Updated daily: Here are the 10 best Amazon deals you can get on Lasko, PlayStation and Renpho

If you've come looking for amazing deals, Amazon is the place to go. Amazon's extensive collection of daily sales can help you find everything you need for your kitchen, closet, living room and beyond with budget-friendly prices. To help you snag the top savings, we've rounded up today's best Amazon deals.

Below, you’ll find some incredible Amazon deals to help you stay on budget, including markdowns on a tall oscillating fan, our favorite diaper bag and even a PS5, all of which have been vetted by our team of deals experts to ensure they're the "best of web" prices.

If you’re not already an Amazon Prime subscriber, you can sign up for a 30-day membership for free. An Amazon Prime subscription gets you free two-day shipping and tons of other benefits for $14.99 a month ($7.49 for students and $6.99 for those receiving qualifying government assistance). Better still, right now, shoppers can receive a $5 discount on their first $10-or-more Amazon app purchase.

The 10 best Amazon deals to shop right now

Lasko 42-Inch Oscillating Tower Fan for $63.75 (Save $11.24) Ruvalino Diaper Bag Backpack from $38.69 with on-page coupon (Save $42 to $51.30) Renpho RP-GM171 Active Massage Gun from $64.99 with on-page coupon (Save $135 to $190) PlayStation 5 God of War Ragnarök Bundle (Disc Version) for $509 (Save $50.99) JBL Tune 130NC True Wireless In-Ear Headphones for $49.95 (Save $50) Apple AirTags 4-Pack for $89.99 (Save $9.01) Waterpik Cordless Advanced Water Flosser from $79.95 (Save $20 to $20.02) Proactiv+ 3-Step Advanced Skincare Acne Treatment Kit for $36 at Amazon (Save $13.95) Levoit Core 400S Air Purifier for $189.99 with on-page coupon (Save $30) Save 20% on select $50 purchases at Amazon for Prime members

The best Amazon deals of the day

1. 15% off: This large oscillating fan

Save on a Lasko oscillating fan with this Amazon deal.

With temperatures rising outside, you can stay cool indoors with the help of the Lasko 42-inch oscillating fan. Normally priced at $74.99, you can get the tall tower blower for 15% off at $63.15. Lasko says the fan's slim and curved design is easy-to-assemble and works best for spreading cool air in bedrooms, offices and other large rooms. The fan has three adjustable speeds and a 7.5-hour timer you can control via a remote.

$63.15 at Amazon (Save $11.24)

2. Less than $40: Reviewed's favorite diaper bag

The Reviewed-approved Ruvalino Diaper Bag Backpack is on sale at Amazon today.

Take all your parenting essentials on the go with the Ruvalino diaper bag. Typically listed for $89.99, this spacious backpack is on sale in multiple colors for as low as $38.69 thanks to a $47 price cut and an additional 10% coupon on the product page. We named the Ruvalino the best diaper bag we've ever tested for its numerous compartments that can fit everything from wipes and creams to bottles and even a laptop. It also has many organizational pockets on the inside, including diaper pockets on the sides of the inner pack so it's easier to dig through the bag.

From $38.69 with on-page coupon (Save $42 to $51.30)

3. 68% off: This powerful portable massage gun

Save on a Renpho massage gun.

Ease your muscle tension whenever you want with the Renpho RP-GM171 active massage gun. Normally priced at $199.99, you can get the portable fitness accessory for a whopping 68% discount in black at $64.99. Renpho says this particular model weighs only 1.5 pounds and has a brushless motor that runs super quietly. Despite its compact size and weight, the massage gun can work with five massage speeds and also comes with five massage heads to tend to different muscle sections.

From $64.99 at Amazon (Save $135 to $190)

4. Save $51: This advanced game console

The Playstation 5 Controller with the Ps5 console

Gamers rejoice! The PlayStation 5 is back in stock and Amazon is offering the special God of War Ragnarök bundle on sale today for $509—a $50.99 discount from the listing price of $559.99. The PS5 is one of our favorite gaming consoles for its fast solid-state storage to capture digital downloads and its ability to display 4K HDR gameplay. The cherry on top is its new DualSense wireless controller, with its rounded design and haptic triggers on the back it has more dynamic, subtle vibrations and resistance so you can truly feel the struggle and action in your favorite games.

