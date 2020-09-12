The Unusual Way London Became London

The corner of Borough Market on a Saturday morning is an astonishing sight. A jumble of Victorian alleys, railway arches and warehouses are crammed with food stalls and open kitchens. The crowds can be impenetrable, as thousands of shoppers mingle with passers-by and tourists. They spill into the surrounding streets, the riverside wharves and the cathedral churchyard. It is Southwark as it was in Chaucer’s day – scruffy, vital, irresistible, a London seething with life.

Looming over the scene just a stone’s throw to the east, is an apparition. The gleaming flank of Bermondsey’s Shard rises into the sky, vast, silent, largely empty, its windows blind and its entrances guarded as if against imminent assault. The edifice seems without purpose, the pavements round it dead. Perhaps one day the Shard will swarm with people, while Borough Market will lie a vacant heap of dust. I doubt it. London is a composite of such contrasts, and I acknowledge that this is part of its appeal. It is a place of diversity and eccentricity, where citizens have grown accustomed to clashing streetscapes, to a present in perpetual contention with the past.

All cities are a resolution of such forces, between the demands of the property market and the efforts of authority to direct that market to some wider purpose. London was initially unusual. It did not begin life as a fortress or a focus of religious faith. Its purpose was trade, and the requirements of trade dominated its early growth. Authority sought to regulate that growth, though with little success. As a witness in the twelfth century, William Fitzstephen, said in summing up the London of his day, it was "Truly a good city – if it has a good lord."

Rarely has this been the case.

From the Tudors onwards the argument over how the city should grow has always preoccupied it. Planning the first Covent Garden, the Star Chamber dictated the design of the piazza and even named the architect, Inigo Jones. One of the earliest permissions, for Lincoln’s Inn Fields in 1643, sought to "frustrate the covetous and greedy endeavors of such persons as daily seek to fill up that small remainder of air in those parts with unnecessary and unprofitable buildings." The word "unprofitable" meant "to the public."

From the Great Fire onwards, governments assumed powers to license building beyond the City’s authority, and to ordain the safety and form of the streets. It might not concern itself with the health or well-being of the citizens, or with the "noisome trades" settled anarchically east along the river. But to the west the crown collaborated with the owners of the land over which London was to expand, to ensure its "profit" to the metropolis. From the layouts of St James’s Square, through the building acts of the eighteenth century to the enterprises of John Nash and Thomas Cubitt, there was a consensus on how London should look. Better-off citizens thus enjoyed streets and buildings that were probably cleaner and more spacious than those of any other city anywhere. The house style was classical but never ostentatious – at least not until Nash – with classes of property fixed by statute to serve all tiers in society, other than the very poorest. The resulting buildings proved extraordinarily adaptable as the property market ebbed and flowed.

Even today, the attic of a back-street mews may hide a digital start-up, while the shell of a Spitalfields mansion may hide a rag-trade sweat shop. The most expensive commercial floor space in the world is not in some City skyscraper but round eighteenth-century Berkeley Square. Nor was it true that the terrace and square reflected a purely bourgeois taste. When in 1984 the BBC sought a proletarian setting for its London soap, EastEnders, it chose not a council tower block but Victorian "Albert Square," based on Fassett Square in Dalston.

London was dilatory in moving on from the regulation of its buildings to showing a concern for its infrastructure and for the living conditions of its poor. The market-led arrival of the railways was crucial. These disrupted the property market more than anything since the Great Fire, and focused public opinion on the acute poverty in which, according to Mayhew and Booth, a quarter of Londoners were now living. From the 1840s to the 1880s argument raged, first over the state of the city’s water and sewerage, and then over the housing of the poor. In the latter case, response came first from philanthropy and then from the slow and painful birth of municipal democracy. Only with the twentieth century did London acquire governing institutions which other English cities had enjoyed since the 1830s.

