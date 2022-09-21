Upbring Innovation Labs Creates First-Ever Crypto Endowment Fund for Innovation in Child Wellbeing

Upbring
·3 min read

The Crypto Endowment Fund for Better Childhoods Allows Donors to Give Crypto and Enables Web3 Businesses to Partner in Funding Innovative Initiatives in Child Welfare for Generations to Come.

Upbring Innovation Labs Creates First-Ever Crypto Endowment Fund for Innovation in Child Wellbeing

The Crypto Endowment Fund for Better Childhoods Allows Donors to Give Crypto and Enables Web3 Businesses to Partner in Funding Innovative Initiatives in Child Welfare for Generations to Come.
The Crypto Endowment Fund for Better Childhoods Allows Donors to Give Crypto and Enables Web3 Businesses to Partner in Funding Innovative Initiatives in Child Welfare for Generations to Come.

Austin, Texas, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upbring Innovation Labs (UIL), a division of Upbring, today announced the launch of its Crypto Endowment Fund for Better Childhoods—a first-of-its-kind fund that enables donors to give cryptocurrency and maximize the impact of their gift by letting its value grow with the market. The Crypto Endowment Fund for Better Childhoods serves as Upbring Innovation Lab’s investment portfolio, powered by cryptocurrency and managed by its partners at The Giving Block—a leader in crypto philanthropy.

When donors give cryptocurrency, 100% of those funds are used to execute the Fund’s holding strategy. Over time, the Fund’s gains will be used to finance cutting-edge technology, business, and programmatic solutions to support efforts in breaking the cycle of child abuse.

“Accepting cryptocurrency gifts is instrumental in funding our efforts to introduce new technology to the child wellbeing space, but it’s only the beginning,“ said Ryan Park, VP of Innovation at Upbring.

In addition to accepting crypto donations, UIL is weaving itself into the fabric of Web3 to create sustainable sources of funding.

A recent study conducted by Vantage Market Research, released on July 1st, 2022, states that “The Global Web 3.0 Blockchain Market revenue is expected to reach a value USD 23.3 Billion in the year 2028.”

“Our active participation in the Web3 community is equally as important in creating sustainable funding for innovation. We are engaging with mining companies, protocols, and even NFT artists to build a portfolio of social impact partnerships. Partnerships like these are new in the child welfare space—creating both philanthropic and earned revenue streams to sustain innovation with the potential to transform communities suffering from abuse,” said Park.

Erica Reiling of CryptoVenus, a female-focused Web3 brand, has committed to match the first 4ETH (~$6500) gifted during the first week of the fund’s launch.  Erick Calderon, Founder of ArtBlocks, further ‘upped the ante’ in calling on other Web3 and crypto leaders to donate and has committed to personally match an additional ~15ETH ($25,000) of donations before Thanksgiving. All in all, the first $31,500 of new gifts that are donated to the fund could be doubled—effectively increasing the impact of all donations two-fold.

"We wholeheartedly believe in Upbring’s mission and its ability to leverage new technologies to empower girls, children and communities who are historically underserved. We hope others in our Web3 community join us in supporting the UIL’s valiant efforts by donating to their endowment fund," said Reiling.

To donate to the Crypto Endowment Fund for Better Childhoods go to https://upbring.org/give-crypto/. Web3 companies interested in partnering with Upbring’s Innovation Labs can contact Kelsey Driscoll, Sr. Innovation & Partnerships Manager at Kelsey.Driscoll@upbring.org

About Upbring Innovation Labs:

As one of the largest nonprofit child wellbeing organizations in the United States, Upbring operates across multiple service lines to advance its mission to break the generational cycle of child abuse through a leading portfolio of innovative programs, products, and services.

Upbring Innovation Labs is a division of Upbring that uses human-centered design to identify industry challenges and unites the brightest minds to surface solutions. Through partnerships with entrepreneurs, business leaders, Web3 companies and universities, the Lab is turning ideas into real outcomes creating a future free from the damages of abuse.

