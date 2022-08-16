Updated daily: Here are the 10 best Amazon deals you can get today

Shop these Amazon deals on electric toothbrushes, streaming devices and more.

Every day, we scour Amazon to find the best deals available. Whether it’s a new kitchen tool or top-rated tech to give your smart home an upgrade, the online shopping giant offers some of the best prices on a very wide range of items. Whatever you need, Amazon has you covered.

Below, you’ll find the best Amazon deals today, including incredible markdowns on Apple AirPods, a powerful electric toothbrush and one of Reviewed's favorite streaming devices, all of which have been vetted by our team of deals experts to ensure they’re "best of web" prices. You can also get ahead of the fall shopping rush with Amazon back-to-school deals.

If you’re not already an Amazon Prime subscriber, you can sign up for a 30-day membership for free. An Amazon Prime subscription gets you free two-day shipping and tons of other benefits for $14.99 a month ($7.49 for students and $6.99 for those receiving qualifying government assistance). Better still, right now, shoppers can receive a $5 discount on their first $10-or-more Amazon app purchase.

Sign up for Amazon Prime

The 10 best Amazon deals to shop right now

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $29.99 (Save $20) Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 6500 Rechargeable Electric Power Toothbrush for $111.96 (Save $58) iRobot Roomba j7+ for $599 (Save $200.99) Sony WH-CH710N Noise Canceling Headphones for $98 (Save $51.99) Cosori 5-Quart 9-in-1 Air Fryer for $80.73 (Save $19.26) EGO Power+ LB6504 56-Volt Cordless Leaf Blower for $249 (Save $50.99) Apple AirPods Pro for $179.99 (Save $69.01) GreenLife 16-Piece Cookware Set from $79.99 (Save $40) Philips Hue LED Smart Bulbs for $68 (Save $66.99) Save up to 33% on select Beats earbuds

The best Amazon deals of the day

1. 40% off: One of Reviewed's favorite streaming devices

The Amazon Fire Stick 4K promises a clear picture and plenty of streaming options, now on sale for less than $30.

Stream your favorite shows and movies with ease by adding the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K to your home media room. Typically listed for $49.99, this user-friendly device is now on sale for 40% off at $29.99. The Fire TV Stick 4K is one of the best streaming devices we've ever tested for its support of 4K and Dolby Atmos, plus a voice-controlled remote to ensure that your cinematic experience is epic. There's no shortage of movies and shows to choose from thanks to the device offering popular streaming services from the likes of Netflix, Disney+ and HBO Max.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $29.99 (Save $20)

2. Save $58: This travel-ready electric toothbrush

The Philips Sonicare 6500 electric toothbrush can be recharged anywhere and it's on sale at Amazon today.

Upgrade your dental hygiene at home and on the go with the Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 6500 electric toothbrush. Normally priced for $169.96, you can get this rechargeable dental tool in five different colors with a charging travel case included for $111.96 thanks to a $58 price cut. Philips Sonicare says the toothbrush features three intensity levels and QuadPacer technology that helps establish a brushing time and a consistent clean. The brush's battery lasts for up to 14 days while its travel case lets you charge it anywhere.

Philips Sonicare 6500 Electric Toothbrush for $111.96 (Save $58)

3. 25% off: Reviewed's favorite robot vacuum

The iRobot Roomba j7+ traps dirt with ease, now for 25% off at Amazon.

Freshen up your floors with the help of our favorite robot vacuum, the iRobot Roomba j7+. Typically listed for $799.99, you can get the disc-shaped appliance with a self-emptying charging station for 25% off at $599. When we tested the j7+, our testers were impressed with the 9.35 grams of debris it picked up per run, making it on par with most manual vacuums. You can also use the iRobot Genius mobile app to program your Roomba to clean up specific spots in your house at specific times.

iRobot Roomba j7+ for $599 (Save $200.99)

4. Less than $100: These feature-filled headphones

Sony's WH-CH710N is a great budget option for wireless headphones, and now Amazon has them for an even more affordable price tag.

If you want to officially cut the cord from your headphones and music player, you can save big with the Sony WH-CH710N headphones. Normally priced at $149.99, these wireless noise-canceling earcups are on sale for just $98 thanks to a $51.99 price cut. When we reviewed the Sony WH-CH710N, we were impressed with the cans' sleek, comfortable form as well as their solid sound quality. Additionally, these headphones are capable of more than 30 hours of battery life on a single charge that offers some pretty good noise canceling.

