UPCET 2021: NTA releases provisional answer key at upcet.nta.nic.in; check details here

The provisional answer key of the Uttar Pradesh Common Entrance Test (UPCET) 2021 has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The candidates can avail of the key till today, 17 September, at the official website at https://upcet.nta.nic.in/.

Steps to view UPCET 2021 answer key and raise the objection:

 Go to the official website at https://upcet.nta.nic.in/

 Select the link for UPCET 2021 answer key challenge that is visible on the homepage

 A new page will appear. Candidates can log in through their application number and password or date of birth

 The UPCET 2021 provisional answer key will appear onscreen

 In case of any objections you have, click on the tab for raising challenge

 Mark the objection, upload the required documents in favour of your argument and complete the fee payment

 Save and download a copy of the same for the future

Candidates, who are not satisfied with the answer key, can challenge it by filling an application form and making a non-refundable payment of Rs 200 per question. The NTA will only consider challenges that were made during the stipulated time period as valid.

No candidate will be informed about the acceptance or non-acceptance of their challenge, as per the notification.

All objections will be verified by a panel of subject experts, with the answer key undergoing revisions accordingly. The final results would be prepared based on the updated answer key.

No grievance will be entertained with regards to the answer key after the results are out. The decisions of the expert will be considered as final.

The UPCET 2021 was held on 5-6 September by the NTA in multiple shifts. The test is held for gaining entrance into various graduate and undergraduate courses offered by specific universities in the state. These included the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), Madan Mohan Malviya University of Technology (MMMUT), and Harcourt Butler Technical University (HBTU).

