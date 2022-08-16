Updated daily: Here are the 10 best Amazon deals you can get today

Jon Winkler and Elsie Boskamp, Reviewed
·7 min read
Shop these Amazon deals on electric toothbrushes, streaming devices and more.
Shop these Amazon deals on electric toothbrushes, streaming devices and more.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Every day, we scour Amazon to find the best deals available. Whether it’s a new kitchen tool or top-rated tech to give your smart home an upgrade, the online shopping giant offers some of the best prices on a very wide range of items. Whatever you need, Amazon has you covered.

There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep ‘em coming every Sunday through Friday.

Below, you’ll find the best Amazon deals today, including incredible markdowns on Apple AirPods, a powerful electric toothbrush and one of Reviewed's favorite streaming devices, all of which have been vetted by our team of deals experts to ensure they’re "best of web" prices. You can also get ahead of the fall shopping rush with Amazon back-to-school deals.

Face masks: With CDC relaxing COVID-19 guidelines, here’s where you can buy KN95 masks

Back-to-school sales: 55+ back-to-school sales now available at Amazon, Target and Best Buy

Summer deals: Shop the best summer deals at Amazon, Solo Stove, Michael Kors and Walmart this August

If you’re not already an Amazon Prime subscriber, you can sign up for a 30-day membership for free. An Amazon Prime subscription gets you free two-day shipping and tons of other benefits for $14.99 a month ($7.49 for students and $6.99 for those receiving qualifying government assistance). Better still, right now, shoppers can receive a $5 discount on their first $10-or-more Amazon app purchase.

Sign up for Amazon Prime

The 10 best Amazon deals to shop right now

  1. Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $29.99 (Save $20)

  2. Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 6500 Rechargeable Electric Power Toothbrush for $111.96 (Save $58)

  3. iRobot Roomba j7+ for $599 (Save $200.99)

  4. Sony WH-CH710N Noise Canceling Headphones for $98 (Save $51.99)

  5. Cosori 5-Quart 9-in-1 Air Fryer for $80.73 (Save $19.26)

  6. EGO Power+ LB6504 56-Volt Cordless Leaf Blower for $249 (Save $50.99)

  7. Apple AirPods Pro for $179.99 (Save $69.01)

  8. GreenLife 16-Piece Cookware Set from $79.99 (Save $40)

  9. Philips Hue LED Smart Bulbs for $68 (Save $66.99)

  10. Save up to 33% on select Beats earbuds

The best Amazon deals of the day

1. 40% off: One of Reviewed's favorite streaming devices

The Amazon Fire Stick 4K promises a clear picture and plenty of streaming options, now on sale for less than $30.
The Amazon Fire Stick 4K promises a clear picture and plenty of streaming options, now on sale for less than $30.

Stream your favorite shows and movies with ease by adding the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K to your home media room. Typically listed for $49.99, this user-friendly device is now on sale for 40% off at $29.99. The Fire TV Stick 4K is one of the best streaming devices we've ever tested for its support of 4K and Dolby Atmos, plus a voice-controlled remote to ensure that your cinematic experience is epic. There's no shortage of movies and shows to choose from thanks to the device offering popular streaming services from the likes of Netflix, Disney+ and HBO Max.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $29.99 (Save $20)

2. Save $58: This travel-ready electric toothbrush

The Philips Sonicare 6500 electric toothbrush can be recharged anywhere and it's on sale at Amazon today.
The Philips Sonicare 6500 electric toothbrush can be recharged anywhere and it's on sale at Amazon today.

Upgrade your dental hygiene at home and on the go with the Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 6500 electric toothbrush. Normally priced for $169.96, you can get this rechargeable dental tool in five different colors with a charging travel case included for $111.96 thanks to a $58 price cut. Philips Sonicare says the toothbrush features three intensity levels and QuadPacer technology that helps establish a brushing time and a consistent clean. The brush's battery lasts for up to 14 days while its travel case lets you charge it anywhere.

Philips Sonicare 6500 Electric Toothbrush for $111.96 (Save $58)

3. 25% off: Reviewed's favorite robot vacuum

The iRobot Roomba j7+ traps dirt with ease, now for 25% off at Amazon.
The iRobot Roomba j7+ traps dirt with ease, now for 25% off at Amazon.

Freshen up your floors with the help of our favorite robot vacuum, the iRobot Roomba j7+. Typically listed for $799.99, you can get the disc-shaped appliance with a self-emptying charging station for 25% off at $599. When we tested the j7+, our testers were impressed with the 9.35 grams of debris it picked up per run, making it on par with most manual vacuums. You can also use the iRobot Genius mobile app to program your Roomba to clean up specific spots in your house at specific times.

iRobot Roomba j7+ for $599 (Save $200.99)

4. Less than $100: These feature-filled headphones

Sony's WH-CH710N is a great budget option for wireless headphones, and now Amazon has them for an even more affordable price tag.
Sony's WH-CH710N is a great budget option for wireless headphones, and now Amazon has them for an even more affordable price tag.

If you want to officially cut the cord from your headphones and music player, you can save big with the Sony WH-CH710N headphones. Normally priced at $149.99, these wireless noise-canceling earcups are on sale for just $98 thanks to a $51.99 price cut. When we reviewed the Sony WH-CH710N, we were impressed with the cans' sleek, comfortable form as well as their solid sound quality. Additionally, these headphones are capable of more than 30 hours of battery life on a single charge that offers some pretty good noise canceling.

Sony WH-CH710N Noise Canceling Headphones for $98 (Save $51.99)

5. 19% off: This compact air fryer

This five-quart Cosori air fryer helps you make healthier meals in a smaller device for less than $85.
This five-quart Cosori air fryer helps you make healthier meals in a smaller device for less than $85.

Cook your favorite meals in a less-intrusive package with this five-quart Cosori air fryer. Typically listed for $99.99, this slim kitchen appliance can be yours for $80.73 thanks to a $15.01 price cut and an additional 5% coupon applied at checkout. Cosori says the air fryer uses 360-degree rapid heat circulation technology to prepare chicken, fries, seafood and more with 85% less fat than traditional frying. Its frying basket can prepare meals for up to four people and is safe for dishwashers.

Cosori 5-Quart 9-in-1 Air Fryer for $80.73 (Save $19.26)  

The best Amazon deals from this week

1. EGO Power+ LB6504 56-Volt Cordless Leaf Blower

This EGO Power+ leaf blower has a powerful battery and strong air power for less than $250 at Amazon.
This EGO Power+ leaf blower has a powerful battery and strong air power for less than $250 at Amazon.

Get ready for the fallen fall foliage with the EGO Power+ LB6504 leaf blower. Normally priced at $299.99, this 56-volt lawn appliance is now available at a $50.99 discount for $249. The LB6504 is one of our favorite leaf blowers for its ability to blow 650 cubic feet of air per minute that's best for most medium to large yards without disturbing any landscaping. Its 24-minute battery life is one of the best we've seen on a cordless blower and has a well-balanced feel to it.

EGO Power+ LB6504 56-Volt Cordless Leaf Blower for $249 (Save $50.99)

2. Apple AirPods Pro

Pick up the Apple AirPods Pro for one of the best prices we've seen this year right now at Amazon.
Pick up the Apple AirPods Pro for one of the best prices we've seen this year right now at Amazon.

Tune in to all your favorite podcasts and playlists when traveling this summer by picking up a pair of Apple AirPods Pro today at Amazon. The top-rated earbuds are on sale for just $179.99 right now—a whopping $69.01 markdown. In our testing, the previous model of the AirPods Pro earned a place on our list of the best wireless earbuds, as well as inclusion on our lineup of the best headphones of 2022, for their great battery life, incredible noise cancelation and comfortable fit for most ears.

Apple AirPods Pro for $179.99 (Save $64.01)

3. Green Life 16-Piece Cookware Set

Find big savings on colorful cookware today at Amazon.
Find big savings on colorful cookware today at Amazon.

Bring new life to your cooking routine by picking up the GreenLife soft grip healthy ceramic 16-piece nonstick cookware set. Available in tons of bright colors, including red, pink and yellow, this collection of dishwasher-safe pots and pans includes several frying pans, saucepans, stock pots and utensils. The cooking tools are designed to last, with a wobble-free base and a heat-resistant handle. Best of all, the pots and pans are oven safe up to 350°F, making meal prep easier than ever. Usually priced at $119.99, you can pick up the cooking set for as little as $79.99 today.

Green Life 16-Piece Cookware Set from $79.99 (Save $40)

4. Philips Hue LED Smart Bulbs

Save big on smart bulbs right now with this Amazon deal.
Save big on smart bulbs right now with this Amazon deal.

Add convenience to your life by picking up a three-pack of Philips Hue white and color smart bulbs. With 25,000 lifetime hours—or 22 years—these lights will stand the test of time. Easy to install, the bulbs can be effortlessly controlled using your cellphone or Alexa device. Usually priced at $134.99, you can get the Bluetooth-compatible bulbs today for just $67.99 thanks to a 41% markdown and an additional 15% discount when you click the on-page coupon.

Philips Hue LED Smart Bulbs for $67.99 (Save $67)

5. Beats earbuds

Save on Beats earbuds.
Save on Beats earbuds.

