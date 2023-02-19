The unseen letters that warned of an ‘evil Manchester United takeover’ – in 1963

Sam Wallace
·9 min read
Alan Embling (left) and his wife - The unseen letters that warned of an ‘evil Manchester United takeover’ – in 1963 - The Telegraph/Paul Grover
Alan Embling (left) and his wife - The unseen letters that warned of an ‘evil Manchester United takeover’ – in 1963 - The Telegraph/Paul Grover

The battle to own Manchester United rages, with bids from Qatar, Saudi Arabia, British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe and American private equity groups to buy out the Glazer family, but 60 years ago the club were the subject of a takeover of a different kind.

That was a takeover by stealth by Manchester businessman Louis Edwards, and a direct challenge to the Gibson family who had owned the club for more than three decades, having saved them from bankruptcy. Here, Telegraph Sport publishes previously unseen letters from 1963 from the Gibsons’ advisers to the family as they weighed up selling their stake in the club they loved.

Unlike the 2023 sale of United – forecast to be £5 billion, the biggest-ever price for a sporting entity – in 1963, the Gibsons’ first consideration was not the money they might obtain for their shares but the future success and security of the club.

The descendants of the Gibsons have granted access to the letters in which advisers laid out the family’s deepest fears about selling to Edwards, then an ambitious new board member determined to gain control of the club. Edwards would become chairman two years later as the majority shareholder, and after his death in 1980 his son Martin would succeed him.

Martin would remain chairman at Old Trafford, through the flotation of United as a public limited company in 1991, until he resigned in 2002. But before then, Louis Edwards, who had made his fortune with a Manchester meat company of dubious repute, was jostling for position. In his way were the two largest shareholders at the time, who had inherited their stakes when the club’s transformative chairman, James W Gibson, died in 1951. They were Gibson’s widow Lilian, by then 85, and the couple’s only surviving child, Alan, then 47.

James W Gibson and his wife Lilian - Man Utd sale sparked fears of ‘evil consequences’ in 1963 – takeover concerns are nothing new
James W Gibson and his wife Lilian - Man Utd sale sparked fears of ‘evil consequences’ in 1963 – takeover concerns are nothing new

The letters, sent to Lilian Gibson by her accountant and lawyer, summarise the private agony the Gibsons went through in debating whether to sell.

James W Gibson had taken United from 1930s mediocrity to the brink of their 1950s and 1960s triumphs under Sir Matt Busby, and is commemorated with a plaque at Old Trafford (see below). By 1963, Louis Edwards, a friend of Busby who had been invited to join the board after the 1958 Munich air disaster, was flush with the funds generated by listing his meat company. He was targeting small shareholders to build up his holding, sending an associate around Manchester with a copy of the share register to track down descendants of those who had shares – some of which had been in families since before the First World War.

A plaque in memorial of James W. Gibson outside Old Trafford - Man Utd sale sparked fears of ‘evil consequences’ in 1963 – takeover concerns are nothing new - Alamy
A plaque in memorial of James W. Gibson outside Old Trafford - Man Utd sale sparked fears of ‘evil consequences’ in 1963 – takeover concerns are nothing new - Alamy

As JB Sweeney, Lilian’s accountant, wrote to her on Jan 17, 1963, in summarising his client’s most pressing concerns: “Are we to fear evil resulting for the company [United] from the acquisition of control by a particular gentleman? It seems to be common ground that evil consequences could flow.”

Sweeney adds that “assurances are needed that there is no danger of positive harm to the Company, intended or otherwise. Without such assurances it is impossible to count upon a person who pays many times the intended value of a share meaning nothing but the good of the Company.” Indeed, according to Michael Crick’s 1989 book Betrayal of a Legend detailing United’s history, Louis Edwards paid from £5 a share to as much as £25 by the time he finally closed in on the Gibson stake. In 1963, Edwards paid, for instance, £200 for the eight shares owned by Winifred Meredith, daughter of United’s great Welsh winger Billy Meredith, who played for the club between 1907 and 1921 and had died five years earlier.

“Are there any moral, ethical or non-monetary consequences of fearing that evil might result,” Sweeney thundered as he laid out his advice to Lilian – and then answered his own question. “In my view, certainly there are.” The Gibsons, he wrote, had followed United’s founding constitution “that it should act as a Club, not for profit other than a reasonable return to its shareholders”. He adds that shareholders should “receive no dividends other than those consistent with national policy”.

