unspun x Collina Strada Create Exclusive Custom-Fit Butterfly Jeans

unspun and Collina Strada have joined forces to deliver a real life version of The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants for Spring/Summer 2023.

The Hong Kong-based brand uses 3D scans to create the ultimate custom-fit jeans, perfectly molding to the wearer's body, whereas Collina Strada specializes in one-of-a-kind clothing designed to amplify authentic expression. The end result is bespoke denim, beautifully illustrated by the New York label's creative director Hillary Taymour. Metallic butterflies flutter down the pant legs, evoking the brand's signature sense of whimsy and joy.

Furthering both unspun and Collina Strada's commitment to ethical manufacturing and inclusive sizing, the jeans will be available in a limited quantity of 30 pairs. Feast your eyes on the special collaboration in the gallery above.

unspun x Collina Strada's collection is available for $600 USD via unspun's online store, as well as Collina Strada's website.