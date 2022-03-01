'Unspeakable tragedy': Neighbors grieve loss of 3 children, adult in Sacramento church shooting

SACRAMENTO COUNTY — Yadira Ortega lit a candle Tuesday morning at the entrance of the church where police say a man opened fire Monday killing his three children, an adult and then himself.

Ortega, 28, has lived across the street from The Church in Sacramento for years and said she heard about 10 gunshots Monday evening when she arrived home. She went inside and told her two children to stay in their rooms.

She also lit the candle for her own children, she said.

"As soon as I heard it was children, it hurt me even more," she told the USA TODAY Network.

Ortega and a handful of neighbors gathered Tuesday to mourn the victims, leaving flowers and stuffed bunnies outside the church in the Arden-Arcade neighborhood, east of downtown Sacramento. Some were considering organizing a vigil for the victims Tuesday night.

'SENSELESS ACT OF GUN VIOLENCE': 5 dead in Sacramento church shooting after man kills his children, then takes own life

The shooting happened around 5 p.m. Monday at the Church in Sacramento, a nondenominational church, according to the Sacramento Bee, which cited the church's website before it went offline late Monday.

Police said late Monday that a father shot and killed his three daughters — ages 9, 10 and 13 — as well as an adult who investigators believe was supervising the family visit. The victims have not been identified.

The shooting was described as a "domestic violence incident" by the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office. The children's mother had a restraining order against the gunman, Sheriff Scott Jones told reporters late Monday.

Other people were in the building during the shooting and a church worker who was upstairs called the police after hearing the gunshots in the main sanctuary, officials said.

Resident Pedro Chavez looks out at the scene where a man shot and killed his 3 daughters during a supervised visit at The Church on Wyda Way in Sacramento. The man shot and killed a 4th person before turning fatally the gun on himself on Monday. Feb. 28, 2022.

Oretga's husband, Pedro Chavez, said Tuesday that the church had been holding services on Zoom and few people came and went. He said crime has happened in the neighborhood but nothing like this.

“I feel for the mother and what she may be going through,” said Chavez, 29. “We’re here to help (her) however we can. It’s just sad.”

The three children killed were students at two schools in the Natomas Unified School District, district spokesperson Deidra Powell said in a statement to USA TODAY. Powell said grief counseling and support available for anyone in the district at the victims' schools.

"There are very few words that can give comfort right now for this unspeakable tragedy," Powell said in a statement. "For today and the next few days, let’s focus on taking care of each other."

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg called the shooting “an unspeakable tragedy" on Twitter. California Gov. Gavin Newsom said the shooting was "absolutely devastating."

"Another senseless act of gun violence in America - this time in our backyard. In a church with kids inside," Newsom said on Twitter. "Our hearts go out to the victims, their families and their communities."

Contributing: The Associated Press

Contact Breaking News Reporter N'dea Yancey-Bragg at nyanceybra@gannett.com or follow her on Twitter @NdeaYanceyBragg

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Sacramento church shooting: Neighbors mourn loss of 3 children, adult