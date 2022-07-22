Updated daily: Here are the 10 best Amazon deals you can get today

Jon Winkler, Elsie Boskamp and Anna Popp, Reviewed
·6 min read
Shop today's best Amazon deals to save on portable air conditioners, stylish shelving units, speakers and more.
Shop today's best Amazon deals to save on portable air conditioners, stylish shelving units, speakers and more.

Every day, we scour Amazon to find the best deals available. Whether it’s a new kitchen tool or top-rated tech to give your smart home an upgrade, the online shopping giant offers some of the best prices on a very wide range of items. Whatever you need, Amazon has you covered.

Below, you’ll find the best Amazon deals today, including incredible markdowns on a portable air conditioner, a compact coffee maker and one of the best home security cameras we've ever tested, all of which have been vetted by our team of deals experts to ensure they’re "best of web" prices. If you’re looking for N95 and KN95 masks right now, Amazon also has plenty of choices on sale today, too.

If you’re not already an Amazon Prime subscriber, you can sign up for a 30-day membership for free. An Amazon Prime subscription gets you free two-day shipping and tons of other benefits for $14.99 a month ($7.49 for students and $6.99 for those receiving qualifying government assistance). Better still, right now, shoppers can receive a $5 discount on their first $10-or-more Amazon app purchase.

If you missed out on Amazon Prime Day 2022, there are still plenty of Amazon deals available right now and we found them for you. Keep scrolling for all the savings.

The 10 best Amazon deals to shop right now

  1. Black + Decker 8,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner with Remote Control for $299.99 (Save $80)

  2. Brightech Floor Lamp Shelf with Drawer for $79.99 (Save $22)

  3. Oral-B Genius X Limited Electric Toothbrush from $99.99 (Save $70.99 to $100)

  4. Kasa Indoor Pan/Tilt Smart Security Camera for $29.99 (Save $5)

  5. Koonie 8-Inch Rechargeable Portable Fan for $31.99 (Save $17.99)

  6. Save up to 27% on select Acer laptops and monitors

  7. SodaStream Terra Sparkling Water Maker with CO2, DWS Bottle and Bubly Drop for $69.99 (Save $30)

  8. Hilife Steamer for Clothes Steamer for $25.49 (Save $13.50)

  9. Chulux 12-Ounce Single Serve Coffee Maker from $33.02 (Save $6.45 to $22.97)

  10. JBL Clip 4 for $49.95 (Save $30)

The best Amazon deals of the day

1. Save $80: This portable air conditioner

Save $80 on a portable air conditioner at Amazon today and stay cool all summer long.
Save $80 on a portable air conditioner at Amazon today and stay cool all summer long.

With a heat wave spreading across the country, you can stay cool in your home's smaller spaces with this Black + Decker portable air conditioner. Typically listed for $379.99, this 8,000-BTU home appliance is now on sale for $80 off at $299.99. Black + Decker says the air conditioner can cool rooms up to 150 square feet in size and bring the temperature down to 61 degrees. The appliance also comes with four rolling wheels to help you maneuver it around rooms and has a quiet sleep mode so you can rest easy.

Black + Decker 8,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner with Remote Control for $299.99 (Save $80)

2. 22% off: A modern shelf with lamp

This modern shelving unit features a built-in lamp and is currently $22 off at Amazon.
This modern shelving unit features a built-in lamp and is currently $22 off at Amazon.

Whether you’re looking to maximize space in your home or love multi-use furniture, this shelf with built-in floor lamp has your name on it. Amazon currently has this shelf marked down from $101.99 to $79.99, saving you $22. The four-tiered shelving unit features a warm lamp on the top, offering an ambient glow to any room. With a sleek, modern style, this Brightech shelf unit will fit seamlessly into any bedroom, living room or office space.

Brightech Floor Lamp Shelf with Drawer for $79.99 (Save $22)

3. Half-off: This advanced electric toothbrush

One of today's best Amazon deals is an Oral-B electric toothbrush, currently 50% off.
One of today's best Amazon deals is an Oral-B electric toothbrush, currently 50% off.

Keep your teeth pearly white with the Oral-B Genius X Limited electric toothbrush. Normally priced at $199.99, you can get the powerful bathroom essential for as low as $99.99 in two different colors. Oral-B says the Genius X Limited features artificial intelligence that instantly recognizes your brushing style to adjust its power to what's best for your teeth. It even uses Bluetooth technology to send daily personal brushing tips to your smartphone.

Oral-B Genius X Limited Electric Toothbrush from $99.99 (Save $70.99 to $100)

4. Less than $30: One of Reviewed's favorite indoor security cameras

This Kasa indoor security camera can offer 360-degree views of what goes on inside your home.
This Kasa indoor security camera can offer 360-degree views of what goes on inside your home.

