Unsung Atalanta hero: Why De Roon is among Serie A’s most consistent players

Atalanta currently lead the Serie A table after their 2-1 victory against Milan on Friday night, and while the likes of Mateo Retegui, Charles De Ketelaere and Ademola Lookman often steal the Dea headlines, midfielder Marten De Roon has statistically become one of the division’s most consistent players this season.

Why De Roon is Atalanta and Serie A’s unsung hero

At present, De Roon is the only player in the division who has played in every single minute of 15 Serie A matches this season.

Even Atalanta goalkeeper Marco Carnesecchi has not played in every league match this season, while Ederson is the only other outfielder who has come close to matching De Roon’s minutes under Gian Piero Gasperini in the league this season.

While his presence in the starting line-up is always consistent, so too is the level of his performances.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport’s ratings, De Roon has not dropped below a 6.5-rated performance in any of his last 10 league matches.

With three goals and an assist to his name in Serie A after 15 matches, he has also shown that he is capable of chipping in with attacking play.

Furthermore, De Roon has also shown versatility with his ability to slot into the back three when required, which has happened on several occasions between Serie A and the Champions League this term.