Updated daily: Here are the 10 best Amazon deals you can get today

Jon Winkler and Elsie Boskamp, Reviewed
·7 min read
Today&#39;s Amazon deals range from indoor essentials like air purifiers to outdoor gardening tools, and everything in-between.
Every day, we scour Amazon to find the best deals available. Whether it’s a new kitchen tool or top-rated tech to give your smart home an upgrade, the online shopping giant offers some of the best prices on a very wide range of items. Whatever you need, Amazon has you covered.

Below, you’ll find our top Amazon deals today, including incredible markdowns on one of our favorite headphones, some powerful outdoor tools and a durable cookware set, all of which have been vetted by our team of deals experts to ensure they’re "best of web" prices. If you’re looking for N95 and KN95 masks right now, Amazon also has plenty of choices on sale today, too.

Wayfair's Way Day 2022: The annual sale is almost here—here are all the best deals you can already shop

Rising cost of eggs: Bird flu and inflation cause egg prices to rise ahead of Easter and Passover

The 10 best Amazon deals to shop right now

  1. Apple AirPods Pro for $174 (Save $75)

  2. Save up to 15% on select Conway air purifiers

  3. OXO Good Grips 14-Piece Glass Bake, Serve and Store Set for $63.99 (Save $15.96)

  4. Save up to 55% on select Greenworks outdoor tools

  5. Zinus 10-Inch Mint Green Memory Foam Hybrid Spring King Mattress for $209 (Save $190.99)

  6. H&R Block Tax Software Deluxe + State 2021 with 3% Refund Bonus Offer for $22.50 (Save $22.49)

  7. Roborock S5 MAX Robot Vacuum and Mop Cleaner for $379.99 (Save $170)

  8. Apple Watch SE from $229 (Save $50)

  9. Cuisinart 15-Inch Red Cutting Board for $11.10 (Save $8.85)

  10. Apple Watch Series 7 from $329 (Save $70)

The best Amazon deals of the day

1. Save $75: One of our favorite headphones

We think the Apple AirPods Pro are some of the best headphones available right now, and you can get the updated version for under $175 right now—one of the lowest prices we've seen this year. We love the Pros for the Active Noise Cancelation that dampened environmental noise and the customizable fit of the buds. This new version adds MagSafe, which means you can hold it near a MagSafe charger and it will snap firmly into place and start charging. Get them now for $174—a whopping $75 price cut from the $249 list price.

Get the Apple AirPods Pro for $174 (Save $75)

2. Up to 15% off: These compact air purifiers

With allergy season on the horizon, you'll need something to keep your home air flow fresh and these Conway air purifiers on sale at Amazon today can help. The highest-rated of the bunch is the Conway Airmega 400S, typically listed for $450 but now on sale for $382.50 thanks to a 15% discount. The developer says this appliance can clean large rooms up to 1,560 square feet at least two times an hour and has a pollution sensor that sends indoor air quality in real-time to your smartphone. There's also the smaller Conway AP-1512HHS, normally priced at $235.27 but now available for $203.84 thanks to a 13% discount. The developer says this particular model is meant for rooms up to 325 square feet and even works with the Amazon Alexa smart assistant to tell you what your indoor air quality is at any given time,

Save up to 15% on select Conway air purifiers

3. Less than $65: This durable food storage set

Keep your baked goods and leftovers fresh with the OXO Good Grips 14-piece glass bake and storage set. Typically listed for $79.95, this collection of cookware with lids is now available at a 20% discount for $63.99. OXO says the set includes a 9-inch by 13-inch baking dish, an 8-inch by 8-inch baking dish, a glass loaf pan, a glass pie plate, a one-cup round Smart Seal container, a pair of two-cup round Smart Seal containers and a four-cup round Smart Seal container. The Smart Seal containers have lids with four locking tabs to prevent leaks while other pieces of the set have handles to offer a secure grip.

Get the OXO Good Grips 14-Piece Glass Bake, Serve and Store Set for $63.99 (Save $15.96)

4. Up to 55% off: These powerful outdoor tools

Get ready to return to lawn work this spring by shopping these select Greenworks outdoor tools on sale at Amazon today. Eliminate the dead grass on your lawn with the Greenworks 14-Inch 10-amp dethatcher, normally priced at $199.99 but now listed for $90.30 thanks to a 55% discount. The developer says the corded tool has a three-position tine adjustment that removes matted layers of grass for greater control and a control panel to the right of its handle, letting you start it up with a push of a button. You can keep your walkway edges clear with the Greenworks 16-Inch 48-volt brushless string trimmer, typically listed for $249.99 but now available for 30% off at $174.99.

