Upcoming estates workshop in Kanesatake

Though it can be difficult to talk about death, planning for the future is essential to ensure that your family is able to properly manage your estate once you’re gone.

From wills to funeral arrangements, the Mohawk Council of Kanesatake (MCK) plans to share details about estate planning at a series of special workshops later this month.

“Everybody is going to die, and the reality of it is that we all are going there, we just don’t know when. But why not be prepared? Why not know what to do?” said Amanda Simon, manager of lands, estates, and membership at the MCK. “These kinds of discussions are really about bringing awareness and truly encouraging people to take accountability in their lives and get their affairs in order.”

The workshops will take place in the United Church Hall, with sessions from 1-4 p.m. on September 19 and 20, as well as an additional evening session from 5-8 p.m. on September 20. The sessions will be led by lawyers Alison Porter and Kerry Young from First Peoples Law, who will cover topics such as wills, legal terminology, and the Indian Act in the context of estate planning.

“It’s important that the audience understand exactly what the role and responsibility is for people that are named in your will,” Simon said. “It’s not always obvious to someone who’s not aware of estate processes. People really need to get a grasp of what these (terminologies) mean, and they need to have trust in the people they’re naming.”

As well, discussions will touch on the process of creating a will. “We will discuss a bit about challenging wills. How does one challenge a will? What are some outcomes of how courts behave in these cases?” Simon said. “We want to be letting people know how expensive this process could be, and how lengthy it could be. We need to have these myth-busting conversations.”

Simon explained that many people don’t realize the importance of starting a will early.

“The time isn’t when you’re 75, the time isn’t when you’re 65, or 45. It’s when you know that you have an asset and you need to protect it for your family,” she said. “That’s when it’s time to do this. You could have amassed something by the time you’re 35. If you have these assets, then it’s time.”

Simon had previously hoped to organize these workshops earlier in the spring of this year, but very few people registered, leading her to cancel the sessions. She hopes that this time around, more community members will recognize the importance of the workshops and register ahead of time.

“I had no choice but to move the dates,” she explained. “It would be ideal if we can have the number of people by the Thursday before the event. Then we’ll be able to have proper food, copied materials, etc.”

To register for the workshops, Kanehsata’kehró:non can reach out to Simon directly at 450-479-8373 ext. 114 or by email at simon.amanda@kanesatake.ca.

Eve Cable, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Eastern Door