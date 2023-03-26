Unstoppable and undroppable: Bukayo Saka steps up as leading man for England in win over Ukraine

(The FA via Getty Images)

Bukayo Saka put his place in England's best XI beyond doubt with a decisive display in an impressively-routine 2-0 win over Ukraine at Wembley.

Saka made Harry Kane 55th international goal and scored a superb second as England took control of their second Euro 2024 qualifier in the first half, before squandering a succession chances to extend their lead after the interval.

The make-up of England's front three has been perhaps the biggest question for Gareth Southgate since the 2018 World Cup, and the manager's wealth of options in attack was further underlined as James Maddison made his full England debut and won a first cap in four years, alongside Kane and Saka.

The Arsenal winger has been a key player for his country since breaking into the side during Euro 2020 but he did not start the final defeat to Italy, and even as recently as the winter World Cup there was still doubt about England's best front line, with Marcus Rashford and Phil Foden both impressing in Qatar.

Not anymore. Saka has gone up a level for title-chasing Arsenal this season and, as the first player in the Premier League to reach double figures for goals and assists (he has 24 combined, with ten fixtures to play), the 21-year-old no longer feels like a prodigal young player but rather an elite performer for club and country.

He has barely had a rest for the Gunners this term but showed no signs of strain in a brilliant first half against Ukraine, creating the opening goal for Kane, who extended his lead as England's record goalscorer with a poacher's finish at the back post from Saka's deep cross.

Kane had switched the play to Saka with a trademark raking pass to the right flank, demonstrating the two sides to his game.

Three minutes later, Saka did the same, scoring a goal of his own with a magnificent curling effort into the top corner from 25 yards to give England a cushion they would not relinquish after their second-half scare in the 2-1 win over Italy on Thursday.

If Euro 2024 was next week, only Kane's place in this England XI would be more assured than Saka's, although in reality Southgate has earned some freedom to experiment between now and the tournament, having won two of their toughest qualifiers already.

Maddison was bright on his first England appearance since 2019, sending a tame header at goalkeeper Anatoily Trubin in the first half, but, like Jack Grealish in Naples, the Leicester forward did not do enough to suggest he deserved more significant minutes in Qatar.

As it stands, Rashford, who missed this camp through injury, feels in pole position for the final place in England's front three and the prospect of three of this season's form players in the Premier League leading the line in Germany should excite all England fans.

Foden, who was ruled out of the fixture following surgery to remove his appendix on the morning of the game, remains another intriguing option for Southgate, while Jadon Sancho could come back into the picture if he continues to perform for Manchester United.

The prospects for Chelsea pair Mason Mount and Raheem Sterling are altogether more uncertain, however, demonstrating England's encouraging evolution since the last Euros.

Mount and Sterling - both also missing from this camp with minor ailments - started alongside Kane in the Euro 2020 defeat to Italy, but it feels like England have since moved beyond them both.

Jude Bellingham's move to a No8/No10 hybrid has lessened England's reliance on Mount, while Sterling appears to have slipped behind Grealish, Foden, Rashford and particularly Saka following mixed form for Chelsea and his unfortunate need to return home during the World Cup.

There is more than enough time for the situation to change again but given Saka's form and trajectory, it is increasingly hard to see anything but Arsenal forward being one of the first names on Southgate's teammate for the foreseeable future.