Save up to 55% on select Greenworks outdoor tools

5. 48% off: This cozy hybrid mattress

Hybrid mattresses can help give you the best sleep possible for years to come and the Zinus 10-Inch Mint Green hybrid spring mattress can be the one for the job. The developer says the mattress features Z:Comfort and Z:Fusion foam on top of a Support Coil System to offer extra comfort. Those worried about shipping damage can rest easy knowing the compressed bed will expand to its original shape within 72 hours out of the box. You can get the king-sized sleeper for just $209—a 48% discount from its list price of $399.99.

Get the Zinus 10-Inch Mint Green Memory Foam Hybrid Spring King Mattress for $209 (Save $190.99)

The best Amazon deals from this week

1. Roborock S5 MAX Robot Vacuum and Mop Cleaner

Whether you've got crumbs on hardwood floors or dander stuck in the carpet, the Roborock S5 MAX can effortlessly tackle all your spring cleaning tasks. Typically listed for $549.99, this Alexa-friendly smart appliance is now 31% off at $379.99. Roborock says the S5 MAX not only lifts debris off hard floors and carpets, but can also mop floors thanks to its built-in water tank and customizable water flows you can set for different rooms. It also features LiDAR navigation that helps it create effective cleaning routes throughout your house, including areas you want to avoid.

Get the Roborock S5 MAX Robot Vacuum and Mop Cleaner for $379.99 (Save $170)

2. H&R Block Tax Software Deluxe PC Downloadable Software

With Tax Day coming up on Monday, April 18, this H&R Block Tax Software Deluxe PC downloadable software might come in handy to help you file your taxes with ease. Normally priced at $44.99, this code is now available for 50% off at $22.50. H&R Block says the software can help you with recording income from investments, stock options, home sales, and retirement. Not only is it user-friendly software, but each purchase also comes with a 3% refund bonus on an Amazon gift card if you opt to get your federal refund via gift card instead of cash.

Get the H&R Block Tax Software Deluxe + State 2021 with 3% Refund Bonus Offer for $22.50 (Save $22.49)

3. Apple Watch SE

If you want to enter the world of smartwatches without draining your wallet, the Apple Watch SE has the best features at the best price. Normally listed for $279, you can get the wearable device for as low as $229 in its 40mm size. When we tested the SE, we found it a great companion to any iPhone that lets you tweak which alerts you want to keep close, take calls while keeping your phone in your pocket and ask "Hey Siri" to get the most basic questions of the day answered. Its 32 gigabytes of storage packs a lot into its tiny build, including an impressive amount of fitness applications like daily movement targets, a heart rate sensor and a wide range of exercise categories that lets you add to your daily workout goals no matter what kind of activity you're doing.

Get the Apple Watch SE from $229 (Save $50)

4. Cuisinart 15-Inch Red Cutting Board

Cut up your favorite foods with ease on the Cuisinart 15-inch cutting board. Typically priced at $19.95, this wooden kitchen essential with a red bottom is now available for $11.10 thanks to a 44% discount. Cuisinart says the board features a drainage groove to keep excess liquids from leaking onto your counter and a stainless-steel handle for a sturdy grip. Its rustic look also makes the board double as a special serving tray too.

Get the Cuisinart 15-Inch Red Cutting Board for $11.10 (Save $8.85)

5. Apple Watch Series 7

When it comes to smartwatches, we found the Apple Watch Series 7 to be the best tech of its kind. When we tested it, we were impressed with how fast its battery charged and its fitness tracking abilities, including the way it automatically detects cycling workouts. The Series 7 has a larger display than its predecessors, making more room for a new watch-friendly keyboard and for an easier time reading text messages or GPS directions. Normally starting at $399, you can get Apple’s latest smartwatch for as low as $329 in its 41-millimeter size with GPS capabilities.

Get the Apple Watch Series 7 from $329 (Save $70)

Other noteworthy Amazon deals we found

