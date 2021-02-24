Upcoming Criterion Collection Releases You Should Pre-Order

Jean Bentley
·5 min read

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

If shelf space (and, uh, budget) were unlimited, you’d find the walls of many a cinephile’s living room absolutely stacked floor to ceiling with Criterion Collection Blu-rays. (And, to be honest, you can still find that in plenty of homes, shelf space and budget irrelevant.) Allow us to indulge your itch to add to your personal film collection with this list of some of the biggest and best upcoming Criterion Collection releases, including a massive box set of Wong Kar Wai’s films, plus new Blu-ray releases of some favorites.

More from IndieWire

“World of Wong Kar Wai”

Release Date: March 23

First things first: There’s plenty to admire in this collector’s set of the director’s films, which includes new 4K digital restorations of “Chungking Express,” “Fallen Angels,” “Happy Together,” “In the Mood for Love,” and “2046,” all approved by Wong Kar Wai, and new 4K digital restorations of “As Tears Go By” and “Days of Being Wild” with uncompressed monaural soundtracks. There are also short films, making-of documentaries, a slew of deleted scenes, alternate endings, behind-the-scenes footage, a promo reel, music videos, and trailers, all in deluxe packaging with lavish photography, an essay by critic John Powers, a director’s note, and six collectible art prints.

“Touki bouki”

Release Date: March 9

Djibril Diop Mambéty’s groundbreaking Senegalese fantasy-drama features two disaffected young lovers who dream of escaping to the glamor and comfort of France, but face plenty of obstacles in the way of their plan. The Criterion release includes a restored 2K digital transfer, various interviews (including with Mambéty’s brother and niece, musician Wasis Diop and filmmaker Matt Diop), Mambéty’s 1968 short “Contras’ City,” and more.

“Céline and Julie Go Boating”

Release Date: March 16

One of the most foundational works by French New Wave master Jacques Rivette gets a Criterion release at last: Juliet Berto and Dominique Labourier’s titular pals go on a “time-warping adventure involving a haunted house, psychotropic candy, and a murder-mystery melodrama” in this 1974 comedy. A new 2K digital restoration, interviews with the stars, new English subtitle translation, a 1994 Claire Denis documentary “Jacques Rivette: Le veilleur,” and more are included on the March 16 release.

“Secrets & Lies”

Release Date: March 30

Mike Leigh’s 1996 Palme d’Or-winning film, starring a Black adoptee (Marianne Jean-Baptiste) unexpectedly reunited with her birth mother (Brenda Blethyn), has been praised for its interrogation of race, class, identity, representation, and more. The release includes a new 2K digital restoration supervised by director Mike Leigh and director of photography Dick Pope, new conversations with Leigh and composer Gary Yershon and Jean-Baptiste and film critic Corrina Antrobus, a 1996 interview with Leigh, and more.

“Defending Your Life”

Release Date: March 30

“Acerbic everyman” Albert Brooks writes, directs, and stars in this film about an advertising executive who dies suddenly and must prove that he lived a live of courage so he can proceed in the afterlife as budding relationship with an uninhibited woman (Meryl Streep) helps him feel alive for the first time. The release includes a new 4K digital restoration supervised by Brooks, a new conversation between Brooks and filmmaker Robert Weide, an interview on the afterlife with theologian and critic Donna Bowman, and an essay by filmmaker Ari Aster.

“History Is Made at Night”

Release Date: April 13

Frank Borzage’s love story “revolves around an absurd, but enjoyable plot in which a never-better Jean Authur plays a woman looking to divorce her disturbingly jealous husband, who sends someone to follow and capture her cheating. When Authur is gloriously swept off her feet (the best late night date of food and dancing ever) by a head waiter (Charles Boyer), it sets up a confrontation with the off-his-rocker husband who owns the ship the new couple are escaping to Paris aboard,” wrote IndieWire’s Chris O’Falt in a roundup of 13 indie movies perfect for romantic Valentine’s Day viewing. The 1937 film is getting a release complete with a new, restored 4K digital transfer, a 1940 radio adaptation, a restoration demonstration, conversations with Borzage experts, and even excerpts of a 1958 interview with the director himself.

“The Furies”

Release Date: April 20

This essential woman-led Western from Anthony Mann stars Barbara Stanwyck as the fiery daughter of a widowed ranch owner (Walter Huston) in 1870s New Mexico. Its upcoming Criterion release includes a HD digital restoration, audio commentary tracks, a 1967 interview with Mann, a 1931 on-camera interview with Huston, and more gems.

“Memories of Murder”

Release Date: April 20

Oscar-winning director Bong Joon Ho’s second feature is based on a true story about a rural community’s string of murders in the 1980s, and stars his “Parasite” hero Song Kang Ho as a local officer who reluctantly joins forces with a seasoned Seoul detective (Kim Sang Kyung) to investigate the crimes. The release includes a new 4K digital restoration supervised by cinematographer Kim Hyung Ku and approved by director Bong Joon Ho, two 2009 commentaries featuring Bong and members of the cast and crew, a new interview with the director about the film’s real-life inspiration, deleted scenes with optional commentary, and more.

