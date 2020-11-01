‘The Untouchables’ Stars Kevin Costner & Robert De Niro Remember “Man’s Man” Sean Connery

Sean Connery, most known as the first 007 in the James Bond film series, died Saturday morning in the Bahamas. As news made its way through Hollywood, a number of tributes poured in from industry figures, fans and co-stars. Among those sharing their condolences and memories of the Oscar-winning actor were his The Untouchable co-stars Kevin Costner and Robert De Niro.

“I’m very sorry to hear about Sean’s passing,” De Niro said in a statement. “He seemed much younger than 90; I expected – and hoped– he’d be with us much longer. See you up there, Sean.”

De Niro’s Al Capone appeared opposite Connery’s Jimmy Malone, the role for which the late actor would win his first and only Oscar a year later. Though De Niro kept his tribute off of social media, Costner shared fond memories with his followers.

In a tweet posted Saturday, the Yellowstone actor remembered Connery for his personality and his impressive body of work, both on and off screen.

“And although he was a very no-nonsense person, he was incredibly inclusive with me professionally and personally. He was the biggest star that I ever worked with and I will be forever grateful to be linked with him on film,” Costner wrote. “Sean Connery was a man’s man who had an amazing career.”

Among the Hollywood stars and industry members also paying tribute to Connery were his The Hunt for Red October co-star Alec Baldwin, Daniel Craig, Pierce Brosnan, Hugh Jackman and more.

Connery died Saturday. He was 90 years old.

