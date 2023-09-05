Unusual September heat fuels severe storm threat in Ontario and Quebec

After scorching in the warmest day of the year as daytime highs soared into the 30s on Monday, the unusual September heat will stay locked in over much of Ontario and Quebec as we near the mid-week mark.

Sinking air beneath our growing ridge, combined with bright sunshine and humid winds blowing into the region, will lead to the extended spell of warm and muggy conditions across the region through the first half of the week. Widespread heat warnings are in effect, with residents urged to watch for the effects of heat-related illness. Hot and humid air can also bring deteriorating air quality and can result in the Air Quality Health Index approaching the high risk category.

Most areas of southern Ontario will spill into the low 30s for the third straight day on Tuesday, with humidex values inching even closer to 40. But a stormy change is on the horizon for mid-week, bringing severe weather hazards as well as some significant temperature relief.

Wednesday

Timing: Afternoon and evening

Location: Northeastern, central and southern Ontario, through western and central Quebec

Weather: By Wednesday, there's a thunderstorm threat across much of Ontario and Quebec as a frontal system approaches from Michigan. The slow moving boundary will trigger heavy rainfall and possibly localized flooding within the storms, which could be severe through the afternoon and evening. The ample heat has left behind enough thunderstorm energy to also produce large hail.

Baron - ON Wednesday storm risk - Sept5.jpg

Severe thunderstorms are most likely near the Lake Superior and Georgian Bay shores, extending northeast into western Quebec. Some stronger storms may move through cottage country and southern Ontario too, but with lower confidence that hinges on the speed of the front.

A faster moving front would spill higher chances for severe storms into the south, but current guidance has storms rolling through the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) late Wednesday into Thursday.

Thursday and beyond

The streak of 30-degree days will likely be behind us by Thursday, as cloudy, rainy and stormy weather takes hold. The same slow moving boundary heads eastwards, and drapes over the GTA and St. Lawrence region. This will trigger another round of thunderstorms for Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal and surrounding regions.

Baron - Thursday temps ON - Sept5.jpg

Humidex values hold onto an uncomfortable mid to low 30s, until a more seasonal air mass settles in for the weekend.

Although temperatures will be much cooler, periods of rainfall may interrupt any outdoor weekend plans.

Baron - ON Saturday unsettled - Sept5.jpg

The arrival of September marked the start of meteorological fall, though the autumnal equinox doesn’t officially occur until the wee morning hours of Saturday, Sept. 23.

Stay tuned to The Weather Network for more forecast updates for Ontario.