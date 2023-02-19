Alan Embling (left) and his wife - The unseen letters that warned of an ‘evil Manchester United takeover’ – in 1963 - The Telegraph/Paul Grover

The battle to own Manchester United rages, with bids from Qatar, Saudi Arabia, British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe and American private equity groups to buy out the Glazer family, but 60 years ago the club were the subject of a takeover of a different kind.

That was a takeover by stealth by Manchester businessman Louis Edwards, and a direct challenge to the Gibson family who had owned the club for more than three decades, having saved them from bankruptcy. Here, Telegraph Sport publishes previously unseen letters from 1963 from the Gibsons’ advisers to the family as they weighed up selling their stake in the club they loved.

Unlike the 2023 sale of United – forecast to be £5 billion, the biggest-ever price for a sporting entity – in 1963, the Gibsons’ first consideration was not the money they might obtain for their shares but the future success and security of the club.

The descendants of the Gibsons have granted access to the letters in which advisers laid out the family’s deepest fears about selling to Edwards, then an ambitious new board member determined to gain control of the club. Edwards would become chairman two years later as the majority shareholder, and after his death in 1980 his son Martin would succeed him.

Martin would remain chairman at Old Trafford, through the flotation of United as a public limited company in 1991, until he resigned in 2002. But before then, Louis Edwards, who had made his fortune with a Manchester meat company of dubious repute, was jostling for position. In his way were the two largest shareholders at the time, who had inherited their stakes when the club’s transformative chairman, James W Gibson, died in 1951. They were Gibson’s widow Lilian, by then 85, and the couple’s only surviving child, Alan, then 47.

The letters, sent to Lilian Gibson by her accountant and lawyer, summarise the private agony the Gibsons went through in debating whether to sell.

James W Gibson had taken United from 1930s mediocrity to the brink of their 1950s and 1960s triumphs under Sir Matt Busby, and is commemorated with a plaque at Old Trafford (see below). By 1963, Louis Edwards, a friend of Busby who had been invited to join the board after the 1958 Munich air disaster, was flush with the funds generated by listing his meat company. He was targeting small shareholders to build up his holding, sending an associate around Manchester with a copy of the share register to track down descendants of those who had shares – some of which had been in families since before the First World War.

As JB Sweeney, Lilian’s accountant, wrote to her on Jan 17, 1963, in summarising his client’s most pressing concerns: “Are we to fear evil resulting for the company [United] from the acquisition of control by a particular gentleman? It seems to be common ground that evil consequences could flow.”

Sweeney adds that “assurances are needed that there is no danger of positive harm to the Company, intended or otherwise. Without such assurances it is impossible to count upon a person who pays many times the intended value of a share meaning nothing but the good of the Company.” Indeed, according to Michael Crick’s 1989 book Betrayal of a Legend detailing United’s history, Louis Edwards paid from £5 a share to as much as £25 by the time he finally closed in on the Gibson stake. In 1963, Edwards paid, for instance, £200 for the eight shares owned by Winifred Meredith, daughter of United’s great Welsh winger Billy Meredith, who played for the club between 1907 and 1921 and had died five years earlier.

“Are there any moral, ethical or non-monetary consequences of fearing that evil might result,” Sweeney thundered as he laid out his advice to Lilian – and then answered his own question. “In my view, certainly there are.” The Gibsons, he wrote, had followed United’s founding constitution “that it should act as a Club, not for profit other than a reasonable return to its shareholders”. He adds that shareholders should “receive no dividends other than those consistent with national policy”.

The Glazers, of course, have paid themselves tens of millions of pounds in dividends over the 18 years of their ownership. Sweeney’s preoccupation was different – he worried over the family’s good name. “The Gibson name is associated with the rescue of the Company,” he wrote, “and could become associated with its ruin.”

The Gibsons had a special affinity with United. James W Gibson, a successful businessman whose company manufactured uniforms for the military and then bus and train companies, had rescued the club from bankruptcy in 1931. Over the next two decades until his death he never once took money out of the club. Instead he invested in United.

