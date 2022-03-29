Unveiling of the indoor and outdoor programming for the 42nd Festival International de Jazz de Montréal

Back and better than ever!

MONTREAL, March 29, 2022 /CNW/ - The 42nd edition of the Festival International de Jazz de Montréal, presented by TD Bank Group in collaboration with Rio Tinto, will soon be here! As Montréal returns to normal, the festival is getting ready to bring back the magic and fun of major music happenings in the city centre. In total, more than 350 concerts presented by artists from here and afar, 2/3 of which are free, will be held from June 30 to July 9, 2022. The menu will feature music legends, discoveries, diversity, experimentations as well as several shows created exclusively for the festival. Jazz will be throwing its arms wide open for the occasion to welcome musical influences such as electronic, hip hop, blues and more.

As these 10 days of celebrations draw closer, the time has come to reveal the indoor and outdoor concerts that will be part of this edition's programming. Tickets for concerts will be on sale starting Friday, April 1 at 10 a.m. (pre-sale tickets only available to newsletter subscribers on Thursday, March 31, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.).

Festival International de Jazz de Montréal (CNW Group/Festival International de Jazz de Montréal)

To put you in the jazz fest mood, our programming favourites!

Makaya McCraven
Invitation Stingray in collaboration with La Presse
Thursday, June 30, 6 p.m.
Gesù

This first major happening will be held at the Gesù at 6 p.m., the first of three shows by superb American drummer Makaya McCraven as part of the Invitation Stingray in collaboration with La Presse series. This fall, he returned with Deciphering the Message, a reimagining of songs from the Blue Note catalogue. A second concert is planned the following day that will showcase his latest album.

Ludovico Einaudi
Solo
Le Festival à la Maison symphonique Rogers
Saturday, July 2, 7 p.m.
Maison symphonique

On your radar! The celebrated Italian pianist has chosen the festival for the only solo concert on his North American tour, as a prelude to his two shows with his group. An truly unique opportunity to revisit his repertoire with exquisite, pared down arrangements.

CRi
Les Performances TD
Free!
Wednesday, July 6, 9:30 p.m.
TD Stage

Winner of the Félix Album de l'année – Musique électronique in 2021, Christophe Dubé—alias CRi—will be taking the big TD stage by storm with another explosive performance. Given his many diverse collaborations over the years, expect to see a roster of guests joining him there, though for now their identity is still under wraps. A one-of-a-kind show created especially for the festival!

Lorraine Desmarais & Special Guests
Lorraine Desmarais célèbre 40 ans de carrière
Jazz Beat in collaboration with CBC Music
Friday, July 8, 8 p.m.
Monument-National

Lorraine Desmarais is celebrating her 40-year music career! To mark this impressive milestone, the pianist and composer will be joined by collaborators who she has had the chance to play with onstage or record with throughout her musical lifework. An evening not to be missed!

Michel Donato & Special Guests
Les 80 ans de Michel Donato
Invitation Stingray in collaboration with La Presse
Saturday, July 9, 6 p.m.
Gesù

On its last day, the Festival will welcome a veritable legend with a performance by Michel Donato & Special Guests. The artist, who has played with the likes of Oscar Peterson, Bill Evans, Charles Aznavour, Oliver Jones and many others will be celebrating his 80th birthday a few weeks before the festival. Recipient of the Order of Canada and a true music giant, he'll be onstage at the Gesù, accompanied by an array of friends and surprise guests.

Ranee Lee
Swings Céline Dion
Jazz Beat in collaboration with CBC Music
Saturday, July 9, 8 p.m.
Monument-National

Ranee Lee, another jazz music legend, will be lighting up the last night of the festival. One of the country's greatest jazz singers, Ranee Lee will be paying tribute to another Canadian icon with her stunning and quintessentially jazz covers of songs by Céline Dion. An exclusive festival happening!

SEE THE FULL PROGRAMMING

"The Festival International de Jazz de Montréal will come roaring back with special guests from around the globe, unique concert evenings and an unstoppable desire to share truly magical moments with audiences!"

- Laurent Saulnier
Vice-President, Programming, Festival International de Jazz de Montréal

We are following the health situation very closely to ensure the safety of everyone—the public, artists and employees—during performances at the festival.

The 42nd edition of the Festival International de Jazz de Montréal will take place from June 30 to July 9: more artists will be announced later this spring.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

We would like to thank the Festival's presenting partner, TD Bank Group and the co-presenter, Rio Tinto for their renewed support. Thank you also to Rogers, Loto-Québec, the Société des Alcools du Québec and Molson Export.

Moreover, the Festival would like to acknowledge the continuous support from: the Government of Canada Canadian Heritage, Canada Economic Development, the Fondation Musicaction, the Government of Québec — the Ministère du Tourisme, the Secrétariat à la région métropolitaine and the SODEC, as well as the City of Montréal, Tourisme Montréal and Montréal Centre-Ville.

Finally, thank you to our media partners: Radio-Canada / CBC, La Presse and Montreal Gazette.

For all details: montrealjazzfest.com

#FIJM or @FestivalJazzMtl