Get amazing music quality in an eye-catching package with these Beats earbuds on sale at Amazon today. If you need a sturdy set for the gym, consider the Beats Fit Pro on sale for 10% off at $179.95. As one of our favorite workout headphones, the Fit Pro impressed us with clear and balanced sound and a more secure fit thanks to its rubbery top fins. For something more traditional (and chic), you can get the Beats Studio Buds for 33% off at $99.95. The light and comfy design of the buds support solid active noise cancelation and an easy set-up process (especially if you have an iPhone), making for one of our favorite wireless earbuds.

Save up to 33% on select Beats earbuds

Other noteworthy Amazon deals we found

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed. 

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Amazon deals: Save on Apple, Philips, iRobot and more

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this Tuesday — save up to $75

    Enjoy popular headphones for $52 off and a fan-favorite electric toothbrush at a $20 discount.

  • More than 14,000 Amazon shoppers love this minimalist wallet — save nearly $20, today only

    Fans say The Ridge has even helped with their back pain.

  • 6 Useless Items You Should Stop Buying Now

    Walk into a drugstore, supermarket or big-box giant and you'll find yourself inundated with options. Every aisle is brimming with choices and it seems that every few weeks there is some new product on...

  • 5 Costco Items That May Never Rise in Price

    There are so many reasons shoppers love Costco. The warehouse store works hard to add continual variety, offer the best deals possible, and provide other products and services that you can't get...

  • Will Zalatoris gets 1st PGA Tour win in playoff at Memphis

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Will Zalatoris had the most money and the best world ranking of anyone without a PGA Tour victory. He changed that Sunday by winning the FedEx St. Jude Championship without making birdie in a three-hole playoff. Heartache in two previous playoff losses this year — one in a major — turned into relief for Zalatoris after a wild finish in the TPC Southwind. It ended when he took a penalty drop from the rocks that frame the par-3 11th green and holed a 7-foot bogey putt to beat

  • Japan's Baba beats Canada's Chun in U.S. Women's Amateur

    UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. (AP) — Saki Baba routed Monet Chun of Canada 11 and 9 on Sunday to become the second Japanese winner in U.S. Women’s Amateur history. The 17-year-old Baba won the last six holes, ending the match with a birdie on the par-3 27th hole at Chambers Bay. Baba joined 1985 champion Michiko Hattori as the only Japanese winners. The 21-year-old Chun won the Canadian Women’s Amateur on July 23 to earn a spot in the event and the CP Women’s Open. She led Michigan to its first Big Te

  • Centre/wing Mitch Richardson returning to Toronto Arrows for a fifth MLR season

    TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows have re-signed Mitch Richardson, bringing the centre/wing back for a fifth Major League Rugby season. The 26-year-old from Stoney Creek, Ont., has featured in 26 matches, including 16 starts for the club, since its inaugural season in 2019. Richardson has covered 795 metres on 95 carries with 96 tackles and four tries in his four years with the club. The six-foot-two 215-pounder enjoyed a breakout season in 2022, setting career highs in matches played (12), starts (1

  • Canada's bobsled, skeleton federation in negotiations with Canada's safe-sport office

    The national governing body for bobsled and skeleton plans to sign on with Canada's new safe sport office. A spokesperson for Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton (BCS) said Monday that it is in negotiations with the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner, which began receiving and addressing complaints of maltreatment in sport on June 20. The news comes on the heels of more than 90 current and former bobsled and skeleton athletes repeating their call to Sport Minister Pascale St-Onge to help clean up

  • Canada's Auger-Aliassime wins third-round match at National Bank Open

    MONTREAL — A powerful service game gave Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime a distinct advantage in his third-round match at the National Bank Open on Thursday afternoon. Cameron Norrie had no answer for it and then watched his own service game fall apart. The sixth-seeded Auger-Aliassime fired 15 aces in a 6-3, 6-4 victory over the ninth-seeded Brit to earn a quarterfinal berth at his hometown tournament. "That was a very convincing win," Auger-Aliassime said. "I served really well but I felt like I

  • Roughriders end slump by edging Elks 34-23 in Edmonton

    EDMONTON — Having a break definitely seemed to serve Saskatchewan well. Quarterback Cody Fajardo ran for a pair of touchdowns and passed for another as the Saskatchewan Roughriders emerged with a 34-23 CFL victory over the Edmonton Elks on Saturday. The Roughriders (5-4) had lost three consecutive games before having a bye week and coming back with a win over Edmonton. “Any win is a good win,” said Saskatchewan linebacker Darnell Sankey. “We come out here and get a win on the road, it’s an accom

  • Battle of the Bridge 2: Coaches clash as Chelsea, Spurs draw

    Call it the Battle of the Bridge, Part 2. This time, Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte were the main protagonists in the latest feisty match between Chelsea and Tottenham that ended in a 2-2 draw because of a goal deep into stoppage time from Harry Kane. That ended up being an afterthought, though, following the explosive end to the game at Stamford Bridge, just like there was in 2016 when Tottenham's title challenge ended with a 2-2 draw against Chelsea and both sets of players and coaches clashe

