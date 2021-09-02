Unvaccinated patients who caught COVID-19 fill hospital beds we need for others: Doctor

He had been having worsening pain in his chest.

These are words no son wants to hear, but this is what my dad told me recently over the phone. As a physician, the diagnosis of “heart attack” kept popping up in my head but with my dad living in a small town 1,000 miles away, I could only direct him to the nearest emergency room. After some initial testing, the doctor in the hospital was concerned enough about his condition that he tried to transfer him to a larger hospital 30 miles away, where there was a heart specialist and a whole cardiac team. But they couldn’t take my dad. That hospital was full. Full of patients with COVID-19.

With nowhere else to go, my dad was sent home.

All across the nation, hospitals are reaching capacity and at times, exceeding it. The COVID-19 pandemic, and the delta variant in particular, are sweeping through the unvaccinated, leading to significant increases in cases and subsequent dramatic increases in hospitalizations. Intensive care units and medical wards are stretched thin or overflowing. Back in the spring of 2020, we all talked about #flattenthecurve, in which using masks and social distancing would keep our hospitals open and free. As of today, our nation is failing that goal.

This has real world consequences. When ICUs and medical wards are full, the health care system backs up and people have real delays in care.

These people didn't have to die

In Alabama, the number of ICU-level patients surpasses the number of staffed ICU beds. Even at the major academic health care system I work at, I could not get an ICU bed for a patient that overdosed on her blood pressure medication. She had to be monitored in the emergency department with an abnormally low heart rate of 30 beats per minute, waiting for a bed to free up. This would require a COVID-19 patient to graduate off high-intensity oxygen – or worse, die. Because she occupied an emergency room bed, patients with other acute medical problems needing immediate medical attention had to wait hours more in the waiting room to be seen by a physician.

This is happening all over, and smaller hospitals cannot transfer patients to larger institutions with more advanced therapeutics and specialists. Recently, a Texas man died from pancreatitis because these referral centers were full.

What can we do? How can we unclog our hospitals and again aim to #flattenthecurve?

It’s the same advice that public health officials and doctors have been giving: Mask and socially distance in high-risk areas, but more important, get vaccinated. Despite an uptick in vaccinations, there are still almost 40% of adults who are unvaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The excuses for being unvaccinated are running out. We know that after hundreds of millions of doses have been given, the vaccines are overwhelmingly safe. The Food and Drug Administration has recently given full approval to the Pfizer vaccine and is on track to do the same for the Moderna immunization. The nation is gearing up for a round of booster shots to extend our immunity.

We also know that these vaccines work. Period. Although you can still get breakthrough infections and even spread the virus, the chances of getting seriously ill, being hospitalized and dying are dramatically reduced. It’s not even close. A CDC study found that an unvaccinated patient is 29 times more likely to be hospitalized for COVID-19 than a vaccinated one.

Most of my unvaccinated patients who are now hospitalized on extremely high amounts of oxygen express regret for not getting the shots. Some feel guilty having spread the virus to their family members and loved ones. But the harm of this pandemic has spread far beyond those who have contracted COVID-19.

My dad’s heart turned out to be healthy – thank goodness – but there are many others having delays in care because our hospitals are full. Please get vaccinated if you haven’t. Get the upcoming boosters if you have. Do it for yourself, your family and for those suffering in a waiting room.

Thomas K. Lew, MD, a member of USA TODAY's Board of Contributors, is an assistant clinical professor of Medicine at the Stanford University School of Medicine and an attending physician of Hospital Medicine at Stanford Health Care – ValleyCare.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY

