Upcoming 4/20 Day celebrations encourage marijuana use. Parents, talk to your kids | Opinion

Marijuana is legal in Washington State for medical and recreational purposes, making 4/20 events quite popular. It’s a growing business across the state, and cannabis companies use the day to promote the industry and products.

It’s similar to how alcohol companies use the Super Bowl or St. Patrick’s Day to push brands. There can be an influence on youth, similar to tobacco and alcohol products; social media platforms reach everyone.

This is something that parents should be aware of, and they should have constructive conversations with their kids about marijuana and its associated risks.

“Age does matter the first time someone uses marijuana. Prevention and educational information are effective at preventing drug use altogether. Still, it should be started before they are exposed to drugs and alcohol,” said Marcel Gemme, owner, and founder of Addicted.org.

In Washington state, almost 26% of residents aged 12 and older had used marijuana in the past year. Among those aged 12 to 17, 17% had used marijuana in the past year, according to the National Survey on Drug Use and Health.

Small conversations about marijuana, alcohol, and illegal drugs, make a big impression. Consider some of the following tips:

▪ Short, frequent discussions and talking more often are more effective than one big talk. It also helps to build trust and strong communication.

▪ When speaking about marijuana, make your views and rules clear. It is ok to disapprove of underage cannabis use but reinforce why they should avoid it altogether.

▪ Be a reliable source of factual information. Listen to their opinions and answer their questions. The conversation goes both ways.

▪ Avoid lecturing, threatening, and using scare tactics.

▪ Lead by example; actions speak louder than words.

▪ Help build their skills to avoid and manage peer pressure when it occurs.

▪ Always show genuine concern for their health, wellness, and success.

The reality is there are adverse effects. THC has addictive properties, which a young developing brain is more susceptible to. The teen brain is actively developing and continues to grow until age 25.

It’s hard to avoid the influence of 4/20 celebrations when celebrities, influencers, and companies push their products and brands through every social media platform. Mainstream media typically covers it as a consumer interest story.

Overall, you want your child to make informed decisions about legal drugs with reliable information about the risks. This becomes especially important when they come of legal age to use these substances.

Parents have a significant influence on their children’s decisions to experiment with marijuana. It is never too late to have these constructive conversations and help them make responsible choices later in life.

Jody Boulay is a mother of two with a passion for helping others. She currently works as a Community Outreach Coordinator for Addicted.org to help spread awareness of the dangers of drugs and alcohol.