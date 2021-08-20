Fred's remnants impact the East Coast, forecasters watching distant Henri

The remnants of Fred will have some influence on the Maritimes' weather to close out the week, while Newfoundland may see some showers due to a separate system. More distantly, forecasters are keeping an eye on Tropical Storm Henri, whose trajectory may bring it into Atlantic Canadian waters in a few days. What we know, below.

FRIDAY: REMNANTS OF FRED INFLUENCE THE MARITIMES, A LOW BRINGS RAIN TO NEWFOUNDLAND

The remnants of Tropical Storm Fred will make their way through the Maritimes on Friday. What’s left of the system shouldn’t amount to much, but the leftover moisture in the atmosphere could fuel some thunderstorms across the region during the afternoon hours.

EASTRiskFri

The best chance for storms on Friday will cover much of New Brunswick and a portion of central Nova Scotia.

Farther north, a low-pressure system will move over Newfoundland throughout the day on Friday. This storm will bring light rainfall totals to the island, and it’ll help to scour away some of the heat that’s built over the region in recent days.

After a humidex in the lower 30s on Friday afternoon, St. John’s will see a high temperature of about 16°C on Saturday.

A cold front extending off of that low will push through the Maritimes by this weekend, reducing the humidity and allowing temperatures to drop close to seasonal for most.

THROUGH NEXT WEEK: WATCHING HENRI AS IT DRAWS CLOSE TO THE MARITIMES

We’re monitoring the forecast for Tropical Storm Henri as it strengthens in the western Atlantic Ocean.

The latest forecast from the U.S. National Hurricane Center brings Henri close to New England by early next week. A complicated atmospheric setup will determine where Henri tracks once it approaches the region early next week.

henri track thu am

Environment Canada issued a tropical cyclone statement for Nova Scotia Thursday.

"The storm will probably not affect our weather directly until Monday and/or Tuesday, and depending on the intensity and size, may simply bring moderate wind and rain," the agency says. "Larger than normal surf conditions will develop on the Atlantic Coast of Nova Scotia this weekend."

It’s still too soon to know for certain what effect the storm will have on New England or Atlantic Canada. We’ll likely know more by this weekend.

Check back for the latest forecast across Atlantic Canada.