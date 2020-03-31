Unusual kits quiz: when did these eye-catching football strips go public?

When did Barcelona air this homage to Sunny Delight? 2008-09 2010-11 2012-13 2014-15 When did Liverpool offend the public with this away kit? 2012-13 2013-14 2014-15 2015-16 When did Coventry release this oddity? 1979-80 1980-81 1981-82 1982-83 At which tournament did Mexico goalkeeper Jorge Campos wear this outrageous kit? Italia 90 1991 Copa América 1993 Copa América World Cup 94 Derby County took the button down approach several steps too far in which year? 1938 1949 1959 1965 Which team released this half-and-half horror show that looks like a paint chart in 1998-99? 1860 Munich VfL Bochum Union Berlin Wolfsburg In which season did Stoke kit designers decide to hurt our eyes with this font? 1992-93 1996-97 1998-99 1999-2000 At which Africa Cup of Nations did Cameroon go sleeveless? 2000 2002 2004 2006 Which German club released this special edition Oktoberfest kit in 2014? It's hard to fathom, but they actually wore those lederhosen-inspired shorts in a real match against Ingolstadt. Hamburg 1860 Munich Fortuna Düsseldorf Schalke What were the Spanish club CD Guijuelo paying tribute to with this busy effort? The local marble factory Jamón Ibérico A supporter who dresses flamboyantly at every game Liverpool's home kit of 1988-89

Solutions

1:C - Their home kit wasn't much better but they still won the league. , 2:B - Liverpool were wearing this diabolical offering when they let a three-goal lead slip at Crystal Palace to all but hand the title to Manchester City. , 3:C - The brainchild of former manager Jimmy Hill, it incorporated the sponsor's logo into the kit design, apparently giving the brand extra emphasis. The only problem was the TV companies had banned all kit sponsorship for televised games, so, even without the word Talbot, it fell foul of the laws and City were forced to wear a bland alternate strip any time they were in the limelight, 4:D - The little cat looked more like a peacock when he wore this in New Jersey when Mexico played Bulgaria, 5:B - Jack Stamps was the model for a kit that can hardly have been practical. , 6:B - The club were relegated from the Bundesliga that season., 7:B - Stoke wore this abomination in their final season at the Victoria Ground, which had been their home since 1878., 8:B - Yes, Cameroon went on to be crowned champions wearing vests., 9:B - They do it every year. It's enough to put a player off signing for them. , 10:B - Club president Jorge Hernández said: 'There is nothing that quite identifies Guijuelo like jamón. Many of us, in some way or another, live off jamón. And what a way to bring jamón to all the places we go.'

Story continues

Scores

10 and above. You're the best! 9 and above. Stellar work. 7 and above. Well done. You know all about horrible kits don't you? How's your dress sense? 5 and above. Well, at least you're not as terrible as these kits 3 and above. Go and have a good long look at yourself in the mirror 0 and above. Really? How is that possible? 1 and above. Go home and forget this ever happened.