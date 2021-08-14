Upcoming Xiaomi Redmi 10 Smartphone Teased; Launch Expected Soon

Xiaomi is gearing up to launch the Redmi 10 in the global markets. The Chinese phone brand has officially teased the smartphone on its global Twitter account, confirming the arrival of the Redmi 9 successor. The mid-range smartphone is likely to be launched in the international markets very soon. Through a series of posts on the microblogging site, the phone maker has revealed some of the key specifications and colours of the phone ahead of its debut. Mi Pad 5 & Mi Pad 5 Pro With Snapdragon 800 Series Processors Launched; Check Prices & Other Details Here.

One of the posters reveals that the Redmi 10 will sport a centred punch hole instead of a waterdrop notch that is offered on the Redmi 9. The picture also reveals it gets an FHD+ screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, which is an upgrade from the 60Hz as compared to its predecessor. The smartphone will come in three colours - Carbon Gray, Pebble White, and Sea Blue.

A huge #LevelUp on #Redmi10! Looking at the poster, can you guess which features got an upgrade? pic.twitter.com/duKO1peADL — Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) August 14, 2021

As seen in the images, the rear design of the Redmi 10 will witness a massive change. Instead of vertically arranged cameras, the upcoming Redmi 10 will get a bigger camera module similar to that of the one seen on Mi 10 Ultra. However, the setup appears to be slightly shorter because the fourth sensor sits next to the third instead of underneath it. The image also confirms the existence of a quad-camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor.

Moreover, the leaked spec sheet also suggests that the smartphone will boast a 6.5-inch screen with an adaptive refresh rate. It is likely to be powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC. It will be backed by a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.