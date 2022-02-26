Unsightly Wall Scuffs? This Tiny Paint Brush 'Makes Touch-Ups a Breeze'—and It's Just $20

Slobproof Touch-Up Paint Pen Tout

Anyone who has done home renovations or DIY projects knows there's a chance that walls can get scuffed or scratched and tight areas can be missed while painting. And once the damage is done, it's hard not to fixate on it. Instead of using a wonky Sharpie pen that won't entirely cover up the problem, go with the clever Amazon find that shoppers said will "un-oops your walls." The best part? It's just $20.

The Slobproof Touch-Up Paint Pen is the "ingenious and handy" tool shoppers use to fix dings and unsightly markings on anything inside the home that could use a (tiny) coat of paint. We're talking walls, baseboards, door frames, windowsills, cabinets—you name it, reviewers have used the pen on it. The end result? Blatant scuffs and marks are practically invisible.

Unlike most paint markers, the Slobproof pen lets you fill it with the leftover paint you used on your surfaces, covering the markings with the exact same brand, color hue, and paint finish that's already on your walls. The refillable paint pen has similar mechanics like a syringe that pulls in paint into the airtight tube mess-free. Plus, the paint inside can actually be used for up to seven years without clumping or drying out.

The Slobproof pen is designed with a small brush tip that's ideal for cleaning up hard-to-reach spots and corners. When you need more paint, just twist the bottom to release more. And because you can control how much paint is needed for the task, you'll also appreciate its drip-free design for professional-looking detail work—for just $20.

Shoppers who needed a helping hand have shared how much they love this paint pen, which is why one happy customer explained, "I'll never stop using this; it's a game changer." Another reviewer said, "These paint pens are genius," highlighting that the brush "makes touch-ups a breeze." It's no wonder the handy gadget has earned more than 1,700 five-star ratings to date. The paint pen is available in a two-pack for $20 and a five-pack for $28.

Don't start your next paint project without getting the Slobproof Touch-Up Paint Pen first. Score the two-pack at a great price on Amazon now.