The Unusual Lung Cancer Symptom You Need To Look Out For On Your Hands

There are various symptoms associated with lung cancer, such as loss of appetite, chest pain, and a persistent cough. These might be obvious indicators that something is wrong, but you might be surprised at this unexpected symptom associated with lung cancer.

Having swollen or bigger fingers could be a potential lung cancer sign to look for, especially if the ends of the fingers have expanded.

You should also look out for shiny skin next to the fingernail and nails beginning to curve downwards like a spoon. Nearly 80% of people with lung cancer have clubbed fingers.

Other symptoms of lung cancer that are less commonly known include eye and balance issues, arm or shoulder pain, and swollen neck, arms, or upper chest.

The symptoms of lung cancer aren’t always apparent until it starts to spread in your body.

Symptoms of lung cancer:

According to the NHS, lung cancer symptoms can include:

a cough that doesn’t go away after two or three weeks

a long-standing cough that gets worse

chest infections that keep coming back

coughing up blood

an ache or pain when breathing or coughing

persistent breathlessness

persistent tiredness or lack of energy

loss of appetite or unexplained weight loss

So, who’s at risk of developing lung cancer?

Those who smoke cigarettes are the most at risk of developing the disease as they’re responsible for over 70% of the cases, according to the NHS.

Anyone who smokes cannabis with tobacco or not is also at a higher risk of lung cancer. Smoking four joins of cannabis is the equivalent of smoking 20 cigarettes.

People who are in close proximity to harmful specific chemicals such as arsenic, asbestos, silica, coal, or nickel as well as toxic natural radioactive gas radon are at an increased risk of developing the disease.

If you’re experiencing any lung cancer symptoms, make an appointment with your GP.