  • CF Montréal looks to solidify playoff position on the road against Houston

    MONTREAL — CF Montréal's playoff position is far more solid entering the final third of the Major League Soccer season than it was at this point last year. The club was on the bubble of the playoff race and in good form in 2021 before only claiming two wins in its last 10 games and missing the post-season. Montreal is in a much more favourable position this year, 10 points away from danger and in sole possession of third place in the Eastern Conference. The club has an excellent opportunity to f

  • Hurkacz beats Ruud, Carreno Busta tops Evans in National Bank Open semifinals

    MONTREAL — Casper Ruud let the opening game of the decisive set slip away Saturday at the National Bank Open. Hubert Hurkacz took advantage — sealing an important break when his return hit the net cord and trickled over — before rolling to victory. Hurkacz secured a berth in Sunday's final with a 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 victory at IGA Stadium. He'll face Pablo Carreno Busta for the title after the Spaniard posted a 7-5, 6-7 (7), 6-2 win over Britain's Daniel Evans in the evening semifinal. The six-foot-fi

  • Eugenie Bouchard happy to feel the burn after successful return to tennis

    VANCOUVER — Her first match left her exhausted physically and mentally, but Eugenie Bouchard couldn’t be happier. After a 17-month layoff recovering from right shoulder surgery the native of Westmount, Que., is back playing tennis at the Odlum Brown VanOpen. "The goal of surgery and coming back is to be able to play exactly how I want to and how I was playing before,” the 28-year-old former world No. 5 said Monday. "This is what we do as athletes. The point is not to practice all the time, the p

  • Fantasy Football: Three breakout candidates to look out for

    Here are some breakout candidates that every fantasy football GM should have their eyes on if they want to edge out their opponents this season.

  • Galaxy ride Grandsir's brace to 5-2 romp over Whitecaps

    CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Samuel Grandsir scored two of Los Angeles' four first-half goals to spark the Galaxy to a 5-2 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday night. Grandsir, who came into the match with one goal this season, scored in the 12th minute to stake Los Angeles (10-11-3) to an early lead. Javier Hernández Balcázar, who goes by Chicharito, scored on a penalty kick in the 20th minute for a two-goal lead and then fed Víctor Vázquez for a goal in the 30th to put the Galaxy up 3-0.

  • Hurkacz beats Ruud, Carreno Busta tops Evans in National Bank Open semifinals

    MONTREAL — Casper Ruud let the opening game of the decisive set slip away Saturday at the National Bank Open. Hubert Hurkacz took advantage — sealing an important break when his return hit the net cord and trickled over — before rolling to victory. Hurkacz secured a berth in Sunday's final with a 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 victory at IGA Stadium. He'll face Pablo Carreno Busta for the title after the Spaniard posted a 7-5, 6-7 (7), 6-2 win over Britain's Daniel Evans in the evening semifinal. The six-foot-fi

  • Canadian middleweight Aaron Jeffery scores big upset win at Bellator 284

    SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Canadian middleweight Aaron Jeffery, fighting on just eight days notice, upset (The Gentleman) Austin Vanderford in short order Friday on the undercard of Bellator 284. Vanderford (12-2-0) was coming off a February loss to then-Bellator middleweight champion Gegard (The Dreamcatcher) Mousasi and is ranked No. 2 among 185-pound Bellator contenders. "It's huge," Jeffery said of the win. "He's a big-name guy, No. 2 in the division. People know who he is. Nobody knows who I am. A

  • B.C. Lions chase down Calgary Stampeders with 41-40 comeback win

    CALGARY — Sean Whyte's 25-yard field goal with two seconds left in the fourth quarter capped a B.C. Lions' comeback in a 41-40 win over the host Calgary Stampeders on Saturday. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke recovered from two early interceptions which the Stampeders converted into touchdowns to score a pair of rushing touchdowns, and throw for 488 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The 24-year-old from Victoria threw touchdown passes to Dominique Rhymes and Bryan Burnham. Whyte also kicked field

  • Bouchard makes successful return to tennis with doubles win in Vancouver

    VANCOUVER — After 17 long months away from the court due to injury, Eugenie Bouchard of Montreal served notice on Sunday that she's back. The 28-year-old, who looked healthy and happy, made her return to pro tennis in doubles action at the Odlum Brown VanOpen WTA 125 event and came away with a hard-fought victory. "I was just happy to be out there, so happy to have a partner like Kayla, she did really amazing," said Bouchard, who is a former World No. 5-ranked player in singles. "We both like to