James W Gibson
James W Gibson

The Glazers, of course, have paid themselves tens of millions of pounds in dividends over the 18 years of their ownership. Sweeney’s preoccupation was different – he worried over the family’s good name. “The Gibson name is associated with the rescue of the Company,” he wrote, “and could become associated with its ruin.”

The Gibsons had a special affinity with United. James W Gibson, a successful businessman whose company manufactured uniforms for the military and then bus and train companies, had rescued the club from bankruptcy in 1931. Over the next two decades until his death he never once took money out of the club. Instead he invested in United.

First Gibson persuaded disillusioned United fans to come back to Old Trafford, which many saw as too far from their original east Manchester home. He convinced the local railway company to build Old Trafford station. He launched United’s youth academy. He appointed Busby in 1945 despite competition from Manchester City and Liverpool. He gained the government licences necessary to rebuild Old Trafford after its partial destruction in German air raids.

Manchester United youth team - Man Utd sale sparked fears of ‘evil consequences’ in 1963 – takeover concerns are nothing new
Manchester United youth team - Man Utd sale sparked fears of ‘evil consequences’ in 1963 – takeover concerns are nothing new

But by 1963, with James W Gibson gone, the family did not have the force of personality of their late patriarch. As a woman, Lilian was not permitted to sit on the board. Alan, who had suffered serious illness in his childhood, struggled with the politics of the ambitious men around him.

Indeed, the scope of Louis Edwards’s ambition was such that in a letter to Lilian on Jan 14, 1963, the family’s lawyer, S Clayton Breakell, was obliged to correct an assumption arrived at by his two clients that Edwards could gain control even without buying Alan or Lilian’s stakes. By Feb 6, Sweeney wrote to Breakell indicating the family had resolved to resist the Edwards takeover and shore up Alan’s place on the United board. Sweeney enclosed a draft letter to then United chairman, Harold Hardman, proposing a share issue that would take Louis Edwards’s shareholding back below 25 per cent. The new shares were to be given to Busby and the players.

Noting the prices paid by Louis Edwards, the Gibsons’ lawyer outlines to Hardman the family’s belief that “the Company is the framework for a Club, operated for common good and not for private profit. They take the view that the Club should be preserved permanently from the dangers which could conceivably flow from such a situation … they voluntarily sacrifice the very considerable moneys that they might have received were they to sell their shares. We do not hesitate to say that their sacrifice is compatible with that made by the late Mr Gibson”.

In the end, Louis Edwards would indeed gain control of United by buying up many small stakes for a total estimated by Crick at no more than £41,000. That included paying £12,500 for half of Alan Gibson’s stake in September 1963. Even then it was a good deal for control of one of Britain’s biggest clubs. For the 1963-64 season, United had gate receipts – then their biggest income stream – of £172,000.

Why Alan Gibson sold part of his stake is not clear. The final letter in the archive, dated Sept 12, 1963, from Sweeney to Lilian Gibson says Alan Gibson received “the assurance by Mr Busby that he fears no harm to the Club in the proposed sale by Alan to Mr Edwards of half his shares”.

Years later, Busby would hope to be chairman himself. When Louis Edwards died in February 1980, soon after a Granada Television documentary made serious allegations about his conduct at United, including his share dealing, the board also anticipated the club’s great former manager would take the chair. Instead Martin, then just 34, took it. In September 1963, Sweeney acknowledged Lilian Gibson had “mixed feelings” about the share sale “but it is now doubtless best for the Club that the Gibsons and Edwards cooperate as fully as possible”.

Alan Gibson would be hit with steep death duties upon his mother Lilian’s death in 1971, aged 93. He still held shares in United until the 1990s and was honorary vice-president until his death in 1995. Sir Alex Ferguson spoke at his funeral.

The memory of the James W Gibson years has only recently been rekindled at United. The club recently invited his great-nephew, Alan Embling, to attend a game with family and friends. Embling believes he is the last living person to have met James W Gibson.

Embling, 84, has much of the remaining Gibson family archive, including the 1963 letters. “The club was everything to them,” Embling says of the Gibsons.

“They revived the club not once but twice. James had to start from scratch again in 1945. He didn’t have a ground. He had to negotiate to play at Maine Road. The youth team was his creation. He gave United the Cliff [the former training ground in Salford still owned by the club]. He lobbied Parliament for the licenses to rebuild Old Trafford.”

