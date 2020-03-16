Update on Yahoo Fantasy Baseball following MLB pushing back the start of the season amid coronavirus pandemic
In the aftermath of Major League Baseball pushing back the start of the 2020 season amid the coronavirus pandemic, Yahoo Fantasy Sports will continue to monitor the situation and will adjust our game to match MLB’s new schedule when it becomes available.
While we wait for a definitive answer on when/if games are going to be played, we will be extending the start date by 6 weeks. We will also be updating our Important Dates help article as more information becomes available.
What can Commissioners do while now?
This is a great time to review your league’s settings and make sure everything is exactly as you want it. The help articles below offer additional info and resources.
Manage your Private League’s draft provides info on editing your draft date.
Can I cancel a Pro League Purchase? Yes, as long as it’s 72 hour before the draft.
Join, create, or edit a Private Cash League contest has steps for changing the payment due date.
Delete a Private Cash League or cancel its contest has step-by-step instructions for cancelling a cash contest pre-draft. If you’ve already drafted then you’ll need to take a league vote before contacting Yahoo Fantasy Sports support for assistance.
We appreciate your patience during this time, and we’ll continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as they become available.
