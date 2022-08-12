Updated daily: Here are the 10 best Amazon deals you can get today

Jon Winkler, Elsie Boskamp and Anna Popp, Reviewed
·6 min read
Save big with these Amazon deals on everything from wireless earbuds to indoor insect traps.
Save big with these Amazon deals on everything from wireless earbuds to indoor insect traps.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Every day, we scour Amazon to find the best deals available. Whether it’s a new kitchen tool or top-rated tech to give your smart home an upgrade, the online shopping giant offers some of the best prices on a very wide range of items. Whatever you need, Amazon has you covered.

Below, you’ll find the best Amazon deals today, including incredible markdowns on a indoor insect trap, a stylish Bluetooth speaker and one of Reviewed's favorite pillows, all of which have been vetted by our team of deals experts to ensure they’re "best of web" prices. You can also get ahead of the fall shopping rush with Amazon back-to-school deals.

New Samsung Galaxy devices just dropped: Pre-order the Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Z Flip 4 and more

Face masks: With COVID spreading rapidly this summer, here's where you can buy KN95 masks

Save on gas and groceries: Sign up for a Costco, Sam's Club, Walmart+ and Kroger membership

If you’re not already an Amazon Prime subscriber, you can sign up for a 30-day membership for free. An Amazon Prime subscription gets you free two-day shipping and tons of other benefits for $14.99 a month ($7.49 for students and $6.99 for those receiving qualifying government assistance). Better still, right now, shoppers can receive a $5 discount on their first $10-or-more Amazon app purchase.

Sign up for Amazon Prime

The 10 best Amazon deals to shop right now

  1. Katchy Indoor Insect Trap for $25.19 (Save $24.80)

  2. Hamilton Beach Countertop Toaster Oven from $59.99 (Save $40)

  3. Marshall Emberton Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $119.99 (Save $50)

  4. Beck Queen-Size Hotel Collection Bed Pillows, Set of 2 for $26.99 (Save $26)

  5. Bissell air400 Professional Air Purifier for $149.99 (Save $210.50)

  6. One by Wacom Small Graphics Drawing Tablet for $39.95 (Save $10)

  7. Philips Hue LED Smart Bulbs for $68 (Save $66.99)

  8. Save up to 33% on select Beats earbuds

  9. Best Price Mattress 12-Inch Queen Mattress for $262.32 (Save $46.29)

  10. Sony LinkBuds S for $149 (Save $51.99)

The best Amazon deals of the day

1. 50% off: This compact insect trap

This Katchy insect trap keeps annoying gnats and mosquitos away from your home fruits and trash cans.
This Katchy insect trap keeps annoying gnats and mosquitos away from your home fruits and trash cans.

Get the most annoying bugs out of your home airspace with the Katchy indoor insect trap. Typically listed for $49.99, you can get the non-zapper appliance for $25.19 thanks to a $22 price cut and an additional 10% coupon applied at checkout. Katchy says the trap uses UV light to attract fruit flys, gnats and mosquitos before its fan sucks them onto its sticky glue board. The wireless appliance has a stylish design that can fit in with other home items and is easy to use for any homeowner.

Katchy Indoor Insect Trap for $25.19 (Save $24.80)

2. Less than $60: This user-friendly toaster oven

This Hamilton Beach toaster oven can fit easily on your countertop for less than $60 at Amazon.
This Hamilton Beach toaster oven can fit easily on your countertop for less than $60 at Amazon.

Whether you want a pizza or some toast, this Hamilton Beach countertop toaster oven helps you make your favorite dishes with ease. Normally priced at $99.99, the silver model is on sale for $40 off, or $59.99. Hamilton Beach says the oven has two rack positions for baking, broiling and toasting with space for up to six slices of toast—or a 12-inch pizza. Everything about its build is meant to be easy for users, from its three contoured knobs to its roll-top door that helps you take food out safely.

Hamilton Beach Countertop Toaster Oven from $59.99 (Save $40)

3. Save $50: This stylish portable speaker

The Marshall Emberton portable speaker brings expansive sound wherever you go and Amazon has it for $50 off right now.
The Marshall Emberton portable speaker brings expansive sound wherever you go and Amazon has it for $50 off right now.

Get the power of a guitar amp in the palm of your hand with the Marshall Emberton portable speaker. Typically listed for $169.99, this rectangular Bluetooth device is on sale at a $50 price cut for $119.99. Marshall says the speaker uses True Stereophonic technology to give a 360-degree sound output by separating out the spatial content of stereo recordings. The Emberton also offers over 20 hours of wireless playback time on a full battery and is made with IPX7 water resistance to be durable in rough conditions.

Marshall Emberton Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $119.99 (Save $50)

4. 47% off: One of Reviewed's favorite bed pillows 

The Beckham hotel pillows offer easy cleaning and optimal support for less than $30 at Amazon.
The Beckham hotel pillows offer easy cleaning and optimal support for less than $30 at Amazon.

Sleep soundly with a new set of Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows, the best affordable pillows we’ve ever tested. Usually selling for $49.99, this set of two plush queen-size pillows can be yours for just $26.99 when you click the on-page coupon. In testing, we found these cushions felt similar to down and offered optimal support for side sleepers. We especially loved that they were washable and didn’t smell after opening (like other synthetic-fill pillows we tested).

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for $26.99 (Save $26)

5. Save $211: This three-stage air purifier

Get multi-level air purification with the Bissell air400 on sale at Amazon for a major discount.
Get multi-level air purification with the Bissell air400 on sale at Amazon for a major discount.

Make your home's airflow as clean as it can be with the Bissell air400 air purifier. Normally priced at $360.49, this home appliance is now on sale for $149.99 thanks to a whopping 58% discount. Bissell says the air400 includes a Pre-Filter, an Activated Carbon Filter and a HEPA Filter to capture 99.97% of 0.3-micron particles including pollen, dust, smoke, hair and pet dander. That filtration power can clean rooms up to 432 square feet in size.

Bissell air400 Professional Air Purifier for $149.99 (Save $210.50)

The best Amazon deals from this week

1. One by Wacom Drawing Tablet

This Wacom drawing tablet is easy for anyone to use and compatible with most computers.
This Wacom drawing tablet is easy for anyone to use and compatible with most computers.

Digital artists can take their virtual canvases on the go with the One by Wacom small drawing tablet. Typically listed for $49.95, you can get this 8.3- by 5.7-inch graphics tablet for 20% off at $39.95. Wacom says the device is easy to set up and compatible with Apple Mac, Windows and Chromebook operating systems so almost anyone can give it a go. Its ergonomic 2048 pressure-sensitive pen is very responsive to your movement with precision for control and accuracy while working on your favorite design.

One by Wacom Drawing Tablet for $39.95 (Save $10)

2. Philips Hue LED Smart Bulbs

Save energy at your home with these Philips Hue smart light bulbs.
Save energy at your home with these Philips Hue smart light bulbs.

Add convenience to your life by picking up a three-pack of Philips Hue white and color smart bulbs. With 25,000 lifetime hours—or 22 years—these lights will stand the test of time. Easy to install, the bulbs can be effortlessly controlled using your cellphone or Alexa device. Usually priced at $134.99, you can get the Bluetooth-compatible bulbs today for just $67.99 thanks to a 41% markdown and an additional 15% discount when you click the on-page coupon.

Philips Hue LED Smart Bulbs for $67.99 (Save $67)

3. Beats earbuds

Beats earbuds are some of the best on the market and Amazon has them on sale.
Beats earbuds are some of the best on the market and Amazon has them on sale.

Get amazing music quality in an eye-catching package with these Beats earbuds on sale at Amazon today. If you need a sturdy set for the gym, consider the Beats Fit Pro on sale for 10% off at $179.95. As one of our favorite workout headphones, the Fit Pro impressed us with clear and balanced sound and a more secure fit thanks to its rubbery top fins. For something more traditional (and chic), you can get the Beats Studio Buds for 33% off at $99.95. The light and comfy design of the buds support solid active noise cancelation and an easy set-up process (especially if you have an iPhone), making for one of our favorite wireless earbuds.

Save up to 33% on select Beats earbuds

4. Best Price Mattress 12-Inch Queen Mattress

If you're expecting company this Labor Day 2022, consider giving your guest room a refresh by picking up the Best Price Mattress 12-inch signature green team memory foam mattress, down from $308.61 to just $262.32 in the queen size—a $46.29 savings. Designed to provide pressure relief and support throughout the night, the best-selling mattress is made with a breathable open cell design, according to the brand, and comes with a 10-year manufacturer's warranty.

Best Price Mattress 12-Inch Queen Mattress for $262.32 (Save $46.29)

5. Sony LinkBuds S

Scoop these Reviewed-approved earbuds for more than $50 off today at Amazon.
Scoop these Reviewed-approved earbuds for more than $50 off today at Amazon.

Catch up on your favorite podcasts on your commute to work or tune into today's hottest songs on your morning run by picking up a pair of Sony LinkBuds S truly wireless noise canceling earbuds. Down from $199.99 to just $148, you can save a whopping $51.99 on the Alexa built-in headphones today at Amazon. In testing, we were impressed with the comfortable fit, improved battery life and noise canceling features, although we found the Adaptive Sound Control to be inconsistent.

Sony LinkBuds S for $148 (Save $51.99)

Other noteworthy Amazon deals we found

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Amazon deals: Save on Hamilton Beach, Katchy, Sony and more