First Gibson persuaded disillusioned United fans to come back to Old Trafford, which many saw as too far from their original east Manchester home. He convinced the local railway company to build Old Trafford station. He launched United’s youth academy. He appointed Busby in 1945 despite competition from Manchester City and Liverpool. He gained the government licences necessary to rebuild Old Trafford after its partial destruction in German air raids.

But by 1963, with James W Gibson gone, the family did not have the force of personality of their late patriarch. As a woman, Lilian was not permitted to sit on the board. Alan, who had suffered serious illness in his childhood, struggled with the politics of the ambitious men around him.

Indeed, the scope of Louis Edwards’s ambition was such that in a letter to Lilian on Jan 14, 1963, the family’s lawyer, S Clayton Breakell, was obliged to correct an assumption arrived at by his two clients that Edwards could gain control even without buying Alan or Lilian’s stakes. By Feb 6, Sweeney wrote to Breakell indicating the family had resolved to resist the Edwards takeover and shore up Alan’s place on the United board. Sweeney enclosed a draft letter to then United chairman, Harold Hardman, proposing a share issue that would take Louis Edwards’s shareholding back below 25 per cent. The new shares were to be given to Busby and the players.

Noting the prices paid by Louis Edwards, the Gibsons’ lawyer outlines to Hardman the family’s belief that “the Company is the framework for a Club, operated for common good and not for private profit. They take the view that the Club should be preserved permanently from the dangers which could conceivably flow from such a situation … they voluntarily sacrifice the very considerable moneys that they might have received were they to sell their shares. We do not hesitate to say that their sacrifice is compatible with that made by the late Mr Gibson”.

In the end, Louis Edwards would indeed gain control of United by buying up many small stakes for a total estimated by Crick at no more than £41,000. That included paying £12,500 for half of Alan Gibson’s stake in September 1963. Even then it was a good deal for control of one of Britain’s biggest clubs. For the 1963-64 season, United had gate receipts – then their biggest income stream – of £172,000.

Why Alan Gibson sold part of his stake is not clear. The final letter in the archive, dated Sept 12, 1963, from Sweeney to Lilian Gibson says Alan Gibson received “the assurance by Mr Busby that he fears no harm to the Club in the proposed sale by Alan to Mr Edwards of half his shares”.

Years later, Busby would hope to be chairman himself. When Louis Edwards died in February 1980, soon after a Granada Television documentary made serious allegations about his conduct at United, including his share dealing, the board also anticipated the club’s great former manager would take the chair. Instead Martin, then just 34, took it. In September 1963, Sweeney acknowledged Lilian Gibson had “mixed feelings” about the share sale “but it is now doubtless best for the Club that the Gibsons and Edwards cooperate as fully as possible”.

Alan Gibson would be hit with steep death duties upon his mother Lilian’s death in 1971, aged 93. He still held shares in United until the 1990s and was honorary vice-president until his death in 1995. Sir Alex Ferguson spoke at his funeral.

The memory of the James W Gibson years has only recently been rekindled at United. The club recently invited his great-nephew, Alan Embling, to attend a game with family and friends. Embling believes he is the last living person to have met James W Gibson.

Embling, 84, has much of the remaining Gibson family archive, including the 1963 letters. “The club was everything to them,” Embling says of the Gibsons.

“They revived the club not once but twice. James had to start from scratch again in 1945. He didn’t have a ground. He had to negotiate to play at Maine Road. The youth team was his creation. He gave United the Cliff [the former training ground in Salford still owned by the club]. He lobbied Parliament for the licenses to rebuild Old Trafford.”

As for the current sale of the club, Embling says: “The Gibsons didn’t think of their own pockets. They were not greedy. They did things for the community and did everything to give United the strong foundations it needed.”

From the Embling archives

Saviour

A cartoon depicts James W Gibson's work to regain the support of lapsed Manchester United fans and his £40,000 guarantee – an investment he never took back

Custodians

A letter from the Gibson family accountant JB Sweeney to former United chairman Harold Hardman noting the family were willing to sacrifice “considerable moneys” in order to resist a takeover

Low point

A team photo from the 1930-31 season when United lost their first 12 league games en route to finishing bottom and being relegated to the second division – but salvation would soon follow with Gibson’s takeover