating nozzle let you customize the mist output and the direction where the cool mist flows.

Get the AquaOasis 2.2-Liter Cool Mist Humidifier for $36.97 with on-page coupon (Save $13.02)

3. Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S Slim

The Eufy 11S robot vacuum can maneuver through furniture to capture the toughest dirt on your floors.

The Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S ranked as the best affordable robot vacuum we’ve ever tested and, right now, it’s selling for as low as $159.99—a 30% markdown. We loved the 11S for its ability to pick up more dirt per run (11.6 grams, specifically) than more expensive models from other developers. In testing, its slim design and improved navigation made it capable of moving under furniture and cleaning compact areas. Better still, it ran quietly, rarely making enough noise to even interrupt a conversation.

Get the Eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 11S Slim for $159.99 (Save $70)

4. Bose Home Speaker 300

The Bose Home Speaker 300 has the skills and audio volume to best other smart speakers on the market.

Blast your favorite tunes at any house party or camping trip with the Bose Home Speaker 300. Typically listed for $259, this chic-looking speaker is now 23% off at $199.99. The 300 is the best smart speaker we've ever tested, having impressed us with its ability to stream music through Bluetooth, Airplay, Wi-Fi or an aux cable. Not to mention its compatibility with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant (depending on your preference). It also has easy-to-use preset buttons on its top and emits a loud volume in its audio output.

Get the Bose Home Speaker 300 for $199.99 (Save $59.01)

5. Revlon One-Step Volumizer Original 1.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush

Need a new hair dryer? Consider this Revlon One-Step hair dryer and volumizer.

Creating salon-quality hairstyles has never been easier with the Revlon One-Step hairdryer and volumizer. This cult-favorite hairstyling tool is one of our favorites and right now you can pick it up from Amazon for $42, a $17.99 markdown with the extra $5 coupon included. During testing, the volumizer cut our styling time in half and dried our locks from root to tip with minimal effort.

Get the Revlon One-Step Volumizer Original 1.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush for $42 (Save $17.99)

Other noteworthy Amazon deals we found

