Upcoming MetaShooter NFT sale on the biggest platforms on 17th of August! Hidden gem just revealed!

Vilnius, Lithuania, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MetaShooter is the first decentralized blockchain-based hunting metaverse. A realistic high-end, AAA-style hunting experience set in a breathtaking open world for hard-core players.Enjoy a variety of gameplay modes; earn money by hunting, missions, and competing in challenges, among other things...





Real life hunting, just in the metaverse.

Only one month after the game's alpha release, MetaShooter already has more than 8000 registered users.

MetaShooter NFT sale

Coming back to MetaShooter, another massive piece of news is that the game will be announcing a new NFT sale beginning on the 17th of August.

In the following marketplaces, you will be able to make purchases of exceptionally one-of-a-kind and beneficial NFTs on the 17th of August 12pm UTC:



Binance NFT - https://www.binance.com/en/nft/item/36940139



Windvane (made by Kucoin) - https://windvane.io/launchpad



Roseon Launchpad - https://roseon.world/



Blind Boxes - https://blindboxes.io/



More places like Bybit NFT and etc date and time will be announced, stay tuned.

Why do you need MetaShooter NFTs?

Players may occasionally forget that the entirety of the MetaShooter ecosystem is founded on NFTs.





NFTs are the most important aspect of MetaShooter. Both the license to play the game and the tournament tickets are NFTs. These are the only items that will allow you to enjoy playing the game. However, this leads to the second question, which is, "with what to play?"

It is necessary to have playable equipment in order to participate in hunts, competitions, and missions and receive prizes for doing so. NFTs are going to be extremely sought for in MetaShooter. Because there are so few of them, better hunting NFTs are incredibly rare.

MetaShooter Prime Mystery Box

The MetaShooter Mystery Box features the first series of NFT hunting equipment as well as accessories to help you to access thrilling adventures.





Each NFT has a purpose inside the game, is rare, has a one-of-a-kind design, and cannot be replaced. The limited quantity of issued NFTs, as well as their value, will be carefully protected in this manner. In order to access certain MetaShooter features, advance through the game, and earn money while playing, you will need to purchase Mystery Box NFTs. NFTs have a position in the ecosystem that makes logical sense, and this role generates a significant amount of demand and utility for all stakeholders.

Mystery Box NFTs have the option to be traded and sold. NFTs will be made accessible in three unique rarities, each of which will have a variable probability of winning (%): common (66.67%), epic (29.45%), and legendary (3.88%). When you open the box, you will receive a total of six NFTs at random. These will be divided as follows: four units of Common NFTs, one unit of Epic NFTs, and one unit of Epic/Legendary NFTs.





Boxes consist of rare hunting equipment like skins, guns, vehicles, consumables, etc. In addition, players will get fantastic perks such as: hunting season passes, land whitelists, and invitation keys to the Alpha version. Mystery Box In-game NFTs are very valuable for each player.

About MG Labs - the creators of MetaShooter

MG Labs Gaming Studio is an established game creation company that is going to revolutionize how people view WEB3. MG Labs specializes in AAA games and integrations of Blockchain ecosystems.

Play to Earn games of the highest caliber, crafted by industry veterans with a track record of success. They place significant emphasis on the game’s design as well as overall user experience.

The Blockchain developer has already produced MetaShooter, a very successful game that is already live on Steam, the most popular gaming platform in the world.

The other game that will be released by MG Labs was unveiled just last week.

About The FishVerse





FishVerse is a revolutionary fishing game that is fully open-world and decentralized. Millions of fishing and p2e enthusiasts can enjoy the closest thing to real fishing within a vibrant community. Upgrade your items, monetize your catches, and use NFT fish for business development and other activities. All of this is available from any device. There will be further announcements made on the project as well as ways to make revenue within the fishing MetaVerse.

Website - https://metashooter.gg/



Whitepaper - http://docs.metashooter.gg/



Pitch deck - https://docsend.com/view/xahyfxvhqhnh32vy



NFT whitepaper - https://docs.metashooter.gg/metashooter-nft-whitepaper/



NFT deck - https://docsend.com/view/u5vdimudc6qwx4xu



Play and download game - https://store.steampowered.com/app/2073990/MetaShooter/



Stake, trade NFT and check in-game details - https://hunter.metashooter.gg



Social and other links: https://linktr.ee/metashooter

