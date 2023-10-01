Rare mid-fall severe storm threat builds in Ontario on Sunday

Folks across northwestern Ontario will begin October on the lookout for severe thunderstorms, a rare way to spend the heart of fall across the northern Great Lakes.

A building ridge of high pressure responsible for the looming spell of mid-summer heat will also bring a risk for summer-like storms, which could carry the potential for strong wind gusts, large hail, and heavy rainfall. These clusters of storms could grow into a relatively long-lived squall line.

Since this is an unusual time of year to discuss severe weather, the threat for hazardous storms may catch folks off-guard since this is an unusual time of year to discuss severe weather in this part of the country.

Stay updated on the latest watches and warnings in your area, and get in touch with anyone you may know in the region to give them a heads-up about Sunday’s storm threat.

Sunday

Areas: Southern Manitoba into northwestern Ontario

Timing: Sunday afternoon and evening

ONRisk

Weather: We’ll see some heat and instability pump into northwestern Ontario and southern Manitoba on Sunday as the ridge of high pressure builds toward the east.

A warm front lifting north will usher in enhanced moisture and instability by the afternoon hours, as well as serving as a focus for thunderstorm development and organization across northwestern Ontario.

The main hazards will be strong wind gusts, large hail, and heavy rainfall given the ample moisture present over the region.

Sunday overnight into Monday

Areas: Southern Manitoba into northwestern Ontario

Timing: Sunday overnight

SundayEvening

Weather: The risk for thunderstorms will shift east through Sunday night into Monday morning as a cold front pushes across the region.

These overnight storms shouldn’t pack quite the punch as their daytime counterparts, but the affected areas could still see small hail, heavy rainfall, and gusty winds.

