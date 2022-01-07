UNT provost named as sole finalist for next president of University of Texas at Arlington

Jennifer Cowley, provost and vice president of academic affairs at the University of North Texas, will be the sole finalist for next president of UT Arlington, the University of Texas System Board of Regents decided unanimously Friday.

The board voted at a special meeting Friday after an hours-long closed-door meeting.

The decision to nominate Cowley as the sole finalist came days after Teik Lim, interim president, was announced as the new president of the New Jersey Institute of Technology.

The nomination does not yet make Cowley the new leader of UTA. The board of regents must wait 21 days before taking a final vote to approve or strike down her appointment.

During her tenure as provost at UNT, Cowley has been responsible for budget allocations and changes to curriculum, degree programs and organization.

It’s been nearly two years since former UTA president Vistasp Karbhari resigned amid allegations of misconduct, bullying and retaliation. The search for Karbhari’s successor was placed on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.