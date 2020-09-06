UPCOMING DEADLINE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders of McDermott International, Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of September 16, 2020 - MDR

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2020 / The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of McDermott International, Inc. (NYSE:MDR) (OTCPINK:MDRIQ) between September 20, 2019 and January 23, 2020 . You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas. To get more information go to:

https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/mcdermott-international-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=5&prid=8112

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500. There is no cost or obligation to you.

A complaint has been filed against McDermott's President, Chief Executive Officer and Board Member David Dickson, its Former Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Stuart A. Spence, and its Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Christopher A. Krummel. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made and caused McDermott to make materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material facts regarding the Company's sale of its asset Lummus Technology. Plaintiffs allege that these statements were made with the intent to conceal the acute liquidity crisis McDermott actually faced, to provide the Company time to prepare a prepackaged plan of reorganization with its secured lenders and other stakeholders, and to avoid a freefall Chapter 11 filing.

If you suffered a loss in McDermott, you have until September 16, 2020 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington, D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

SOURCE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/599808/UPCOMING-DEADLINE-Levi-Korsinsky-LLP-Reminds-Shareholders-of-McDermott-International-Inc-of-a-Class-Action-Lawsuit-and-a-Lead-Plaintiff-Deadline-of-September-16-2020--MDR



