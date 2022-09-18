‘Unusually early’ storm expected to hit SLO County. Here’s when and how much rain it’ll bring

Rain began falling in San Luis Obispo County on Sunday morning as part of an unusual storm pressing down on the Central Coast.

The National Weather Service said the “unusually early season storm system” will bring widespread rain to much of the Central Coast through Tuesday.

As of Sunday morning, satellite imagery showed clouds had already arrived in the northwestern corner of SLO County, the Weather Service said.

As of noon, roughly 0.01 inches of rain had been recorded in Las Tablas, northeast of Cambria, the Weather Service tweeted.

Estimates for how much rain is expected to fall during the storm grew as the system approached.

Many parts of SLO County are now expected to see more than 1 inch of rain, with forecasts estimating 1.27 inches in Cambria and 1.71 inches in San Luis Obispo.

Atascadero is expected to see just under 1 inch of rain and Paso Robles could see 0.7 inches.