UPCOMING ANNOUNCEMENT: New post-secondary programs will help address Canada’s food processing labour shortage

Brandon, Man., May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assiniboine Community College and Roquette, with a co-investment from Protein Industries Canada, are collaborating to develop and deliver Chemical Technology Diploma and Food Science Diploma programs to domestic and international prospective students in Canada – the first of their kind in Manitoba, with the Food Science Diploma being the first in the Prairies. The goal of these new programs is to ensure an adequate workforce for the evolving plant processing and food and beverage manufacturing sectors.

The online and in-person announcement will take place on Wednesday, May 4, at 10:30 a.m. CDT.

Media can arrange post-announcement interviews or ask questions via contact information below.

In-person location (masks mandatory):

Assiniboine Community College

North Hill Campus

Manitoba Institute of Culinary Arts

1035 1st Street N, Brandon, MB.

Media who wish to attend virtually can view the announcement at https://assiniboine.net/partnership-announcements

Attachment

CONTACT: Celeen George Protein Industries Canada 204-295-7925 celeen@proteinsupercluster.ca