“Masculin féminin”

Release Date: April 27

The French filmmaker’s 1966 film gets a Blu-ray release (it was previously out on DVD) featuring a new 4K digital restoration approved by cinematographer Willy Kurant, a 1966 interview with actor Chantal Goya, 2004 and 2005 interviews with Goya, Kurant, and Jean-Luc Godard collaborator Jean-Pierre Gorin, and more.

“Irma Vep”

Release Date: April 27

Olivier Assayas is currently collaborating with A24 on a TV version of his 1996 masterpiece about a Hong Kong movie star who heads to France to star in a remake of the Louis Feuillade classic “Les vampires.” But you only have to wait until late April for the director-approved Criterion release, which features a new 2K digital restoration from the original camera negative, a new interview with Assayas, behind-the-scenes interviews and featurettes, and more.

Sign up for Indiewire's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Latest Stories

  • Tiger Woods in surgery after suffering injury in 1-car rollover accident

    Tiger Woods has been injured in a one-car accident, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department.

  • Sports world wishes Tiger Woods well after car crash

    Athletes from across sports wished Woods well after he was injured in a car crash Tuesday morning.

  • Henrik Lundqvist returns to ice 47 days after having open-heart surgery

    Future Hall of Fame netminder Henrik Lundqvist returned to the ice on Tuesday for the first time since having open heart surgery.

  • Watch: Giroud's spectacular bicycle-kick goal lifts Chelsea

    Olivier Giroud’s bicycle-kick goal awarded after video review gave Chelsea a 1-0 win against Atlético Madrid in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League.

  • Jennifer Jones sets Canadian women's curling championship record

    Jones, who defeated Manitoba's Sarah Hill on Tuesday, was two back of Colleen Jones in career victories heading into the 2021 Scotties Tournament of Hearts.

  • German beach volleyball stars boycott Qatar over bikini issue

    Karla Borger and Julia Sude are refusing to participate in a beach volleyball tournament in Qatar next month over the country's policy that restricts competitors from wearing bikinis.

  • Boucher, Baynes a dynamic duo off the bench for Raptors

    The Toronto Raptors have gone small in their starting lineup leaving some worried how they would incorporate Chris Boucher and Aron Baynes off the bench. Well, safe to say those concerns are no more.

  • Andy Reid's COVID-19 face shield is going to the Hall of Fame

    No, seriously.

  • Justin Thomas ‘sick to my stomach’ after learning of Tiger Woods’ car crash

    Justin Thomas learned about Tiger Woods' car accident on Tuesday just before meeting with reporters at the WGC-Workday Championship.

  • Watch live Champions League, EPL and Serie A with free trial

    It's an exciting week ahead as the second week of the Round of 16 in the UEFA Champions League kicks off, along with Premier League and Serie A action.

  • Seattle doing damage control with players after exec's video

    The message over the past two days to those affected has been: you have every right to be upset.

  • UEFA investigates alleged racial abuse of Zlatan Ibrahimovic

    Ibrahimovic was sitting in the stands as a substitute during a Europa League game in Serbia and footage appeared to detail insults shouted at him.

  • Former NBA All-Star Pau Gasol announces his return to the Spanish League's FC Barcelona

    Future Hall of Famer Pau Gasol will resume his basketball career where it began.

  • Mark Cuban denies Mavericks are shopping Kristaps Porzingis

    Cuban said that conversations about trading Porzingis 'have not happened.'

  • The Washington Football Team won't pick a new name until 2022

    The Washington Football Team is looking for fan input as it considers its next name.

  • NBA All-Star reserves announced

    The NBA announced its reserves for the 2021 All-Star Game on Tuesday, as selected by the league's coaches.

  • Verdict vacated; bond request next for ex-NFL star's killer

    NEW ORLEANS — A lawyer for the man who fatally shot former NFL star Will Smith in 2016 said Tuesday that he'll seek the man's release on bond now that a Louisiana appeals court has officially vacated his manslaughter conviction by a non-unanimous jury. Cardell Hayes has long insisted he fired in self-defence when he shot Smith during a confrontation following a traffic crash. At trial, the jury in 2016 voted 10-2 to convict Hayes of manslaughter in Smith's death and attempted manslaughter in the wounding of Smith's wife. However, the U.S. Supreme Court later declared such non-unanimous verdicts unconstitutional. The high court threw out Smith's convictions in January and sent the case back to the state. The state 4th Circuit Court of Appeal formally vacated the convictions and sentences Friday, officially sending the case back to district court in New Orleans. Defence attorney Eric Santana said Tuesday he plans to seek Hayes' release on bond while prosecutors mull their next move, which could mean a new trial. Santana said it was unclear, due to factors including pandemic restrictions at district court, when he would seek Hayes' release. District Attorney Jason Williams’ office did not immediately respond to an emailed query Tuesday. Last month, following the Supreme Court ruling in the Hayes case, his office issued a release saying the Hayes case and another, lesser-known, split-verdict case “will receive thorough review and a decision in the coming weeks on the best way to proceed under the law to deliver justice.” Smith, a 34-year-old father of three, was a defensive leader on the Saints team that lifted spirits in New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina hit in 2005. He helped carry the team to a winning season in 2006 and a Super Bowl victory in 2010. Hayes, 33, who owned a tow-truck business, had played semi-pro football and is the father of a young son. Kevin McGill, The Associated Press

  • Raptors to be without All-Star representative for first time since 2013

    Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam represented the Raptors' best All-Star chances this season.

  • Damian Lillard, James Harden headline 2021 NBA All-Star Game reserves

    The NBA announced its reserves for the 2021 All-Star Game on Tuesday, as selected by the league's coaches.

  • Defenders Justin Morrow, Eriq Zavaleta sign new deals with Toronto FC

    Toronto FC officially brought defenders Justin Morrow and Eriq Zavaleta back into the fold Tuesday, retaining experience and continuity. The two have 13 seasons of TFC service between them, combining to play 365 games in Toronto colours in all competitions. The signings do not come as a surprise, given both have been at Toronto's training camp, which opened last week. But they needed new deals after their contracts expired at the end of last season. With 229 appearances in Toronto colours, Morrow is second only to midfielder Jonathan Osorio's 263 in the club record book. Captain Michael Bradley is third (214) on the list. "I couldn't be happier to be back here in Toronto," Morrow said. "It's been an incredible seven years. This will be No. 8 and I'm looking to make it just as good as all the rest — getting back to winning trophies in Toronto, the best place to do it." When healthy, the 33-year-old from Cleveland is a fixture at left fullback — a reliable, hard-working performer with skills at both ends of the field. Away from the pitch, he is widely respected as executive director of Black Players for Change. How good is it to have Morrow back? Just ask Zavaleta. "It's wonderful," said Zavaleta. "There was a real balance over the last six years with creating and bringing in new blood, but also maintaining the spine of the team. And I consider myself, Michael (Bradley), Jozy (Altidore), Justin and Oso (Osorio) being a part of that. "These are guys that have competed and have proven what success is in MLS and even beyond with (CONCACAF) Champions League and others. And so keeping another guy like that around is so beneficial for the younger players. "I believe and I know Justin believes he's still got some more left to give on the field. I know last year was tough for him too with him battling some injuries towards the end of the season. He's more motivated than ever." Morrow saw action in 15 of Toronto's 23 regular-season games in 2020 with 11 starts. But he missed most of the stretch drive due to injury. Morrow's new deal covers the 2021 season. "Justin has been a fixture with TFC and it’s great to have him signed," Toronto GM Ali Curtis said in a statement. "His versatility on the field, veteran presence in the locker-room and overall leadership on and off the field have been critical for the club for a long time and we’re thrilled that will continue." The 28-year-old Zavaleta, who is starting his seventh season with Toronto, has made 136 appearances in all competitions for TFC. He has served as backup for first-choice centre backs Omar Gonzalez and Chris Mavinga in recent times. Zavaleta, originally acquired in a trade with the Seattle Sounders in January 2015, is one of 12 players to have made 100 appearances or more for TFC and currently ranks eighth all-time in club history in appearances. Zavaleta adds depth to a defence that lost veteran backup Laurent Ciman since last season. The Indiana native's deal is for one year with an option for the 2022 season. “Eriq is another veteran who’s given a lot to the club,” said Curtis. “This is a big year for Eriq. He comes to the training ground every day ready to work and is a great role model as an all-around professional for our young players.” Morrow welcomed Zavaleta's return. "We need guys around who understand what it means to be on a winning championship team," he said. "Eriq's a guy that's been through it all and he has a cerebral mentality that he brings to the game. He'll be an important veteran presence in our locker-room and on the field." Zavaleta saw action in just five regular-season games in 2020, including three starts. He said he was proud of how he handled the limited opportunities, working behind the scenes to be ready when needed, "Yeah, of course I want to play more games, I want to help the team win," he said. "I've been a part of tons of success here and had many more minutes in other seasons. "But if I reflect on last year, it was actually a good year for me. I think I pushed Omar and Chris as much as I possibly could to continue to keep their form up, because I was right behind them. And I was going to help the team win if slotted in. That's my goal again this year." Morrow joined Toronto in 2014 after four seasons with the San Jose Earthquakes. He was an MLS all-star in 2012 with the Quakes and was named to the MLS Best XI in 2017 when Toronto won the MLS Cup, MLS Supporters’ Shield and Canadian Championship. Morrow, who has 17 career goals and 19 assists for Toronto, made US$330,000 in 2019, the last year the MLS Players Association released salary figures for. That ranked 11th among TFC players. Zavaleta, a former U.S. youth international who began his MLS career with Seattle and Chivas USA, made $296,960 in 2019. TFC finished out the 2020 season playing out of East Hartford, Conn., due to pandemic-related travel restrictions. The club is looking at playing home games in Florida to start the 2021 season, which kicks off April 17. --- Follow @NeilMDavidson on Twitter This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 23, 2021 Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press