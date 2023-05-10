Updated daily: Here are the 10 best Amazon deals on Fitbit, Apple and GE

Shop the best Amazon daily deals here.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

If you've come looking for amazing deals, Amazon is the place to go. Amazon's extensive collection of daily sales can help you find everything you need for your kitchen, closet, living room and beyond with budget-friendly prices. To help you snag the top savings, we've rounded up today's best Amazon deals.

Shop Amazon daily deals

Below, you’ll find some incredible Amazon deals to help you stay on budget, including markdowns on a user-friendly digital frame, a convenient kitchen mixer and the best fitness tracker we've ever tested, all of which have been vetted by our team of deals experts to ensure they're the "best of web" prices.

➤Mother's Day 2023 is this Sunday: Shop the 80+ best sales at HexClad, Macy's and Apple

If you’re not already an Amazon Prime subscriber, you can sign up for a 30-day membership for free. An Amazon Prime subscription gets you free two-day shipping and tons of other benefits for $14.99 a month ($7.49 for students and $6.99 for those receiving qualifying government assistance). Better still, right now, shoppers can receive a $5 discount on their first $10-or-more Amazon app purchase.

Sign up for Amazon Prime

The 10 best Amazon deals to shop right now

Fitbit Charge 5 from $102 (Save $22.18 to $47.95) Ninja 5.5-Quart AF161 Max XL Air Fryer for $99.95 (Save $70.04) AeroGarden Harvest for $69.27 (Save $95.68) Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) for $199.99 (Save $49.01) Skylight 10-Inch WiFi Digital Picture Frame for $139.99 (Save $29.01) Klahaite Electronic Bug Zapper for $33.98 with on-page coupon (Save $26.01) GE Tilt-Head Electric Stand Mixer for $165.81 at Amazon (Save $130 to $133.19) Save up to 20% on batteries Aiper Seagull SE Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner from $179.99 with on-page coupon (Save $60 to $120) Embark Dog DNA Testing Kit for $159 (Save $40)

Story continues

The best Amazon deals of the day

1. Less than $105: Reviewed's favorite fitness tracker

The Fitbit Charge 5 is our favorite fitness tracker that does it all.

If you're still gift hunting for Mother's Day, the Fitbit Charge 5 is a great fitness assistant on anyone's wrist. Normally priced at $149.95, the compact wrist accessory is on sale for as low as $102 thanks to a 32% discount. We named the Charge 5 our favorite fitness tracker for its comfortable design and easy-to-use interface that holds a plethora of health-tracking features. These include 24/7 heart rate monitoring, sleep stage progress and even stress level alerts through electrodermal activity sensors.

From $102 at Amazon (Save $22.19 to $47.95)

2. 41% off: This compact air fryer

Get your cooking done easier with this Ninja Max XL air fryer on sale today.

Save time on cooking and clean-up in the kitchen with the Ninja Max XL air fryer. Typically listed for $169.99, this 5.5-quart cooker is now available for 41% off at $99.95. Ninja ranks highly among the best air fryers we've ever tested for how user-friendly they are and the multiple functions available in their designs. The Max XL is no exception, with seven different cooking programs and the ability to deliver 450 degrees of superheated air to cook foods up to 30% faster.

$99.95 at Amazon (Save $70.04)

3. Less than $70: This indoor garden

Make your own greens at home with the AeroGarden Harvest indoor garden now on sale.

If you want to get into gardening without getting your hands too dirty, there's always the AeroGarden Harvest. This indoor garden can grow up to six plants at a time entirely in water and with the help of a full spectrum, 20-watt LED high-efficiency grow lighting system. Its front controls may seem minimal, but it also tells you when to add water and plant food while also automatically turning its lights on and off when the plants need some rays. You can get all that technology for just $69.27 thanks to a whopping 58% discount.

$69.27 at Amazon (Save $95.68)

➤Early Memorial Day 2023 sales are here: Save on appliances, patio furniture and TVs right now

4. 20% off: This advanced wireless earbuds set

Apple AirPods Pro are Reviewed approved and they're on mega sale right now.

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) are the best earbuds we've ever tested and they're on mega sale today at Amazon. Usually ringing up at $249, you can cut your cost by 20% and get the popular buds for just $199.99 today—a $49.01 savings. In testing, we were thrilled with the Pro's sound and battery boost, Adaptive Transparency mode and next-generation noise-canceling features.

$199.99 at Amazon (Save $49.01)

➤More: Apple AirPods Pro are on sale for the lowest price we've seen all year

5. Save $50: One of our favorite digital picture frames

Keep all your favorite photo memories on a neat display with this Skylight digital frame on sale at Amazon.

With Mother's Day less than a week away, give your mom the gift of digital memories with the Skylight digital picture frame. Typically listed for $169, this 10-inch electric photo album is on sale for $139.99. We ranked the Skylight among the best digital picture frames we've ever tested for its attractive white matte frame design and the easy ability to upload photos via the Skyline app and email. Whether you have digital photos on JPEH or HEIC formats, you'll get solid picture quality on display.

$139.99 at Amazon (Save $29.01)

Here's the deal: Subscribe to our Perks and Rec newsletter for daily savings on all the things you want and need.

The best Amazon deals from this week

1. Klahaite Electronic Bug Zapper

Keep bugs at bay with this bug zapper, on sale now at Amazon.

Nothing ruins a backyard barbecue more than pesky mosquitos, moths and bugs. If you want to say goodbye to bugs that bite and bother, consider picking up the Klahaite electronic bug zapper. This must-have outdoor mosquito zapper would usually run you $59.99, but you can get it today for just $33.98 thanks to an incredible 33% markdown and an additional 15% coupon. Perfect for your backyard, garden or balcony, the gadget is designed to keep bugs at bay in areas as large as 2,100 square feet and uses blue-violet light to attract mosquitoes, gnats, flies and more.

$33.98 with on-page coupon (Save $26.01)

2. GE Tilt-Head Electric Stand Mixer

Grab this GE stand mixer for a tasty price today at Amazon.

A sturdy stand mixer is a kitchen essential for home chefs and bakers alike. If you're in the market for a new countertop mixer, the GE tilt-head electric stand mixer is a solid choice and it's on sale now at Amazon for just $165.81—45% off the full $299 list price. The 7-speed mixer comes with a roomy 5.3-quart bowl with a pouring shield and plenty of useful attachments, including a flat beater, a dough hook and a wire whisk.

From $165.81 at Amazon (Save $130 to $133.19)

3. Select batteries

Stock up on batteries and save big with these Amazon deals.

Never get stuck with a dead remote again when you stock up on batteries today at Amazon. Right now you can save big on everything from rechargeable AAA batteries to D cell batteries and more. Perfect for powering your everyday devices, we love that these batteries provide long-lasting power in a pinch.

Shop batteries at Amazon

4. Aiper Seagull SE Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner

Keep your pool clean with this robot pool vacuum on sale at Amazon today.

It's time to get your pool ready for summer 2023. The Aiper Seagull SE cordless robotic pool cleaner is a worthy investment and will keep your pool looking spotless without leaving a huge hole in your budget. Great for above and in-ground flat pools up to 40 feet, the cordless vacuum lasts 90 minutes on a single charge, is outfitted with two powerful brushes and has self-parking capabilities. Usually priced at $299.99 you can get the pool vacuum for as little as $179.99 in gray when you click the on-page coupon.

From $179.99 with on-page coupon (Save $60 to $120)

5. Embark Dog DNA Testing Kit

Get one of the best dog DNA tests for a more wallet-friendly price with this Amazon deal.

Learn more about the four-legged friend in your home with the Embark dog DNA test. Normally priced at $199, you can get the user-friendly testing kit for 20% off at $159. We ranked the Embark among the best dog DNA tests we've ever tried for how comprehensive it is with an extensive database of breeds and detailed analysis in its results. Similar to human DNA testers, the Embark has a breed breakdown that compares your dog with other dogs in the database with similar mixes and matches, according to percentage.

$159 at Amazon (Save $40)

➤Refresh your backyard on a budget: Shop 25+ Wayfair deals on patio furniture and grills during the Big Outdoor sale

Other noteworthy Amazon deals we found

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Amazon deals: Shop today's best savings on Fitbit, Apple and GE