UP gangster killed in encounter, WHO promise and more: A round-up of the top stories on July 10, 2020

A brief look at all the news you need to start the day with during the time of social distancing.

People move in and out of the containment area before the lockdown in Kolkata. (Photo by Sumit Sanyal/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Day after arrest, UP gangster Vikas Dubey killed in an encounter

Dubey, the prime accused in the encounter and ambush in Kanpur that left eight cops dead last week, was arrested in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain on Thursday. Read More

Untenable, exaggerated, says India on China’s Galwan Valley claim

Anurag Srivastava, the spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs said that the government has noted some inaccurate and uninformed comments about the process of disengagement of the Indian and Chinese armies. Read More

WHO promises ‘honest evaluation' of how world handled coronavirus

The announcement follows strong criticism by US President Donald Trump's administration of the global agency's role in the crisis - though the WHO said the review was not linked to the United States. Read More

NIA permitted to probe Kerala gold smuggling case

The decision came a day after Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan wrote a letter to PM Modi seeking his "intervention for an effective investigation" into the seizure of gold worth crores of rupees from a "diplomatic baggage" at the airport in the state capital. Read More

UP imposes 55-hour lockdown in state beginning 10 pm on 10 July

All offices, markets and commercial establishments will remain closed. However, essential services will be allowed. Trains too will continue to operate, a notification by the UP government said. Read More

US bans Pakistan International Airlines flights over concerns about pilot certifications

Pakistan last month grounded almost a third of its pilots after discovering they may have falsified their qualifications. The European Union Aviation Safety Agency suspended PIA's authorisation to fly to the bloc for six months in a blow to the carrier's operations. Read More

Undeterred by COVID, China takes influence campaign online to win Taiwan hearts

The intensifying efforts to win hearts and minds in democratic Taiwan come amid widespread support on the island for anti-government protests in Hong Kong and opposition to a new Chinese-imposed security law for the city. Read More

Back sweat replaces saliva but England struggle vs Windies

Strict health protocols are in place for the return of international cricket after a 117-day stoppage caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, including a ban on saliva. Read More

Total lockdown in containment zones in West Bengal as COVID-19 cases surge

The state government has listed 25 containment zones in Kolkata, 93 in North 24 Parganas, 54 in South 24 Parganas and 56 in Howrah -- the top four hotspot districts. Read More

Proud of India for standing up to Chinese aggression: US Senator

The United States and the international community has to make the Chinese Communist Party understand that we expect them to play by the rules, Republican Senator John Kennedy said. Read More