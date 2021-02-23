ImagineAR (OTCQB:IPNFF) Selected as Finalist for The Hype Global Virtual Accelerator 2.0

VANCOUVER, BC and ERIE, Pa., Feb. 23, 2021 /CNW/ - ImagineAR (CSE: IP) (OTCQB: IPNFF) an Augmented Reality company that enables sports teams, entertainers, brands and businesses to instantly create immersive global mobile phone AR campaigns, is honored to announce it has been selected as one of the 40 global sports finalists for the Hype Global Virtual Accelerator 2.0 Fan Vertical Bootcamp. This year's Fan Vertical Bootcamp is focused on over 32 Sports clubs, Leagues, Federations, and Broadcasters including the St. Louis Blues, PGA tour, Philadelphia Phillies, Deutscher Fußball-Bund, and Star Sports.

According to Amir Raveh, President and Founder at HYPE Sports Innovation, 1444 global sports startups applied to participate in the Hype Global Virtual Accelerator 2.0 and only 40 were selected to participate in the "FAN Vertical Bootcamp". FAN is one of 7 verticals in the Hype Global Virtual Accelerator which commenced this week. The 40 innovative global companies, including ImagineAR, were invited to FAN Vertical bootcamp where they spend 1.5 hours with each of the partners discussing their challenges and pain points. This March, startups will pitch to each FAN partner who ultimately selects approximately 5 companies each to move to the business development round. Consisting of a series on 1-1 sessions over an 8-12 week timeframe all leading up to successfully awarded contracts to be announced by June 2021.

Additionally, ImagineAR has been selected to participate in the Winter Sports and Motor Sports vertical bootcamps too.

Alen Paul Silverrstieen, CEO of ImagineAR, states: "For ImagineAR to be selected as a finalist from over 1400 global sports startups validates our best of breed augmented reality platform for sports fan engagement and activation. The Hype Global Virtual Accelerator is highly respected by sports and broadcasting organizations and should increase our expansion in the sports marketplace."

ImagineAR-JP.com Japan Launched

ImagineAR launched its Japanese language website, ImagineAR-JP.com, to commence marketing and sales in Japan. Mr. Masa Ishimitsu, based in Japan, is spearheading the company's activities in conjunction with recently announced marketing partner Blue United Corporation. Mr. Ishimitsu has over 35 years of experience in international business including developing and managing business for multinational companies as CFO and CEO in Japan. Blue United clients include Kashima Antlers, Matsumoto Yamaga, Yanmar, Under Armour, Omiya Ardija and the Pacific League Marketing (holding that represents the commercial interests of 6 teams of the Japanese Baseball League) and Sevilla FC, among others.

About ImagineAR

Imagine AR Inc. (CSE: IP) (OTC: IPNFF) has developed ImagineAR.com; an "AR-as-a-Service" platform for sports teams and businesses of any size to create and implement their own AR immersive campaigns with no programming or technology experience. Every organization, from professional sports franchises to small retailers, can develop interactive AR campaigns that blend the real and digital worlds using ImagineAR. Customers simply point their mobile device at logos, signs, buildings, products, landmarks and more to instantly engage with videos,

information, advertisements, coupons, 3D holograms and any interactive content, all hosted in the cloud and managed using a menu-driven portal. Integrated real-time analytics means that all customer interaction is tracked and measured in real-time. The ImagineAR mobile app is available in the IOS and Android mobile app stores. The platform is available as a native mode SDK.

