Unveiling an Exciting New Season For Pointe N’ Drop

After an incredible 2022 season, the Pointe N’ Drop Dance Studio is back and better than ever, with a full roster of offerings for 2023. Victoria Dyck, Pointe N’ Drop’s dance instructor, is eager to reconnect with her returning students and welcome some new faces.

One exciting new addition this year is Dance Fitness for ages 18 and over. These will be fitness-style classes incorporating elements of dance, allowing attendees to get a great workout while having fun and moving their bodies. Attendees can choose their intensity level with low-impact classes on Tuesdays from 7:00 – 8:00 PM and high-impact classes on Thursdays, also from 7:00 – 8:00 PM. The classes will be very affordable, with a $5 drop-in fee. Dance Fitness starts up on Tuesday, September 26, at the 50+ Club.

The Baby Basics class is back this year after a hiatus during the pandemic. This class is an excellent way for children 4 – 5 years old to get into dance and try out different genres without the pressure of participating in competitions.

For competition-age students (6 – 18 years), the studio offers classes in hip-hop, lyrical, contemporary, and back by popular demand, jazz. Victoria plans for the studio to compete in the Dance Vibe festival in St. Albert again this season and hopes to enter the Dance Strong competition (it has been cancelled over the last few years). She also hopes the studio can perform at Swancicle Days again.

Victoria reports that the studio has received an excellent response from the community for the upcoming season, with many returning students and quite a few new learners. Altogether, there are a lot more students this year than there were for the previous year. Many returning students are also taking classes in multiple genres. Classes will begin on September 24 at the 50+ Club.

Next summer, Pointe N’ Drop plans to offer a dance camp in August. This is still in the planning stages, but the idea is to provide a selection of classes according to genre and skill level over four weeks. Victoria explains, “It gives an opportunity for somebody that’s never done dance before in their entire life just to come check it out. There’s no pressure to learn anything; you’re not going to any competitions; you’re just going there for fun to learn about it.”

Fees night will be on Thursday, September 21, from 5:00 – 7:00 PM at the 50+ Club. This night will also be the last opportunity to register for the 2023 season.

Please join The Grizzly Gazette in wishing Pointe N’ Drop another year of incredible success. We can’t wait to see what they have in store for this season.

Dean LaBerge, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Grizzly Gazette