Sony WH-CH710N Noise Canceling Headphones for $98 (Save $51.99)

5. 19% off: This compact air fryer

This five-quart Cosori air fryer helps you make healthier meals in a smaller device for less than $85.

Cook your favorite meals in a less-intrusive package with this five-quart Cosori air fryer. Typically listed for $99.99, this slim kitchen appliance can be yours for $80.73 thanks to a $15.01 price cut and an additional 5% coupon applied at checkout. Cosori says the air fryer uses 360-degree rapid heat circulation technology to prepare chicken, fries, seafood and more with 85% less fat than traditional frying. Its frying basket can prepare meals for up to four people and is safe for dishwashers.

Cosori 5-Quart 9-in-1 Air Fryer for $80.73 (Save $19.26)

The best Amazon deals from this week

1. EGO Power+ LB6504 56-Volt Cordless Leaf Blower

This EGO Power+ leaf blower has a powerful battery and strong air power for less than $250 at Amazon.

Get ready for the fallen fall foliage with the EGO Power+ LB6504 leaf blower. Normally priced at $299.99, this 56-volt lawn appliance is now available at a $50.99 discount for $249. The LB6504 is one of our favorite leaf blowers for its ability to blow 650 cubic feet of air per minute that's best for most medium to large yards without disturbing any landscaping. Its 24-minute battery life is one of the best we've seen on a cordless blower and has a well-balanced feel to it.

EGO Power+ LB6504 56-Volt Cordless Leaf Blower for $249 (Save $50.99)

2. Apple AirPods Pro

Pick up the Apple AirPods Pro for one of the best prices we've seen this year right now at Amazon.

Tune in to all your favorite podcasts and playlists when traveling this summer by picking up a pair of Apple AirPods Pro today at Amazon. The top-rated earbuds are on sale for just $179.99 right now—a whopping $69.01 markdown. In our testing, the previous model of the AirPods Pro earned a place on our list of the best wireless earbuds, as well as inclusion on our lineup of the best headphones of 2022, for their great battery life, incredible noise cancelation and comfortable fit for most ears.

Apple AirPods Pro for $179.99 (Save $64.01)

3. Green Life 16-Piece Cookware Set

Find big savings on colorful cookware today at Amazon.

Bring new life to your cooking routine by picking up the GreenLife soft grip healthy ceramic 16-piece nonstick cookware set. Available in tons of bright colors, including red, pink and yellow, this collection of dishwasher-safe pots and pans includes several frying pans, saucepans, stock pots and utensils. The cooking tools are designed to last, with a wobble-free base and a heat-resistant handle. Best of all, the pots and pans are oven safe up to 350°F, making meal prep easier than ever. Usually priced at $119.99, you can pick up the cooking set for as little as $79.99 today.

Green Life 16-Piece Cookware Set from $79.99 (Save $40)

4. Philips Hue LED Smart Bulbs

Save big on smart bulbs right now with this Amazon deal.

Add convenience to your life by picking up a three-pack of Philips Hue white and color smart bulbs. With 25,000 lifetime hours—or 22 years—these lights will stand the test of time. Easy to install, the bulbs can be effortlessly controlled using your cellphone or Alexa device. Usually priced at $134.99, you can get the Bluetooth-compatible bulbs today for just $67.99 thanks to a 41% markdown and an additional 15% discount when you click the on-page coupon.

Philips Hue LED Smart Bulbs for $67.99 (Save $67)

5. Beats earbuds

Save on Beats earbuds.

Get amazing music quality in an eye-catching package with these Beats earbuds on sale at Amazon today. If you need a sturdy set for the gym, consider the Beats Fit Pro on sale for 10% off at $179.95. As one of our favorite workout headphones, the Fit Pro impressed us with clear and balanced sound and a more secure fit thanks to its rubbery top fins. For something more traditional (and chic), you can get the Beats Studio Buds for 33% off at $99.95. The light and comfy design of the buds support solid active noise cancelation and an easy set-up process (especially if you have an iPhone), making for one of our favorite wireless earbuds.

Save up to 33% on select Beats earbuds

Other noteworthy Amazon deals we found

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Amazon deals: Save on Apple, Philips, iRobot and more