‘Unusually large or sharp bone fragments’ get a Gorton’s frozen fish product recalled

Those weren’t parts of shattered hockey sticks, but pieces of bone fragments that caused Gorton’s to make a not-food-in-your-food recall of its Gorton’s Fish Sandwich, 100% Whole Fillets.

The recall notice from the company represented by the Gorton’s fisherman of Gloucester, Massachusetts blames the recall on the “isolated and unusual potential presence of large and/or sharp bone fragments.”

120,000 pounds of beef recalled after E. coli found. Walmart, Winn-Dixie brands included

The good news is this is a pretty confined recall. The 504 18.3-ounce boxes with date code No. 2060F2 and time range 15:30 to 17:30 went to:

▪ Berkley Supermarket, Farm Fresh, Food Depot, Green Valley Marketplace, Harvest Fare, Shoppers Value Foods, St Paul Grocery Market, Tiger Market, Tri-Star Supermarket and Wegmans stores in Maryland and Virginia;

▪ Giant Food Stores and Giant Martins in Pennsylvania, Virginia and Maryland;

▪ Hannaford Supermarkets in New York and Vermont;

▪ US military commissaries in North Carolina, Virginia and Puerto Rico.

If you have any of the recalled boxes, either take it back to the store for a refund or call Gorton’s at 888-573-5982, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.