$509 at Amazon (Save $50.99)

5. Half off: These noise-canceling headphones

Get noise-canceling power in the palm of your hand with these JBL Tune earbuds on sale at Amazon.

Play your favorite tunes and take your essential calls without distraction thanks to the JBL Tune 130NC headphones. Typically listed for $99.95, these compact in-ear buds are now half-off at Amazon for $49.95. JBL says the Tune 130NC set comes with Pure Bass Sound technology that makes you truly feel the rhythm of your custom playlists while also having active noise-canceling technology, including Ambient Aware so you can stay alert to surrounding noises and TalkThru that lets you talk and listen while keeping the headphones on. The buds are also waterproof and sweatproof, letting you enjoy up to 40 hours of power in the headphones' battery.

$49.95 at Amazon (Save $50)

The best Amazon deals from this week

1. Apple AirTags 4-Pacl

Never lose your car keys again with the help of Apple AirTags, now available on sale in a four-pack at Amazon. Normally priced at $99, this collection of compact device trackers is currently 9% off at $89.99. When we tested the AirTags, we praised the easy setup process of the trackers and the frequent precise locational updates on the tags when synced to Apple devices. You can track down your lost keys over a long distance with the Find My app, or just within your own four walls thanks to the built-in speakers broadcasting sounds to help you locate your essentials.

$89.99 at Amazon (Save $9.01)

2. Waterpik Cordless Advanced Water Flosser

This Waterpik water flosser is revolutionizing home dental hygiene and Amazon has it for an eye-catching price cut.

Take your advanced dental care with you on your next big trip by picking up the Waterpik Cordless Advanced Water Flosser. The brand says this particular model can be fully charged in four hours so you can get to eliminate up to 99.9 percent of plaque trapped on and between your teeth. The Advanced water flosser comes with a built-in water tank and electronic pressure control on the device so you have the most control over the power applied to your gums, while also being waterproof for use in the shower. You also have five different colors to choose from available for as low as $79.97 thanks to a 20% price cut.

From $79.97 at Amazon (Save $20 to $20.02)

3. Proactiv+ 3-step Advanced Skincare Acne Treatment Kit

Refresh your skincare routine with this Proactiv+ set, on sale today at Amazon.

Give your skin the glow-up you've been waiting for with the Proactiv+ 3-step Advanced Skincare acne treatment kit. This 30-day kit comes with Benzoyl Peroxide face wash, Salicylic Acid exfoliator and Pore Minimizer and is designed to prevent breakouts and refresh your skin. Perfect for both teens and adults with sensitive skin, you can pick up the kit for just $36 today, saving you $13.95.

$36 at Amazon (Save $13.95)

4. Levoit Core 400S

Filter out the more foul smells in your larger home spaces with this Levoit air purifier.

Brace for allergy season with the Levoit Core 400S air purifier keeping your home fresh. Normally priced at $219.99, you can get the cone-shaped appliance in your preferred room for $189.99 thanks to a $30 coupon on the product page. Levoit says the Core 400S uses a three-stage filtration system to purify rooms up to 990 square feet in 30 minutes. It specifically traps viruses, bacteria, pollen, dust and pet dander all while running at super-quiet sound levels.

$189.99 at Amazon (Save $30)

5. Prime member home essentials deal

Stock up on everyday essentials on a budget today at Amazon.

Stock up on all the things you need for yourself, your family and your home and save big with your Amazon Prime membership. For a limited time, Amazon Prime shoppers can take a whopping 20% off $50 purchases of qualifying items. Included in the special offer is everything from health and beauty products, groceries, pet essentials, office supplies and baby products. Don't have an Amazon Prime membership yet? No worries, you can sign up for a free trial right now.

Save 20% on $50 purchases at Amazon

Other noteworthy Amazon deals we found

