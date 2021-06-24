Unsmoke Canada Cleanup Program Grants $75,000 in Funding to Help Clean Up Canadian Communities

TORONTO, June 24, 2021 /CNW/ -- The Unsmoke Canada Cleanups program has awarded $75,000 in grant funding to 19 Canadian charities and not-for-profits in hopes of cleaning up the great outdoors. This is the second year that The Great Outdoors Fund and Unsmoke Canada have collaborated to put together the Unsmoke Canada Cleanups – a program with the goal of helping make it possible for everyone to work together to keep the country's precious outdoors clean and pristine.

"We're delighted to partner with Unsmoke Canada to administer the Unsmoke Canada Cleanups program, created to fund litter cleanups." said Lori McCullough, Founder of The Great Outdoors Fund. "Litter is a tremendous, yet solvable problem in the world. Given that cigarette butts are the most littered item on the planet, our partnership with Unsmoke Canada and this grant-giving campaign are so apropos. Through the Unsmoke Canada Cleanups program, we are enabling people to take part in a collective effort to beautify their natural surroundings and protect the planet from the effects of litter.

Unsmoke Canada Cleanups was established in 2020 and considered an overwhelming success with more than 1,000,000 pounds of trash removed from Canada's outdoor spaces.

"2021 is only the second year of the Unsmoke Canada Cleanups campaign, but we were with the achievements during the inaugural year in 2020 that we increased the amount of available funding this year." said Vasie Papadopoulos, Communications and Sustainability Manager for Unsmoke Canada. "Through our partnership with The Great Outdoors Fund, we're able to engage volunteers at a grass-roots level to combat litter in their own community and have a real, tangible impact. We've also expanded our efforts to reduce the effect that litter has on people, communities and the environment by teaming with TerraCycle to establish the Unsmoke Cigarette Recycling Program. Together, we can and we will make a difference."

2021 Unsmoke Canada Cleanup grants were awarded to the following organizations:

A Greener Future – Oshawa, Ontario

Avalon Trailway Corp – Conception Bay South, Newfoundland

Calgary ATV Riders Association – Calgary, Ontario

Central Lake Ontario Conservation – Oshawa, Ontario

Central Ontario ATV Club – Stayner, Ontario

Club Quad Les Deux Phares – Mont St-Pierre, Quebec

Crowsnest Pass Quad Squad Association – Blairmore, Alberta

Eastman ATV Association Inc. – Winnipeg, Manitoba

Fédération Québécoise des Clubs Quads – Bois-des-Filion, Quebec

Friends of Kootenay Lake Stewardship Society – Nelson, British Columbia

Help Aid Canada – Brampton, Ontario

Johnstown ATV club – Spencerville, Ontario

Logan Lake ATV Club – Logan Lake, British Columbia

PEI ATV Federation – Summerside, Prince Edwards Island

Pitch In Canada – Campbell River, British Columbia

Rusagonis ATV Club – Lincoln, New Brunswick

Siloam Mission – Winnipeg, Manitoba

Sooke ATV Club – Sooke, British Columbia

Verona District ATV Club – Verona, Ontario

