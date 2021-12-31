The Upcoming Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT Comes With Glossy Details

Nathan Lau
·1 min read
  • 1/4

    The Upcoming Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT Comes With Glossy Details

  • 2/4

    The Upcoming Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT Comes With Glossy Details

  • 3/4

    The Upcoming Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT Comes With Glossy Details

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • 4/4

    The Upcoming Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT Comes With Glossy Details

Nike has surprised us with a "Chicago Black Toe" variant of the Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT in preparation for the new year.

Revealed by Instagram sneaker account @chickenwop_, the silhouette features a colorway reminiscent of the Swoosh's coveted "Chicago Black Toe" colorway. The upper boasts a black and white base accentuated with cherry red patent overlays, which arrive in a glossy finish. Signature Air Jordan branding is engraved on the collars, tongue tags and insoles. Back laces and toe boxes encase the surface with a cut-out Swoosh on the midfoot. The sneakers are rounded off by a similar shade of red on the outsoles.

The new Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT will reportedly drop in early 2022 for $140 USD. Stay tuned while we wait for more details.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ChickenWop (@chickenwop_)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories