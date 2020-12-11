All of the Upcoming New Star Wars TV Shows Heading to Disney+
A whopping total of nine new Star Wars TV shows are on their way to Disney+! As announced during the Disney Investor Day presentations on Dec. 10, Disney's streaming platform will soon be home to a huge variety of new adventures set in the extended Star Wars universe. We've got new details on spinoffs for fan-favorite characters, plus info about previously-unrevealed stories that will cover new corners of a galaxy far, far away. Here's everything you should know:
Andor: The prequel spinoff of Rogue One will follow Rebel spy Cassian Andor during his missions for the rebellion. Diego Luna will be back playing Cassian, but the rest of the details are stil under wraps. The 12-episode season is set to arrive sometime in 2022.
Obi-Wan Kenobi: One of the biggest revelations of the day came when more details were announced about this much-anticipated spinoff. Starring Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan, the show will take place ten years after the events of Revenge of the Sith, when Obi-Wan lost his best friend Anakin Skywalker to the lures of the Dark Side. The biggest news? Hayden Christensen will be back as Anakin/Darth Vader!
Ahsoka: After the fan-favorite character made her live-action debut (played by Rosario Dawson) in an episode of The Mandalorian, she's been set up for a spinoff of her own. It's a direct spinoff of The Mandalorian and is scheduled to debut around Christmas 2021, right around the same time as The Mandalorian's third season.
Rangers of the New Republic: The other direct spinoff of The Mandalorian has almost no details announced yet: not even a cast! All we know is that it, like Ahsoka, takes place in the same time as The Mandalorian, with the three shows intended to build towards a crossover event.
Lando: Billed as an "event series," Lando will cover more of Lando Calrissian's adventures in the galaxy. It's not known yet when in the timeline the series will take place, or if Donald Glover or Billy Dee Williams will be reprising the role of Lando.
The Acolyte: One of the more mysterious shows coming out of the big batch of announcements, The Acolyte will revolve around "shadowy secrets and emergent dark side powers in the final days of the High Republic era." As a refresher: the "High Republic" era takes place centuries before the Star Wars "Skywalker Saga" that we've seen so far and hasn't been explored much since Disney took over Lucasfilm and rendered the previous Legends continuity non-canon.
The Bad Batch: The Bad Batch were first introduced in the final series of the animated Clone Wars series as a group of experimental clones who are genetically different from the others in the Clone Army. Each of them has a unique skill, and together, they form an interesting group of mercenaries. Think The Mandalorian, but for the post-Clone Wars era!
Visions: The upcoming Visions series is less of a regular TV series and more of an anthology. It's basically a series of short films set in various places and times in the Star Wars universe, and . . . that's all we know so far.
A Droid Story: A new animated series is in the pipeline, introducing a new droid alongside the beloved duo C-3PO and R2-D2.