Attachment

CONTACT: Valerie Villarreal Upbring (956) 240-3376 valerie.villarreal@upbring.org Kelsey Driscoll Upbring (856) 430-1571 kelsey.driscoll@upbring.org


Latest Stories

  • Matt Chapman's two homers lift Blue Jays over Orioles 6-3 in crucial Toronto win

    TORONTO — Matt Chapman feels that he's put the ups and downs of his season behind him. At least, for one night. Chapman had a solo home run and a two-run homer to lift the Toronto Blue Jays over the Baltimore Orioles 6-3 on Friday in the opener of a three-game series. The two dingers snapped a 25-game drought for the Toronto third baseman that dated back to Aug. 20. "To be able to have a game tonight where I felt like I was in control, able to find the barrel consistently, is a good sign," said

  • Brittany Crew still grappling with weight of expectations after injury-marred Olympics

    For athletes, expectations can be a funny thing. For some, they can motivate and push them to succeed, to fill out the glorious details in a script that has already been written. For others, the lofty predictions of others can be crushing, especially when things don't go as planned. They can derail even the most promising of careers. That's what happened to Canadian shot putter Brittany Crew. When CBC Sports caught up with Crew recently on a sunny afternoon on the campus of York University, the

  • Media set to return to NHL locker rooms for first time since March 2020

    Trevor Zegras had no idea things were done any other way. The slick, camera-friendly centre with a toolbox full of on-ice tricks made his NHL debut for the Anaheim Ducks in February 2021 as the NHL navigated life alongside COVID-19. That shortened season saw all interviews and media availabilities conducted via video conference calls – part of a long list of protocols aimed at keeping the virus at bay and players healthy. The NHL largely moved to press conferences for the 2021-22 campaign, but l

  • Stinging memory fuels Calgary Stampeders in clash with B.C. Lions

    CALGARY — Momentum, yes, but Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson doesn't want his team feeling untroubled with the B.C. Lions in town. A 56-28 win over the Edmonton Elks last week and a modest two-game win streak indicates the Stampeders are functioning at a high level heading into Saturday's home game against the Lions. "When you do well, I think you get momentum and yes, I think you can carry that forward," Dickenson said Friday. "I also think teams play better when they're not happy.

  • Lions edge Stampeders 31-29 in OT in debut of quarterback Vernon Adams Jr.

    CALGARY — Quarterback Vernon Adams Jr.'s first start as a B.C. Lion was a memorable one. Adams threw for 294 yards, rushed for 32, and engineered a 31-29 overtime win over the host Calgary Stampeders on Saturday. Acquired from the Montreal Alouettes in an Aug. 31 trade, Adams didn't throw any touchdown passes for the Lions, but he didn't throw any interceptions either. "It means so much. It means a lot," Adams said. "I've been through a lot. Roller-coaster type of year. I had a bad practice on d

  • Elks pull out dramatic 26-24 win over Roughriders behind late field goal

    REGINA — Although ugly, the Edmonton Elks showed their ability to rebound from adversity in a 26-24 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night. The Elks committed 12 penalties for 158 yards in the game and allowed a nine-point fourth quarter lead to slip, as the Riders went up 24-23 on a seven-yard touchdown pass from Cody Fajardo to Brayden Lenius with just 1:08 remaining. Quarterback Taylor Cornelius drove Edmonton 38 yards downfield in a span of 46 seconds, leaving kicker Sergi

  • Fredericton Fire Department wins national competition, a first for the team

    Running, climbing stairs, hoisting hoses, saving lives — all in a day's work for a firefighter. But even on their off time, some firefighters enjoy putting those skills to the test. That's why they compete at the Canadian FireFit Championships, held in Spruce Meadows, Alta, earlier this month. Anthony Storey, of the Fredericton Fire Department's four-person team, remembers how nervous he felt as he waited for his shot at this year's event. He was the last to compete that day and he said the tens

  • Jets strip Blake Wheeler of captaincy ahead of 2022-23 season

    Rick Bowness is making the change the organization has to this point refused.

  • Toronto FC visits Orlando, knowing its playoff hopes could end in the Florida heat

    The door will likely slam this weekend on Toronto FC's faint post-season hopes. But the rebuilding continues at TFC. Thirteenth-place Toronto (9-15-7, 34 points) visits fifth-place Orlando City (12-12-6, 42 points) on Saturday, with TFC sitting six places and seven points out of the playoffs in the Eastern Conference and only nine points left on the table from its three remaining regular-season games. A win by seventh-place Columbus or a Toronto loss are high among the scenarios that would finis

  • CFL suspends Stampeders linebacker Judge for one game following incident with Lions

    CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders won't have stalwart Canadian linebacker Cameron Judge on Saturday night when they complete their home-and-home series with the B.C. Lions. Judge received a one-game suspension from the CFL on Tuesday for a post-game altercation involving B.C. receiver Lucky Whitehead following the Lions 31-29 overtime win Saturday night at McMahon Stadium. Judge said he has no plans to appeal the ban, meaning he won't play when the two teams meet again at B.C. Place. "It's very d

  • Stinging memory fuels Calgary Stampeders in clash with B.C. Lions

    CALGARY — Momentum, yes, but Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson doesn't want his team feeling untroubled with the B.C. Lions in town. A 56-28 win over the Edmonton Elks last week and a modest two-game win streak indicates the Stampeders are functioning at a high level heading into Saturday's home game against the Lions. "When you do well, I think you get momentum and yes, I think you can carry that forward," Dickenson said Friday. "I also think teams play better when they're not happy.

