UpCity Survey Results: 2022 B2C Advertising Outlook

Most consumers view television ads as being the most trustworthy

CHICAGO, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UpCity has announced the results of a survey asking consumers about their behavior regarding different advertising types, what they are more likely to engage in, and what drives their purchase decisions.



The 2022 Advertising Study gathers insight from more than 600 consumers throughout the United States and Canada to share their insight into how they feel about consumer ads targeted at them.

Statistical highlights include:

61% of U.S. and Canadian respondents noted they’re more likely to purchase from a brand they already use.

39% of Millennials are neutral to online ads, compared to 51% of Baby Boomers who noted that online ads feel like an invasion of privacy.

47% of higher-income earners pay more attention to ads around holidays, events, and special occasions compared to 34% of middle-income earners and 32% of lower-income earners.

47% of respondents noted that COVID-19 hasn’t changed their trust in ads, citing that they have always been neutral to advertisements overall.

Heidi Sullivan, SVP of Product & Marketing at UpCity says this data proves how important it is for businesses and advertisers to understand target audiences.

“While we primarily focus on B2B marketing efforts at UpCity, through the data gathered from B2C channels, B2B marketers can better understand consumer behaviors,” Sullivan said. “Ad relevance, brand loyalty, and brand awareness never lose their value, and it’s evident in these results.

“We look into this because with so many small businesses shifting their marketing and advertising strategies during the pandemic, it’s crucial that both B2B and B2C companies stay ahead of the curve with how consumer trust is influenced by advertisements.”

UpCity is a resource that helps connect businesses to service providers they can trust. With more than 70,000 listed providers—from marketing agencies to accounting firms to HR consultants to IT specialists, and many more—2 million businesses (and counting) have visited UpCity to research and identify the best partner for their needs.

For interview requests or other inquiries, please contact UpCity SVP of Product & Marketing Heidi Sullivan at heidi@upcity.com .