Stay alert to what goes on at home with the Kasa Pan/Tilt indoor security camera. Typically listed for $34.99, this smart surveillance device is on sale for 14% off at $29.99. The Kasa Pan/Tilt is one of the best smart indoor security cameras we've ever tested for its motion-tracking ability that captures high-quality video day and night. It also has one of the fastest motion detection alerts we’ve ever seen and is compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

Kasa Indoor Pan/Tilt Smart Security Camera for $29.99 (Save $5)

5. 36% off: This rechargeable portable fan

Shop today's best Amazon deals for big savings on this portable fan that can go with you wherever summer takes you!
Shop today's best Amazon deals for big savings on this portable fan that can go with you wherever summer takes you!

Get a refreshing breeze anywhere with the Koonie 8-inch portable fan. Normally priced at $49.98, this battery-powered fan can be yours for $31.99 thanks to a 36% discount. Koonie says the battery-powered fan can last up to 24 hours on a single charge and can be recharged with a micro type-c port or a micro USB port within six hours. Its base also has a three-inch clamp you can attach to your desk, treadmill or nightstand.

Koonie 8-Inch Rechargeable Portable Fan for $31.99 (Save $17.99)

The best Amazon deals from this week

1. Acer laptops and monitors

Getting ready to go back to school or maybe the office? Save big on Acer laptops at Amazon today.
Getting ready to go back to school or maybe the office? Save big on Acer laptops at Amazon today.

Upgrade your WFH station with select Acer laptops and monitors on sale at Amazon today. You can expand your home desktop with the developer's 23.8-inch R242Y Ayi Full HD VA monitor on sale for 13% off at $129.99. The Acer monitor features an ultra-thin design and a one-millisecond response time for images. You can also game on the go with the developer's Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop, typically listed for $1,299.99 but now available for 10% off at $1,169.99. Acer says this 15.6-inch computer features an 11th Generation Intel Core i7-11800H processor and a fifth-generation AeroBlade fan so you can play online for hours at a time without the worry of overheating.

Save up to 27% on select Acer laptops and monitors

2. SodaStream Terra Sparkling Water Maker

Stay hydrated and save money with this SodaStream Terra sparkling water maker, currently on sale at Amazon.
Stay hydrated and save money with this SodaStream Terra sparkling water maker, currently on sale at Amazon.

You can stay hydrated all day and enjoy some extra flavor with the SodaStream Terra sparkling water maker. Normally priced at $99.99, you can get the kitchen appliance with a portable bottle and Bubly flavor drop for 30% off at $69.99. SodaStream says the Terra carbonates up to 60 liters of water in a snap-lock bottle. The one-push button that makes that special water happen is on top of the sleek machine that can easily slide into your kitchen counter.

SodaStream Terra Sparkling Water Maker with CO2, DWS Bottle and Bubly Drop for $69.99 (Save $30)

3. Hilife Steamer for Clothes

We love this clothing steamer and right now, Amazon has it on sale.
We love this clothing steamer and right now, Amazon has it on sale.

Avoid those pesky wrinkles that form on your clothes with the Hilife steamer on sale for $25.49. Typically listed for $35.99, this travel-friendly steam is now on sale for a $13.50 price cut. Earning a place on our list of the best clothes steamers, this garment steamer has an attached lint comber to act as a shield so you can avoid accidentally ruining your favorite piece of clothing. The Hilife also has a greater water capacity and wider steam head than other steamers with a similar design.

Hilife Steamer for Clothes for $25.49 (Save $13.50)

4. Chulux Single-Serve Coffee Maker

Brew aromatic java at home with this single-serve coffee maker deal at Amazon.
Brew aromatic java at home with this single-serve coffee maker deal at Amazon.

Make your own fresh brew at home with this Chulux single-serve coffee maker. The developer says the kitchen appliance is compatible with 1.0 and 2.0 pod coffee capsules (along with ground coffee beans) and features rapid brew technology to make a fresh cup of joe within three minutes. It also has a 12-ounce water reservoir in its small build, making it easy to slide onto the most crowded kitchen countertops and even your suitcase during a trip. Typically listed for $55.99, you can get the Chulux coffee maker for as low as $33.02 thanks to a 41% discount.

Chulux 12-Ounce Single Serve Coffee Maker from $33.02 (Save $6.45 to $22.97)

5. JBL Clip 4

The JBL Clip 4 is pint-sized and perfect to attach to whatever bag you've got with you.
The JBL Clip 4 is pint-sized and perfect to attach to whatever bag you've got with you.

Play your favorite songs anytime anywhere this summer with the JBL Clip 4 on sale for just $49.95. You can get this palm-sized speaker in six different colors and save $30. The Clip 4 is one of our favorite portable speakers, thanks to its compact design and clip on the top that can attach to backpacks and belt loops making it especially travel-friendly. Despite its smaller size, this speaker still offers quality sound in a durable package.

JBL Clip 4 for $49.95 (Save $30)

Other noteworthy Amazon deals we found

