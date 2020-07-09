‘Unsolved Mysteries’ Co-Creator Says Sandy Klemp Could Still Be Tried for Murder

The final episode of Netflix’s “Unsolved Mysteries” reboot centers around Sandra “Sandy” Klemp, a mother of six whose daughter Lena Chapin has been missing since 2006 — and who was found guilty in a wrongful death civil case involving her ex-husband Gary McCullough.

Titled “Missing Witness,” the sixth episode of the docuseries details the suspicious circumstances surrounding the then 20-year-old Chapin’s disappearance shortly after she came forward with testimony that implicated her mother in McCullough’s alleged murder.

To date, Klemp has never had criminal charges brought against her in connection with either case, and she has continuously maintained her innocence. But one of Chapin’s sisters who appeared in the episode told “Unsolved Mysteries” that she saw her mother and her then-boyfriend, Kris Klemp, carrying what looked like McCullough’s wrapped-up body out of the house.

McCullough’s brother, Albert, who was previously married to Sandy before she left him for his brother, Gary, told “Unsolved Mysteries” that Chapin had confessed to him that she had helped her mother and Klemp dispose of Gary’s body and hide the evidence when she was 13 years old. He later provided the taped confession to law enforcement.

In a recent interview with TheWrap, “Unsolved Mysteries” co-creator Terry Meurer said she believes that Sandy Klemp could still be tried for murder.

“[There is] no statute of limitations on murder,” Meurer said in a recent interview with TheWrap. “She could still be tried. It was a civil case that found her and her then-husband guilty, I think is the term, for wrongful death. But she could still be tried in a criminal court for Gary McCullough’s death.”

As of now, Klemp continues to have custody of her Chapin’s son, Colter, who was a toddler when his mother disappeared. But Chapin’s sisters also said in the episode that after Lena went missing, Klemp began raising her grandson Colter as her own son, telling him she was his mother.

“She could still be brought up on charges if there was proof that she had anything to do with Lena’s disappearance,” Meurer said of Klemp. She also shared what she knows about how Chapin’s son Colter is doing today.

“Colter is about 15 or 16. From what we understand, he has been told that Sandy is not his mother, but beyond that, we don’t know what the conversation has been,” she said.

If you or someone you know has information about any of the cases featured on “Unsolved Mysteries,” go to unsolved.com.

The first six episodes of the “Unsolved Mysteries” reboot are now streaming on Netflix.