As for the current sale of the club, Embling says: “The Gibsons didn’t think of their own pockets. They were not greedy. They did things for the community and did everything to give United the strong foundations it needed.”

From the Embling archives

Saviour

A cartoon depicts James W Gibson's work to regain the support of lapsed Manchester United fans and his £40,000 guarantee – an investment he never took back

A cartoon depicts James W Gibson's work to regain the support of lapsed Manchester United fans and his £40,000 guarantee – an investment he never took back
A cartoon depicts James W Gibson's work to regain the support of lapsed Manchester United fans and his £40,000 guarantee – an investment he never took back

Custodians

A letter from the Gibson family accountant JB Sweeney to former United chairman Harold Hardman noting the family were willing to sacrifice “considerable moneys” in order to resist a takeover

A letter from the Gibson family accountant JB Sweeney to former United chairman Harold Hardman noting the family were willing to sacrifice “considerable moneys” in order to resist a takeover
A letter from the Gibson family accountant JB Sweeney to former United chairman Harold Hardman noting the family were willing to sacrifice “considerable moneys” in order to resist a takeover

Low point

A team photo from the 1930-31 season when United lost their first 12 league games en route to finishing bottom and being relegated to the second division – but salvation would soon follow with Gibson’s takeover

A team photo from the 1930-31 season when United lost their first 12 league games en route to finishing bottom and being relegated to the second division – but salvation would soon follow with Gibson’s takeover - Shutterstock
A team photo from the 1930-31 season when United lost their first 12 league games en route to finishing bottom and being relegated to the second division – but salvation would soon follow with Gibson’s takeover - Shutterstock

Latest Stories

  • CNN’s CEO Chris Licht Calls Don Lemon’s Comments About Women “Unacceptable,” Morning Show Co-Anchor Apologizes To Staff — Update

    UPDATE: Chris Licht, chairman and CEO of CNN Worldwide, called Don Lemon’s comments on women “unacceptable,” while Lemon apologized to staffers in an editorial call on Friday. “I’m sorry that I said it. And I certainly see why people found it completely misguided,” Lemon said, according to an account from CNN’s Oliver Darcy. In a […]

  • Liverpool fire themselves back into top-four race on nightmare evening for Newcastle

    Newcastle United 0-2 Liverpool: Goals by Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo came before Nick Pope’s disastrous red card which has far-reaching consequences

  • Arsenal and Aston Villa analysts fight in the stands

    Aston Villa and Arsenal staff came to blows in the stands at Villa Park after Emiliano Martínez’s dramatic own goal secured three precious points for Mikel Arteta’s side.

  • Lee Mason quits referees’ body PGMOL after Var blunder costs Arsenal points

    Lee Mason has stepped down from officiating in Premier League matches after causing controversy last weekend when he failed to spot an offside in the build-up to Brentford’s equaliser against Arsenal.

  • Newcastle United and Liverpool pay tribute to Christian Atsu

    Newcastle United and Liverpool fans turned a planned minute’s silence into an emotional round of applause following the death of their former player Christian Atsu whose body has been recovered from underneath the rubble of the building where he lived in Turkey.

  • Chelsea's Azpilicueta awake in hospital after kick to head

    LONDON (AP) — Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta was set to stay in hospital overnight after being kicked in the head in the English Premier League on Saturday. Chelsea manager Graham Potter said he expected the Spaniard to remain in hospital for at least 24 hours after he was hit in the face by an attempted overhead kick by Southampton opponent Sékou Mara in the 74th minute. Azpilicueta was taken off on a stretcher wearing a neck brace and breathing from an oxygen mask after a 10-minute stoppage

  • Canada's Cyle Larin scores third goal in four appearances for Spain's Real Valladolid

    SEVILLE, Spain — Canadian international Cyle Larin marked his first start for Real Valladolid with a goal, albeit in a 2-1 loss at Real Betis on Saturday in Spanish league play. It marked the third goal in four appearances for Larin, who had previously come on as a substitute for his new club. The goal came in the 30th minute with Valladolid trailing 1-0. Larin bodied a Betis player off the ball at midfield and flicked it to nearby teammate Kiki Perez. The midfielder charged unchallenged towards

  • Newcastle suffer Nick Pope Carabao Cup final blow in defeat to Liverpool

    The goalkeeper was sent off for handling outside his area during an eventful first half.