  • P.K. Subban should be defined by what he did for others

    P.K. Subban was one of the most skilled and exciting players in the NHL in his prime, but it's the work he did off the ice that made him a superstar like no other.

  • Tuned-in Tapia helps Jays defeat Orioles 6-3, widen gap in wild-card race

    TORONTO — Left-fielder Raimel Tapia performed brilliantly with his bat and glove to carry on a superb September for the Toronto Blue Jays. Tapia's impressive play in the Blue Jays' 6-3 win against the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday helped improve Toronto's record in September to a Major League Baseball-best 13-4. The back-to-back wins against Baltimore also gave the Blue Jays six series wins in a row and put the club 20 games over .500 for the first time since they finished 2021 at 91-71. "I feel

  • Top-ranked Alcaraz loses to Auger-Aliassime at Davis Cup

    BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz's biggest fans had flocked to see the world's new top-ranked player in his homecoming to Spain. Instead, they witnessed Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime beat their new idol before staying on the hard court to secure a second victory in doubles and help Canada score a 2-1 upset win over Spain in the Davis Cup group phase on Friday. Alcaraz lost 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-2 to a superb Auger-Aliassime, who endured the partisan crowd and tilted the match at Valencia his

  • Treading water: Edmonton swim clubs struggle to find pool time amid closures

    Edmonton swim clubs are struggling to find time for their athletes to train after the closures of four major pool facilities since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Olympian Swim Club, one of Edmonton's largest competitive swimming clubs, has lost all four of its main training pools. Club president Jared Buhler said it's put the whole club in a tricky position. "It's been crisis after crisis after crisis paired with COVID," Buhler said. The first to go was the pool at the Northern Alberta

  • Canada's Gillian (The Savage) Robertson rallies for second-round UFC submission

    LAS VEGAS — Canadian flyweight Gillian (The Savage) Robertson survived a first-round onslaught to submit Kazakhstan's Mariya (Demonslayer) Agapova on a UFC Fight Night card Saturday. The 27-year-old native of Niagara Falls, Ont., who makes her home in Port Saint Lucie, Fla., absorbed a string of elbows to the head as she tried to take Agapova down at the fence in the opening round. But she rallied in the second round to lock in a rear-raked choke that prompted referee Mark Smith to halt the bout

  • Johnston scores, CF Montreal gets past Revolution 1-0

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Alistair Johnston scored in the 72nd minute and Sebastian Breza stopped three shots as CF Montreal earned a 1-0 victory over the New England Revolution on Saturday night. Both teams play next on Oct. 1. Montreal (18-9-5) hosts D.C. United and the Revolution (9-12-11) play Atlanta United. ___ The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar. The Associated Press

  • Canada 'likely' to drop vaccine mandates, permitting unvaccinated athletes to play

    Unvaccinated professional athletes like MLB players could be allowed to play in Toronto in the playoffs should the Blue Jays make the postseason. The federal government is leaning toward dropping the vaccine requirement for people entering Canada — ending random COVID-19 testing at airports — and making the use of the ArriveCan app optional by the end of this month, a senior government source told CBC News. While multiple sources said Ottawa is "likely" to drop these mandatory requirements by Se

  • Johnston scores, CF Montreal gets past Revolution 1-0

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Alistair Johnston scored in the 72nd minute and Sebastian Breza stopped three shots as CF Montreal earned a 1-0 victory over the New England Revolution on Saturday night. Both teams play next on Oct. 1. Montreal (18-9-5) hosts D.C. United and the Revolution (9-12-11) play Atlanta United. ___ The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar. The Associated Press

  • B.C. junior hockey team fined and 2 players suspended for alleged hazing

    A B.C. junior hockey team has been fined and two players suspended after a league investigation into allegations of hazing. The Creston Valley Thunder Cats have been fined and placed on two years probation by the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL) following a week-long investigation into hazing allegations, the league announced on Monday. The amount of the fine was not disclosed. The team's captain, 20-year-old Clayton Brown, is suspended for 12 games for violating the league's