The Upcoming Electric Mercedes G-Wagen Can Do Tank Turns

Mercedes-Benz is getting close to debuting the final production version of the EQG concept first shown in 2021. The final reveal of the electric G-Wagen may still a ways away, but the production version of the SUV is already being teased. In a YouTube video earlier this week, Mercedes-Benz CEO Ola Källenius took a camouflaged version of the flagship SUV off-road to showcase its trail bona-fides. For the most part, the EV proves its capability by equaling the gas-powered G-Wagen. One trick, however, is completely unique to electric cars.

After pushing a button on the car's center console and activating a feature on a paddle behind the steering wheel, Källenius is able to rotate the electric G 360 degrees from a complete standstill. The CEO calls it a "G-Turn," but it is better known as a "Tank Turn" because it replicates how tanks are able to turn around in their own footprint by rotating each set of treads in opposite directions. According to Källenius, the G-Wagen EV will be able to use the feature on a loose surface to do a complete 360, to rotate at 180 degrees, or to navigate a tight 90-degree turn.

While the G-Turn seems like it may be a flagship feature for the production electric G, it is not the first time a tank turn has been shown on a pre-production EV. Rivian initially showed its R1T truck with the capabilities in 2019 before ultimately deciding to ship the trucks without the tank turn feature in order to protect trails that the turns can tear up. Buyers should learn if the G-Turn makes the production version of the electric G-Wagen when it officially debuts in early 2024.