  • Qatar’s Man Utd powerplay is much bigger than hosting a World Cup

    The Qatar ruling elite spent £200 billion on a Fifa World Cup finals which proved a rocky path in terms of global reputation and domestic scrutiny over 12 years of build-up, yet for a fraction of the price buying Manchester United promises to deliver something even bigger.

  • Liverpool sweat over Darwin Nunez injury as Real Madrid loom

    Liverpool are back in Champions League action on Tuesday

  • Against backdrop of labour dispute, Janine Beckie set to earn 100th cap for Canada

    Janine Beckie can earn her 100th cap Sunday when Canada takes on Brazil in Nashville at the SheBelieves Cup. She would probably likely to mark the milestone under different circumstances, however. The 28-year-old Portland Thorn is one of the Canadian women's four team representatives — along with captain Christine Sinclair, Sophie Schmidt and Quinn (who goes by one name) — and has been front and centre in the team's ongoing labour battle with Canada Soccer. Off the field, Beckie is one of the te

  • Bayern loses at Gladbach 3-2 in another Bundesliga setback

    BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich's rocky start to 2023 continues. Borussia Mönchengladbach defeated 10-man Bayern 3-2 to add more intrigue in the Bundesliga title race on Saturday. Marcus Thuram scored late to seal the win after goals from Lars Stindl and Jonas Hofmann stretched Bayern’s winless run against Gladbach to five games across all competitions. Gladbach defeated the Bavarian powerhouse 5-0 in the German Cup last season. It was the fourth time in six league games this year that defending cha

  • All confirmed bids for Manchester United sale as deadline looms

    The Glazers announced a strategic review, including the possibility of a sale, last November

  • Vancouver Whitecaps sign Japanese goalkeeper Yohei Takaoka to two-year deal

    VANCOUVER — Yohei Takaoka admits he's feeling some pressure as he makes the jump to Major League Soccer. Being a trailblazer is a weighty feat, after all. "I think I am the first Japanese goalkeeper to come here in MLS," Takaoka said on a video call Friday after signing with the Vancouver Whitecaps. "I have to show how Japanese goalkeepers are good. I want to make the way for other Japanese goalkeepers.” Takaoka, 26, joins the 'Caps on a two-year deal with a club option for the 2025 season. He'l

  • Everton take step towards safety proving why Sean Dyche is the right man for the fight

    The Bride of Frankenstein enjoyed longer and more satisfying honeymoon periods than recent Everton managers. Sean Dyche hopes his blossoming relationship with Goodison Park will be the exception. They talk about a “new manager bounce”. Under Dyche, the home turf suddenly resembles a trampoline, two wins underlining why the Goodison factor is no myth as Leeds United replaced Everton in the bottom three.

  • Man City held to frustrating 1-1 draw at Nottingham Forest

    NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — Nottingham Forest delivered another twist in the English Premier League title race as Chris Wood’s late goal earned a 1-1 draw against Manchester City on Saturday. In response to Arsenal’s lunchtime win over Aston Villa, City hoped to return to the top of the table and went ahead on Bernardo Silva’s first-half goal. But missed chances, including two from Erling Haaland, proved costly and Wood’s first goal for Forest in the 84rd minute was enough to earn a point. The dr

  • From historic defeat, Thailand strives for World Cup success

    WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — On June 11, 2019 the Thailand women’s soccer team endured the biggest-ever loss at a women’s soccer World Cup, a 13-0 trouncing by the United States which cast an unwelcome spotlight on the state of the sport in the South East Asian nation. On Saturday, a refurbished Thailand team under a new head coach and with the youngest playing group in its history played Cameroon in an inter-continental playoff match in New Zealand, hoping to qualify again for a World Cup and

  • Jim Ratcliffe: Who is the man who wants to buy Man Utd?

    One of the UK's richest men, Sir Jim has built a multi-billion pound business by buying unloved assets.

  • Tom Hanks Latest Hollywood A-Lister To Lap Up U.K. Soccer Game

    Fans at Villa Park, home of the mid-table Premier League side Aston Villa, were joined in the stands Saturday afternoon by the two-time Oscar winner Tom Hanks as their team took on North London outfit Arsenal FC. Cameras captured Hanks’ reactions as the afternoon game turned into a six-goal thriller. The Forrest Gump star is […]

  • Bottom club Southampton shock Chelsea as Graham Potter’s poor run goes on

    Chelsea 0-1 Southampton: James Ward-Prowse’s first-half free-kick settled the match, while the Blues were futher hit by Cesar Azpilicueta suffering a potentially serious head injury